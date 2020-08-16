Emma Green was born one month before the beginning of the influenza pandemic of 1918.

Now, 102 years later, she is living through another global pandemic.

Besides a short stint working in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Green has spent her entire life in Columbia. She has lived alone since her husband, Walter Green, died in 1979, and enjoys visits from her family, playing word puzzles and cooking pumpkin bread or spaghetti for herself.

Green has lived to see the end of World War I, the Great Depression, World War II, the popularization of color TV, the rise and fall of Elvis Presley, the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., the rise and breakup of the Beatles, the first man on the moon, the origin of hip-hop, the internet, 9/11, the COVID-19 pandemic. She can even recall meeting a veteran of the Civil War when she was a young child. It’s enough to fill a multivolume history text, but a life is much more than the headlines that fly by every day.

Green was one of two Black students to graduate from Columbia High School in 1936. Later in life she attended Millersville University and earned 18 credits and went on to become a teacher’s aide.

“I just love children,” says Green, who adopted her two children, Marvin Henson, 60, of Harrisburg, and Dorcas Green, 56, of Columbia. “If they make a mistake, you don’t condemn them; you try to show them how to grow with love.”

She has seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

“My grandma is kindness personified,” says her granddaughter, Alysa Poindexter, vice president of the Lancaster chapter of the NAACP. “For over 100 years, she’s moved through life with this incredible dynamic of gentle grace and fierce persistence all led by her unwavering faith in God.”

And she has experienced a lot in her lifetime.

“She’s persevered through so many challenges from racism to the heartache of outliving friends and family,” Poindexter says. “Most of these life experiences would leave many bitter and broken, but she truly overcame everything to become this little humble lady that everyone loves. I want her to see my successes and know that they are also her successes — all of her hard work is paying off through her grandchild. My grandma is definitely one of my greatest inspirations. She’s really a precious gem of the entire town of Columbia, especially the Black community.”

Last month, Green talked to an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter by phone. She spoke about living through more than a century of life in Southeastern Pennsylvania and all the changes — as well as some of the things that haven’t changed much — that she’s seen in her life.

You were born just before the influenza pandemic of 1918 and now you’re living through another pandemic. Do you remember anything about the 1918 pandemic?

My sister was 3 years older than I was. And where we lived there was a funeral parlor, and she remembers when my grandmother would take her up to the corner; they had so many people that boxes with bodies (were) on the street. That had no place to put them inside. That’s how bad it was.

How do you think we’re handling COVID-19?

I think people should wear a mask and stay separated. I haven’t been out other than to go to the doctor’s. That’s the only place I go. I think that’s what you should do. Even if you don’t have the virus you might go out and get the virus and bring it back. There’s so many people that don’t obey the rules. I think rules are made for everybody and everybody should obey rules for your own safety and for the safety of everybody.

Do you miss going to church during this quarantine time?

I can’t wait to go back to church (St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Columbia). I enjoy church. I think we all need God in our life. We were brought up in church. In fact, it was church all day sometimes. There were three services a day sometimes. We always had night services and Sunday school and we spent the day in church. I enjoy it then and now.

What advice can you tell people about living a long life?

Don’t overindulge in anything. Don’t drink or don’t smoke. But if you do it, do it moderately. Don’t overdo it.

What sort of work did you do?

When I was younger, I used to go around to the neighborhoods, washing floors. Scrubbing floors was the only type of job we could get in our times. I made 50 cents for every floor I scrubbed. I worked all my life. I might have been 10 years old when I started doing floors. When I was in high school I worked after school every day and all day Saturday and I got $3 a week. I had to give $1 to home and the rest we could save or buy ice cream or a hot dog. It wasn’t like it is now. An ice cream cone was five cents and a hot dog was 10.

What were your jobs later in life?

I worked at Armstrong during the war. An aluminum factory in Lancaster wouldn’t hire me. They didn’t even say no, they just shook their heads. They didn’t even open their mouths. For a long time (Black people) couldn’t get any jobs at the factories. Except as a janitor. The first job I had inside a factory after the war was inside the laundry room. Then I got a job as a teacher’s aide. You had to go to school. I got 18 credits at Millersville. Then when I was 60 I went to work at General Hospital in the daycare center. And then I worked at the Y then until I retired. I’ve worked my whole life. I worked until I was 72.

Do you use the internet?

I don’t have it yet. I’m a little afraid I’ll do something wrong at my age. I’m trying to learn the tablet. I like word puzzles and I do them on the tablet. I have a nephew and I can talk to him on Facetime.

What do you remember about the Depression?

During the depression all the industry went out of town. A lot of things closed. You had such a little bit of everything.

What was it like growing up in Columbia in the early part of the 20th century?

We lived in a section of town that was a better section where the people lived that had money, but we lived in an alley — not in a nice house. We lived in a shack like all the Black people. But we lived in a place where the people were nice to us. They treated you with manners and respect. There was another section of town where they didn’t do that. That’s the way people are. They used the N-word. Which we didn’t hear where I lived. Only one place I ever worked I heard that word and then I didn’t go back there anymore.

Your granddaughter told me when you were younger you had to go to Philadelphia to get dental and medical treatment, because there weren’t doctors that would treat Black people in Lancaster. Can you tell me about that?

There was no dentist that would work with Black people and only two doctors that would work with (Black people). Finally a dentist came that would treat us but they called him the butcher (laughs).

You mentioned earlier about meeting a Civil War veteran when you were younger. Did you ever meet anyone that experienced slavery first-hand?

My grandmother was born down south, but she never talked about slavery. She was from Virginia and Delaware so we never heard much about that.

I think we had some people here in Columbia. One family brought people up from slavery. Their grandfather had a plantation (in the South) and there were two brothers brought from there to Columbia. They did work, housework, took care of the yard, kept the house clean and did those kind of things.

What do you think of the current Black Lives Matter protests?

The demonstrations are fine, but I don’t think they should be violent. I don’t think the violence should be part of it. You can say whatever you want to say — in the right way. You accomplish more that way than with all this violence. It’s not the whole group. It only takes one or two violent people to do otherwise. I think we should all be given the same opportunities. I’ll be glad to see that happen.

What did you think about President Barack Obama? Did you ever think you’d see a Black president?

I think he did a good job. But I think a lot of people wouldn’t credit him for it and a lot of people wouldn’t help him. I’ve lived to see so many things. I’ve lived to see a Black president.