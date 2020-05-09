Stay-Put Cooking is a daily kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

Even though the weather feels more like March than May, asparagus, the spears of spring, have started to show up at local markets and in produce delivery boxes. I got my socially distanced mitts on three bunches from Groff’s Vegetables at Lancaster Central Market on Friday and immediately put them to use.

When asparagus is tender and sweet, as this year’s harvest is already proving, it needs little adornment to shine at the table. It’s extremely versatile and plays nicely with a slew of flavor zipper-uppers, from mint to mustard, chile paste to chevre. The only thing you really need to worry about is overcooking, which can transform your spears from perky to pathetically limp in a matter of moments. Stay close while the asparagus cooks – and remember, it continues to passively cook when you take it off the heat.

Here are three ways to experiment and get to know the vegetable of the moment, requiring just 15 minutes of your time. For each dish, I used a 1-pound bunch.

Shaved: As in using a vegetable peeler to create asparagus shavings for a light and refreshing raw salad. Peel the length of the spear until you no longer can, then thinly slice what’s left. Dress with 1 tablespoon olive oil – or maybe you’ve been wanting to try walnut or avocado oil – this is a great dish for a delicate finishing oil. Sprinkle with salt to taste.

Add a few thinly sliced strawberries or a handful of spring peas or a thinly sliced scallion. (Yes, strawberries add both sweetness and acidity that the asparagus warms up to.)

Think about fresh herbs. I used a few leaves of mint from the yard, but parsley works as does dill. No herbs in the house? No worries. Move on.

Garnish: Something crunchy adds welcome texture, be it walnuts, almonds or sunflower seeds.

Turn with tongs to make sure everything is coated and eat right away. This salad is lovely paired with fish but would also be fun on flatbread.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Stir-fried: Use a wok or a large skillet so that the asparagus can move easily as it’s quickly turned and tossed. I like to cut the spears into 2- or 3-inch pieces.

Before heating the wok, make a quickie sauce in a small prep bowl such as this one: 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 1 tablespoon Shaoxing rice wine or dry sherry and a splash of sesame oil.

Peel a ½-inch piece of ginger and finely chop.

Heat the wok on high and add 1 tablespoon of neutral oil, tilting the pan until the surface is coated.

Add the asparagus and the ginger with tongs or a wok turner to lift and toss, shaking the pan from time to time, about 3 minutes. You’ll notice some charred marks; that’s good. Add the sauce, plus 1 tablespoon of water, and continue to shake the pan, about 1 minute. The sauce will quickly reduce. Take off the heat, sprinkle with gomasio (seasoned sesame seeds), red pepper flakes or nothing at all. Eat hot.

Broiled or grilled: Place the spears in a bowl and add 1 tablespoon of olive oil, stirring until coated. Season with about ½ teaspoon of salt and black pepper or red pepper flakes if you like (my favorite). Transfer to a dish and arrange in a single layer.

Place on a preheated grill about 400 F or in the oven under the broiler setting (allowing a distance of at least one oven shelf) and cook for 4 minutes. Test for doneness; depending on the thickness, they may or may not need an additional minute of cooking (keeping in mind what I said about the dastardly overcooked syndrome). I like garnishing with some grated lemon or orange zest, but don’t fret if there’s none to be had. Consider some toasted nuts, or grated Parmesan cheese, or breadcrumbs. No matter which direction you go, you will make asparagus music.