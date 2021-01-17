3 perspectives: What if Martin Luther King Jr. had not been assassinated?

Editor's note: This article was originally published in April 2018.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. empowered the oppressed, shook the complacent and focused national attention on civil rights as he strove to achieve racial justice through nonviolence.

A half-century has passed since King’s assassination. Some would say we’re closer to fulfilling his dream. Others believe we’ve still got a long, long way to go.

Editor's note: This is the first of an occasional series that will explore some of the events that marked 1968 as one of the most tumultuous years in U.S. history. Read more about the series, here.

But what would the world be like today if James Earl Ray had never fired the shot that killed Martin Luther King Jr.?

Would we be closer to achieving his dream of judging people not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character?

Nobody knows the answer to that question, but LNP asked three Lancaster residents committed to social justice to speculate on “what if.’’

• Melvin Allen is a retired associate professor of philosophy and executive director of the Civic and Community Engagement Research Project at Millersville University.

• Amanda Kemp, an author, consultant and performer, is a racial justice and mindfulness mentor.

• Michelle McCall is the chief executive officer of the Lancaster YWCA, an organization dedicated to eliminating racism and empowering women.

All three are ardent admirers of King, his vision and his work.

But each had a different notion of what our world might look like had King lived.

Melvin Allen “There was anger, there was sadness, there was, ‘What’s going to happen now?’ I think we were processing the same emotions.’’

Melvin Allen

Allen was just 20 and a student at Millersville University (then Millersville State College) that fateful April day in 1968.

As the founder and first president of the college’s Black Student Association (now Black Student Union), Allen had been active in the civil rights movement for about five years.

He was on campus when he heard that King had been shot, and he remembers going to the TV room in his dorm to get the latest developments.

He learned of King’s death, like many Americans, when Robert Kennedy, in a now-famous speech, announced it during a campaign stop in Indianapolis.

“I was stunned, as were other black and white students gathered ... in the TV room,’’ Allen remembers.

He recalls discussing with other members of the Black Students Association the details of King’s assassination and the riots that erupted that same night.

“There was anger, there was sadness, there was, ‘What’s going to happen now?’ I think we were processing the same emotions.’’

Using the forum of academia, Allen would remain an activist for racial equality and other social justice issues for decades to follow.

But does he think the world would be different now if King had lived?

“It would be easy to say if he had lived we’d be much farther along, but I’m not sure that would’ve been his role,’’ Allen says.

“I think his assassination in some ways magnified his time on earth, even more than his continuing living would have done — unfortunately.

“I don’t know if he had not been assassinated if there would be a Martin Luther King holiday today. It spotlighted his message — the irony of a man of peace being assassinated.”

At the time of his death, King had taken on other causes. He was outspoken against the Vietnam War. He organized the Poor People’s Campaign, highlighting the plight of diverse populations.

He had begun to lose his luster in some political circles. The FBI began a smear campaign against him.

“The more he extended himself beyond racial justice, the more disenchantment grew around him,’’ Allen says.

“But then he gets assassinated and all that takes a back seat. Even people who were criticizing him take another look.’

“In some ways, the fact that he achieved martyrdom so quickly reminded people who he was and what his message was — which wasn’t just for black people but for all people.’’

Still, Allen wonders just what King might have accomplished had he lived.

“He was so bright,” he says. “There were still enough people that believed in him. So had he lived, he certainly would’ve been able to make a difference, but would they have created a statue for him?”

Amanda Kemp “When we lost his voice, we lost someone who had lived the experience of segregation and oppression. When we lost him, I think people lost the hope that we could have redemption without violence."

Amanda Kemp

The first poem Kemp ever wrote was about Martin Luther King Jr. She was 9. She referred to him as “that man with freedom in his eye.”

Still writing and performing to further social justice causes, Kemp founded Theatre for Transformation in 2007.

“I use the arts to teach and to reach people regarding racial justice and inclusion because the arts come at you at the heart level,’’ Kemp says. “They help you empathize.’’

She also is a speaker, author and mentor.

Kemp was 2 years old when King died, but she remembers his portrait hanging in her family’s house for many years after his death.

She believes the assassination of a man who preached nonviolence left deep emotional scars on our society.

“We had an incredible sense of despair and rage, of course among African-Americans, but also other races. There was a sense of disillusionment,’’ she says.

“When we lost his voice, we lost someone who had lived the experience of segregation and oppression. When we lost him, I think people lost the hope that we could have redemption without violence.

“When you have the lamb get slaughtered by a lion, you start thinking, ‘We’ve got to think like a lion.’ ”

Kemp believes that if King had lived, the world might be a better place today.

“If his voice had continued, he would’ve been part of the women’s movement, the environmental movement. ... Then maybe we would be further along than where we are now,’’ she says.

Had he lived, she continues, “The possibility of a walk that could be radical and spiritually grounded and nonviolent would’ve kept another way alive for young people. Those people would’ve had someone to align with. When he was killed, that space was left void.’’

Michelle McCall “Had he miraculously lived to a ripe old age, we do not believe things would be much different today. He was a man of color. White people built the system many years ago, and white people must work as allies to dismantle it.”

Michelle McCall

McCall spent most of her 30-year-plus career working in a variety of STEM-based management jobs.

She had been the YWCA’s interim chief executive officer from January through September 2015, and again from September through December 2016, accepting the permanent position in January 2017.

“For me, at this stage of my career, it was better to do something that was giving back to the community,’’ she says.

The YWCA’s annual Race Against Racism (coming up April 28) is a popular community event that trumpets the organization’s goals of “promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.”

But would those goals be farther along had Martin Luther King Jr. lived?

Probably not, she says.

McCall says King “was a passionate voice for anti-racism and viewed by all as an icon. He was charismatic, to be sure, and his message was full of hope for a brighter future where racism was dismantled.”

But in her opinion, he would never have been permitted to live a long and productive life. If he hadn’t been killed in 1968, she believes it would have happened soon after.

“We should consider that his assassination happened because he was challenging the very core of why racism exists,’’ she explains. “Racism equals prejudice plus institutional power. You may claim to not be prejudiced, but as long as institutional power exists you will have racism.”

McCall says structural racism is embedded in this country because it was founded on inequality.

“Everything was built around the idea that the white people were superior to the people of color,’’ she says.

King did a wonderful job of drawing attention to that flawed system, she says, but “he faced great odds that he would meet a tragic end well before his time for threatening the constructs of white privilege.’’

“Had he miraculously lived to a ripe old age, we do not believe things would be much different today,’’ she continues. “He was a man of color. White people built the system many years ago, and white people must work as allies to dismantle it.”