A global pandemic isn’t stopping the Philadelphia Flower Show from blooming.

The 2021 show will have big changes, though. The plant party will move outdoors for the first time in its nearly 200-year history. The show will also shift seasons from late winter to early June.

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will bring the flower show to FDR Park in South Philadelphia June 5-13 with the theme “Habitat: Nature’s Masterpiece.”

Moving from the 10-acre Pennsylvania Convention Center to 15 acres outdoors will help people stay distant. Timed tickets will further limit attendance.

“We are thrilled to be able to celebrate the outdoors and offer joy and beauty after a year that has been marked by so many challenges,” says Sam Lemheney, PHS chief of shows and events. “This experience is a wonderful example of the enduring and combined power of green space, plants, and gardeners to create impact and inspiration.”

(Lemheney started his horticultural career as a child helping his grandfather tend to plants at Dutch Wonderland.)

The flower show, the world's largest and longest-running indoor show, raises money for the society’s garden and food programs. It’s also a chance to see towering displays and plants blooming well before their seasons. This year, the show will be held in the growing season.

Tickets go on sale in January. Tickets are split into morning entry and afternoon entry.

Here are some scenes from past shows: