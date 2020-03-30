Another week of schools closed means parents still need ways to keep their kids occupied.

Here are a few options, from a local museum’s new online program to ways to improve your child’s writing skills.

North Museum @ Home

The North Museum of Nature and Science has created a virtual STEM program for educators and parents. In a press release, the museum said the curriculum is “aligned with state and national standards in every school district in Lancaster County, specifically satisfying state mandated Chapter 339 requirements, which deal primarily with preparing students for careers.”

The program offerings include downloadable virtual STEM boxes, virtual and guided tours of the museum and interactive activities. Some elements, like the STEM boxes, cost a small fee. Others are free, like live animal feedings every Saturday.

The programs are available for Pre-K kids, as well as those in grades 1-5 and 6-8.

For more information, visit northmuseum.org.

Pen pals

Consider asking a family member to be your child’s pen pal. It’s likely they’ve got a little time on their hands and would be happy to connect with your child.

Writing letters is a great way to get kids away from screens while simultaneously improving their writing skills. Encourage them to draw pictures and to decorate their letters.

Little ones might need a parents’ help. Let them dictate their message to you, and they can color the page after the letter is written. Kids can color half of a coloring page and ask a relative to finish it for them or vice versa. It’s another way to build some connection for kids during these unusual times.

Bubble wrap art

Some of us have been spending our time at home online shopping more than usual.

Because of that, it’s likely you’ve got some shipping materials lying around. If bubble wrap is one of them, let your child use it as a stamp with some paint and construction paper. It creates a neat, polka-dot pattern. Older children might experiment using different colored paints in a single stamp.

They could even use their bubble wrap stamp to decorate the cardboard box your package came in.