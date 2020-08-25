The Lancaster County Department of Parks and Recreation has announced its September program list.

In addition to the listed events, the Lancaster County Department of Parks and Recreation will also facilitate sessions for scouts to earn the sustainability merit badge on Sept. 26, Oct. 31 and Dec. 5.

Friday, Sept. 4: An Evening En Plein Air will combine art and outdoors in the spirit of early impressionist painters. Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel will lead a session in oil pastels “en plein air.” Dress for the weather and for using oil pastels. Register and prepay by noon Sept. 3. $4 per person. Ages 6 and up. 6-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5: Journaling a Hike will teach young hikers the value of documenting their outdoor discoveries. Naturalist Alan Wissinger will lead the group on the Cockscomb Trail in Money Rocks County Park. The hike will have easy, moderate and difficult stretches. The session includes journaling tips, which the participants can put to practice after their hike. Register and prepay by noon Sept. 4. $3 a person. Ages 12 and up. 9-11 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 9: Hiking with Common Sense will continue the parks’ “Homeschool Wednesday” series with outdoor activities that highlight hiking safety and navigation. Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel will cover hiking safety, preparedness, first aid and more. Register and prepay by noon Tuesday, Sept. 8. $4 per child and $1 per adult. Ages 8-12. 10-11:30 a.m.

To register or for more information, call 717-295-2055 or visit apm.activecommunities.com/lancastercountyparks.