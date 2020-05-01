On what would have been the night of the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards gala in Chicago, the James Beard Foundation will announce the nominated finalists on Monday, May 4.

Two Lancaster restaurants — Horse Inn and Luca — are represented among the semifinalists. In addition to the restaurant and chef nominees, finalists for journalism, books and broadcast will be announced. The announcement will take place via Twitter at 4 p.m.

Originally scheduled for March 25 at a ceremony in Philadelphia, the nominee announcement was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation turned its attention to the unprecedented layoffs in the restaurant industry — more than 8 million according to the National Restaurant Association — and established a Food and Beverage Industry Relief Fund offering $15,000 grants to independent food and beverage businesses across the country.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

As of Thursday, the relief fund rolled out its first round of grant money to 36 recipients, including Lancaster’s own Horse Inn. The restaurant is also an Beard Award semifinalist for outstanding bar program. In addition, Taylor Mason of Luca is a semifinalist for best chef in the Mid-Atlantic — a first for Lancaster.

Awards director Moira Sedgwick told LNP | LancasterOnline in an email that the Restaurant and Chef Awards gala has been rescheduled for Sept. 25 in Chicago. A new date for the media awards gala has yet to be scheduled, says Sedgwick.

Note: Kim O'Donnel is a 1996 James Beard scholarship recipient and a member of the James Beard Foundation Journalism Awards Committee. The Journalism Awards Committee is a separate entity from the Restaurant and Chef Awards Committee, which selected Mason and the Horse Inn as semifinalists.