Welcome to Cooking Skool, a four-week series designed for young cooks. Each week serves up three themed recipes and how-to videos. Your kitchen guide is LNP | LancasterOnline food writer Kim O’Donnel, who walks you through every step of the way. Together, we’ll try new things, get creative and learn some math, science and history in between. Belly up to the counter and join us for our kitchen adventure!

Like cars, humans need fuel, and the best time of day to “fill the tank” is in the morning, when our day is just getting started. Breakfast gives us energy and gets our bodies and minds on their way, whether it’s a school day or the weekend, even summer vacation. Cooking your own breakfast is a kool thing to learn and a skill that you will keep forever. Here are three of my favorite breakfast dishes; maybe they will become your favorites, too.

GRANOLA

Kool Tidbit:

Granola was invented in the mid-1800s as “granula” and was made from an old version of graham crackers that were twice baked and really hard to chew.

Tool Kit:

Measuring cups and spoons, large bowl, 2 large spoons or stirring spatulas, small saucepan, roasting pan or rimmed cookie sheets, cutting board, parchment paper, potholders or oven mitts, storage container.

Tips:

When measuring out the honey, maple syrup and oil for heating, start with the oil. It will lubricate the inside of the measuring cup and make it easier to pour out the honey, which can be sticky and stubborn.

Chop the nuts in small batches and ask an adult for help if you need it.

What does neutral oil mean? For oil, neutral means no flavor. Examples are: sunflower, safflower, canola and vegetable oil.

GRANOLA: Recipe

Use the ingredients below as a guide and feel free to get creative and put your own spin on things. Allergic to nuts? No problem. Leave them out and add more pepitas or sunflower seeds.

Makes about 10 cups.

Ingredients:

4 cups old-fashioned rolled oats (do not use instant)

2 cups unsalted nuts: any combination of walnuts, almonds, pecans, pistachios or cashews, roughly chopped

1 cup dried fruit: any combination of raisins, cherries, cranberries, currants or blueberries

1 cup raw sunflower seeds

1/2 cup unsalted pepitas (aka pumpkin seeds)

1/2 cup raw sesame seeds

2 tablespoons ground flax seeds (optional, but good for your heart)

1/4-1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon and/or cardamom

1/4 cup neutral oil

1/4 cup honey

1/2 cup maple syrup

Directions:

Place the oats, chopped nuts, dried fruit, seeds and spices in a large bowl and with a big spoon or spatula, stir together until mixed.

Preheat the oven to 300 F and ask for help if you need it.

Line the bottom of a big roasting pan or a few rimmed cookie trays with parchment paper.

Measure the oil and place in a small saucepan. Continue with the honey, then the maple syrup. Place the pan on the stovetop and turn on the heat to the low setting. With the other spoon or spatula, stir until blended. Heat until the mixture is warmed through, about 1 minute. You might see teeny bubbles appear. Grab a potholder or hot pad and carry the pan by the handle (and ask for help if you need it). Carefully pour the syrup mixture over the oat mixture and stir with a spatula or big spoon until everything is well coated. It might not look like there is enough liquid to coat, but don’t worry, there is. It might take a few minutes to get everything coated. Take a break if you need to.

Pour the granola onto the prepared pan or trays and spread it evenly. You may need a partner for this: While one person holds the bowl, the other person can spoon out the granola.

Place in the oven and set your timer for 30 minutes.

With the potholder or hot pad, carefully remove from the oven and give everything a quick stir. If you’re using cookie trays, the granola might be done. (It’s done when golden and kind of shiny.)

If using a big roasting pan, carefully return to the oven and bake for 15 more minutes. Again, with a potholder, remove from the oven and let cool completely.

The granola will crisp up in about 30 minutes. Store in an airtight container.

FRENCH TOAST

Kool Tidbit:

In France, French toast is called “pain perdu” (pronounced “pan pare-doo”), which means lost (or stale) bread. But the idea for soaking stale bread in milk and eggs and frying comes from ancient Rome, not France.

Tool Kit:

Medium bowl, shallow dish, whisk or fork; liquid measuring cup; measuring spoons; medium skillet; tongs or a flipper.

Tips:

Got bread but it isn’t quite stiff enough to mop up the French toast batter? Place on a tray in a single layer and leave it uncovered overnight. Plan B: You can toast the bread in a toaster or toaster oven, then let it completely cool before making the recipe.

FRENCH TOAST: Recipe

I like adding a little bit of fresh orange juice to my French toast batter, but if that doesn’t work for you, leave it out. Same thing goes for the cinnamon. For the dairy-free club, use your favorite unflavored nondairy milk instead of cow’s milk.

