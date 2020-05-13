Last week, I shared three easy ways to cook newly arrived local asparagus. Because the asparagus is so sweet and tender right now, I'm sharing 12 more ways to experiment and get to know the vegetable of the moment. (I just couldn't help myself. You may find yourself binging as well.) These mini-recipes call for a 1-pound bunch and are meant for inspiration.

Steam it

Quick boil or steam your asparagus for 2 to 3 minutes and consider the following:

Make hot soup : Quickly boiled or steamed, then pureed with mint, broth of choice and a few boiled potatoes, salt, pepper.

: Quickly boiled or steamed, then pureed with mint, broth of choice and a few boiled potatoes, salt, pepper. Make cold soup: Swap out the potatoes, add 2 cups of plain yogurt and half of an avocado. Add some minced ginger or a smidge of chile pepper, maybe some cilantro. Thin it with some of the avocado cooking water as needed.

Swap out the potatoes, add 2 cups of plain yogurt and half of an avocado. Add some minced ginger or a smidge of chile pepper, maybe some cilantro. Thin it with some of the avocado cooking water as needed. Wrap it: Drain and towel dry the spears, then wrap each one individually in prosciutto, with a spritz of balsamic vinegar and/or olive oil and maybe a little shaved Parm, a feast of a snack

Drain and towel dry the spears, then wrap each one individually in prosciutto, with a spritz of balsamic vinegar and/or olive oil and maybe a little shaved Parm, a feast of a snack Dress it: Drain and dry, then coat in your favorite vinaigrette and top with any, all (or none) of these extras: smoked salmon, chopped olives, pickled peppers, goat cheese, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, white beans. The possibilities are endless.

Drain and dry, then coat in your favorite vinaigrette and top with any, all (or none) of these extras: smoked salmon, chopped olives, pickled peppers, goat cheese, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, white beans. The possibilities are endless. Dip it: Homemade mayo or the jarred stuff blended for a minute and zipped up with fresh tarragon or rosemary, red pepper flakes or a little Sriracha.

Saute it

Slice asparagus into 2-inch pieces and saute it for the following preparations.

Thai-style : While we wait for green beans, use asparagus for a version of pad prik khing: Head 2 tablespoons oil, 1 tablespoon Thai red curry paste in a skillet or wok, coat the asparagus, add 1 tablespoon water and 1 tablespoon fish sauce, until tender.

: While we wait for green beans, use asparagus for a version of pad prik khing: Head 2 tablespoons oil, 1 tablespoon Thai red curry paste in a skillet or wok, coat the asparagus, add 1 tablespoon water and 1 tablespoon fish sauce, until tender. Make a spring vegetable medley: Asparagus is a great partner with other spring vegetables, including snap peas, young/green garlic, scallions, leeks, hakurei “salad” turnips and mushrooms. Get some oil or butter going in a pan, making sure you don’t crowd the pan and steam the vegetables rather than sear them. Add a few splashes of white wine if you like, or some water, to keep from burning and eat solo, over pasta or your favorite grain.

Asparagus is a great partner with other spring vegetables, including snap peas, young/green garlic, scallions, leeks, hakurei “salad” turnips and mushrooms. Get some oil or butter going in a pan, making sure you don’t crowd the pan and steam the vegetables rather than sear them. Add a few splashes of white wine if you like, or some water, to keep from burning and eat solo, over pasta or your favorite grain. Make a less-saucy medley: Choose maybe 1 or 2 spring vegetables to add and sear until somewhat charred, omitting any liquid. Pile atop some toast, with or without cheese and delight in your 8-minute supper.

Choose maybe 1 or 2 spring vegetables to add and sear until somewhat charred, omitting any liquid. Pile atop some toast, with or without cheese and delight in your 8-minute supper. Top with a seasoned butter: Cook simply in a small amount of oil, then in a separate pan, melt a few tablespoons of butter and season with a few tablespoons of citrus juice or red pepper flakes, a teaspoon of yellow miso paste or smashed anchovies and garlic. Stir until everything is mixed together and pour on top. Yowza.

Add an egg to it