In June, five local bakers joined forces as the Lancaster contingent of Bakers Against Racism, a nationwide virtual bake sale. Organized by Kristen Richards of Front Porch Baking Co., the women raised more than $1,600 for Crispus Attucks Community Center.

The fledgling group has since tripled in size and on Sunday will host its first outdoor event in Musser Park as the Bakers Uprising collective. A total of 17 bakers will be selling their goodies, along with advance pickup orders from Pizza Tent, the new pop-up sourdough pizza project from Corey Kuchinsky.

Richards told LNP | LancasterOnline in an email that the collective is a mix of home and professional bakers, including Per Diem pastry chef Lydia Thompson and Meghan Young, owner of the newly opened Wish You Well bakery.

The menu has a decidedly autumnal feel, including pumpkin buns, sweet potato caramel hand pies, apple cider whoopie pies, pecan toffee coffee cake and brown butter maple mochi bites.

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the collective will donate proceeds to the Domestic Violence Services Fund at Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County. CAP will have an information table on its services, which include an emergency safe house for victims of domestic violence, a 24-hour domestic abuse hotline and a legal clinic.