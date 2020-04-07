We’re now in our fourth week of social distancing, and at this point, children may be feeling a little stir-crazy. (OK, maybe they have for a while now. And the adults, too.)

Keep cabin fever at bay with these free online children’s activities.

Storyline Online

In last week’s Entertainment Lancaster, we shared information about country singer Dolly Parton’s bedtime book-reading series (bit.ly/DollyReads). Turns out she’s not the only celebrity who appreciates the power of storytime.

Storyline Online is a free website produced by the Screen Actors Guild Foundation with an array of videos featuring celebrities reading books for children. Wanda Sykes reads “The Case of the Missing Carrot Cake,” in which two mouse detectives go on the hunt for dessert thieves. Betty White reads “Harry the Dirty Dog,” a book about a pup who hates bathtime so much he runs away. And Chris Pine reads “Clark the Shark,” which follows an enthusiastic sea creature’s journey to learning the importance of using his indoor voice. (That one might be particularly handy these days.)

The site is incredibly user friendly. Visitors can stream via YouTube, SchoolTube or Vimeo. Each video is accompanied by a suggested grade level and run time, and a teacher’s guide giving parents some suggested questions to ask their children before and after the video to enhance the experience. To see more, visit storylineonline.net.

Educational games

If your kids have earned a little screen time, consider checking out the games at PBSKids.org.

They’re simple but well-made and easy to follow.

“Symmetry Painter” lets kids get creative and creates a mirror image of whatever they “paint” to teach them the concept of symmetry. (Have headphones on hand for your little one, though — the narration is helpful, but the voices are a tad grating.)

Speaking of headphones, there’s also “Music Shop,” a game featuring characters from “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” in which a user drags instruments to each character, therefore playing a little riff. It helps kids identify different types of instruments and their sounds.

In “Flower Garden,” kids help the Man in the Yellow Hat and Curious George count flowers as they bloom. This game is available in both English and Spanish.

Origami

While kids should be allowed to get crafty, sometimes parents just aren’t in the mood for a mess of glitter and paint.

If that’s you today, consider letting your child experiment with origami. You’ll just need paper, scissors and a little bit of patience.

The blog The Spruce Crafts (bit.ly/SpruceOrigami) has a great roundup of kid-friendly origami projects, and origami-fun.com arranges its projects based on skill level. Consider trying these out yourself first before making them with your children so you can help them troubleshoot.

Giving yourself some time to focus on an origami creation could have its own benefits, as the art form has been touted to bust stress and boost mindfulness.