Ingredients:

2 eggs

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups milk of your choice

4 to 6 slices day-old bread: white, wheat, raisin, challah and sourdough are all good choices

2 to 4 tablespoons butter

A few squeezes of half an orange; 1/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon (optional)

Topping ideas: Maple syrup, powdered sugar, blueberries, bananas, strawberries

Directions:

Place the eggs, sugar, vanilla, milk (and orange juice and cinnamon, if using) in a medium bowl. With a whisk or a fork, blend the mixture until the eggs are completely beaten.

Pour the mixture into a shallow dish. Place two pieces of bread in the mixture and let soak, 2 minutes per side.

Place a skillet on the stovetop and set the heat to medium. Add 2 tablespoons of butter and let it melt. With tongs or a fork, remove the bread, one slice at a time, from the batter, and let the extra liquid drip off.

Carefully lay the bread into the skillet and slightly lower the heat to keep the bread from burning. Fry until golden brown all over, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

Repeat for the remaining pieces of bread and add more butter as needed to fry.

Serve with any of your favorite toppings listed above.

Eggs, 2 ways

Scrambled eggs are beaten, then poured into a greased skillet. They're gently stirred while cooking to create a “scrambled” texture.

Fried eggs can be:

Sunny-side up, which means fried on just one side, with the still-runny yolk looking right at you

Over easy, which means that the egg is folded in half, and the yolk is still slightly runny. If you cook for 1 more minute, you'll end up with an over medium egg.

Kool Tidbit:

It takes 24 hours for a female chicken (also known as a hen) to lay an egg — and she does it all by herself!

You can tell what color eggshells a hen will lay by looking at her earlobes. White earlobes mean white eggs; red earlobes mean brown, blue or green eggs.

Tool Kit:

Small bowl or dish; small skillet (6- or 8-inch); flipper or spatula.

Tips:

When you get ready to crack an egg, tap it on a hard surface like a cutting board or countertop (but not the edge of a mixing bowl or skillet) in case the shell breaks.

For a fried egg, crack into a small dish rather than right into the pan; this helps keep the yolk intact. When the pan is warm, gently pour the egg into the center.

If using a nonstick pan, be sure to use a wooden or plastic flipper; metal tools can scratch it.

Once you get the hang of things, feel free to use a larger skillet and cook a few eggs at a time.

I recommend oil (instead of butter) while you learn. Butter burns pretty quickly and can be a distraction.

EGGS 2 WAYS: Recipe

Ingredients:

1 egg

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon neutral oil or olive oil

Toast of your choice

Directions:

Sunny-side up

Crack the egg into a small bowl or prep dish and sprinkle a little salt on top.

Place the pan on the stovetop and set the heat to medium (and ask for help if you need). Gradually add the oil to the skillet. It should be just enough to coat the surface. (Try tilting the pan by holding the handle and watch the oil move around.)

Heat the oil for about 1 minute. Carefully pour the egg into the center of the pan and slightly lower the heat to medium-low. As the egg white cooks, it goes from a clear liquid to a white solid in about 90 seconds.

Once the egg whites are visibly set, it's up to you how much more time to cook the egg.

For example: Do you like the edges nice and crispy? (Cook for 1 more minute.)

Do you like the yolk runny enough so you can dip your toast? (Cook for 20 or 30 more seconds). As you practice, you will discover your personal preferences.

Use a nonmetal flipper or spatula to loosen the egg's edges and work underneath so you can easily lift. Turn off the heat. Transfer the egg to a plate.

Serve with toast and eat while hot.

Scrambled

Crack the egg into a small bowl and sprinkle a little salt on top. With a fork, whisk until well beaten.

Place the pan on the stovetop and set the heat to medium (and ask for help if you need). Gradually add the oil to the skillet. It should be just enough to coat the surface. (Try tilting the pan by holding the handle and watch the oil move around.)

Heat the oil for about 1 minute. Carefully pour the beaten egg into the pan and slightly lower the heat to medium-low. Within a few seconds, you will notice the egg beginning to set. This is your cue to stir the eggs with a nonmetal spatula or flipper (or even a chopstick) to help create the “scrambled” texture.

You can also grab the handle and gently move the pan back and forth; the movement gently cooks the eggs and creates the scrambled texture, in about 2 minutes. Turn off the heat.

With the spatula or flipper, carefully transfer the eggs to a plate and eat hot. Serve with your favorite toast.