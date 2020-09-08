Three Lancaster County students have been named among the top 300 middle school scientists in the country by the Broadcom Foundation and the Society for Science & the Public.

They are Amelie Breuninger, Lancaster Country Day School; Everett Roy, Centerville Middle School; and Johnny Lee Kellogg, Warwick Middle School.

Breuninger, Roy and Kellogg are among the top 300 Broadcom MASTERS. The competition, founded and produced by the Society for Science and the Public, “seeks to inspire young scientists, engineers and innovators to solve the grand challenges of the 21st century,” according to a press release.

Nearly 3,500 students applied from 42 states and Puerto Rico.

The press release states that in a year when many science fairs were canceled, the Broadcom MASTERS competition invited any student who registered to compete in a Society-affiliated science fair to apply.

“These students demonstrate tremendous determination and resilience to engage in science and complete their research projects despite the challenges in the face of the pandemic, including learning remotely,” the press release states.