The Philadelphia Flower Show was slated to open eight months from now, but organizers still are postponing the big event.

Instead of kicking off March 6, the show will be held some time in early summer, Pennsylvania Horticultural Society announced Aug. 13. Organizers are also in discussion to move the show to an outdoor location.

”Given the monumental challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, PHS’s staff and board made an early decision to change the 2021 Flower Show’s look and the locale to offer a safe, breathtaking experience for all,” the society says in a press release.

While the show may be seasons away, planning for the country’s largest flower show starts years in advance. (In an interview with PHS Chief of Shows and Events Sam Lemheney in November 2019, he said plans were in the works through 2023.)

In modern times, the show has been held in the dead of winter. Most recently, it’s filled 10 acres of the Pennsylvania Convention Center with plants and inspiration.

In the past, the show was held at different times of the year. In 1896, the show was held in November with much talk about chrysanthemums. That is the earliest coverage found on newspapers.com. A few years later, there were reports about a flower show in March and a fall show in November.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Details about the flower show 2021 will be announced in the early fall, the society says.

In the meantime, here’s more coverage from flower shows past.

What to read next