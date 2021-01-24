Thirty-five years ago next month, my brother and my dad helped me lug an old blue sofa, a desk, a chest of drawers and a metal bed frame up the steps into a small apartment on the outskirts of Lampeter.

We went out for pizza along Lincoln Highway, and then they left me to survey Amish farmland from my new balcony and collapse for a nap on a new discount-warehouse mattress.

In 1986, I was a new gal in town, starting a job as a general assignment reporter for the former Sunday News. I knew exactly one person here, a friend from my college newspaper.

I spent my first few weekends driving around to different parts of Lancaster County, playing tourist in my new home.

Nice place, I thought. Maybe I’ll stay five years or so.

Having remained three decades longer than that, I’ve been reflecting recently on how I quickly embraced the diversions this area has to offer. I’ve watched the arts and entertainment scene here bloom and then boom.

And I’ve watched it grow still — though not silent — over the past year, pivoting and evolving amid the pandemic; perhaps that’s what’s made me especially nostalgic at this 35-year mark.

I’ve been recalling the many long walks I’ve taken around the lake in Long’s Park, the paintings and jewelry I’ve looked at as I’ve circumnavigated the annual Art Festival, the Theater of the Seventh Sister Shakespeare plays I’ve seen on the stage of the park’s amphitheater and how many times I sprawled on a blanket to hear Charlie Smithgall’s cannons punctuate the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra’s “1812 Overture” on the Fourth of July.

I saw Helen Reddy, Roberta Flack and Blood, Sweat & Tears at Long’s Park, among countless other acts.

Along with friends, I screamed with laughter at Christopher Durang’s wacky comedy “Sister Mary Ignatius Explains it All for You” at Franklin & Marshall College’s Other Room Theater.

I’ve sobbed uncontrollably during the play “Miss Evers’ Boys” at the Fulton Opera House, the Stephen Sondheim musical “Sunday in the Park with George” at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center and the movie “Million Dollar Baby” at Penn Cinema.

I’ve watched as downtown Lancaster transformed from a place without much going on after dark to a city teeming with galleries, restaurants and performance spaces including The Ware Center.

I’ve fought over the last cheese cube on Gallery Row snack trays during Lancaster city First Fridays while perusing art by amazing local talent. And I’ve sampled fare from local eateries during Lancaster Restaurant Week previews.

I’ve seen Olivia Newton-John dance in a leather jacket at the American Music Theatre, Bruce Hornsby play the accordion while walking across dining tables at the former Host Resort, TV icons Elinor Donohue and Efram Zimbalist Jr. performing “Love Letters” at Mount Gretna’s open-air playhouse, and Oscar winner Kim Hunter appear in “The Gin Game” at the Fulton.

I’ve hand-rolled pretzels at Sturgis Pretzel Bakery in Lititz, sung Christmas carols in the Mount Hope mansion and watched human chess matches at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.

I’ve peered in awe at Thaddeus Stevens’ wig at LancasterHistory, taken a candlelight tour at Rock Ford and spent a Saturday watching open-hearth cooking and outdoor oven baking at Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum.

I heard Ella Fitzgerald scat-sing on the F&M football field late in her life, and comedian Sam Kinison scream at students in the MU gymnasium late in his.

I’ve listened to F&M music professor Brian Norcross talk passionately about movie scores as he directed free student orchestra concerts.

And I’ve interviewed a heck of a lot of interesting people who make this county, and its arts scene, so vibrant.

Those include artists who’ve left us. I chatted with educator and director Pat Kautter about her approach to a production of “Camelot” at EPAC, and Jeanne Clemson about how she hoped to inject elements of nature into an Actor’s Company production of “Wuthering Heights” at the Fulton.

I saw Camilla Schade perform at the former Independent Eye and Co-Motion theaters, and deliver a funny and poignant one-woman monologue at Lancaster’s Ware Center a month before her 2019 death from cancer.

I watched countless foreign and independent films at the former Point of View Cinema in Millersville, run by the late Mark Thompson and his partner, Mary Ruhl, and spent hours analyzing said films with friends late at night in the theater’s gravel parking lot.

And I’ve listened to documentary directors talk about their work at Barry Kornhauser’s “On Screen/In Person” film series at the Ware.

I even trod the local boards a bit in the ’90s, singing a few Broadway tunes and playing some “spinster aunts” in adaptations of classic children’s literature at the former First Stage Theatre in Lititz.

I saw Billy Porter sing and show off his “kinky boots” at a Prima Theatre benefit, and Billy Collins read his poetry in F&M’s Hensel Hall.

I saw a teenage Jonathan Groff play a Lost Boy and Bat Boy before I watched him play a king on Broadway.

And the talent drawn to this area’s performance venues has allowed me to do phone interviews with legends like Steve Martin, Joan Rivers, Shirley Jones, Art Garfunkel and even my teen crush, Donny Osmond.

I’ve watched high schools create dazzling performing arts spaces for their talented students, and I’ve seen college theater casts knock their plays and musicals out of the park with their performances.

As the COVID-19 pandemic largely put Lancaster’s art scene into hibernation last year, I observed the arts community’s sense of innovation and adaptation. The People’s Shakespeare Project has been performing plays via Zoom, and “Million Dollar Quartet” actors performed in face shields at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre last fall.

Lancaster County has been my home for more than half my life now. The arts and entertainment scene here have strengthened me, dazzled me, broadened my perspective, opened my heart and broken my heart.

So I know that it will be back when the pandemic wanes. It’s in a chrysalis, transforming itself and waiting to unfurl its wings in a glorious return.

Here’s to the next 35 years!

Mary Ellen Wright is deputy editor for Life & Culture at LNP | LancasterOnline. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.

