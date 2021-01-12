In-person events for the 2021 Rose & Shamrock Festival have been canceled, according to festival chairperson and Paloma School of Dance owner Esther Pujol.

The festival committee will be hosting the Irish music and bagpiping competitions virtually, though dates for the competition have not been finalized yet. Details had not yet been set for the Irish dance competiion, Pujol said.

The festival, which began in 2013, regularly brings thousands of spectators to Celtic events along King Street, from dance competitions at the Lancaster County Convention Center to bands and happy hours at Tellus360 and Annie Bailey's.

In a statement, Pujol says that they have "high hopes that we'll be back again, better than ever, in 2022."

The 2020 iteration of the Rose & Shamrock Celtic Festival took place Valentine's Day weekend and brought representatives from 95 dance schools from across the country.

Visit roseandshamrock.org for more information.