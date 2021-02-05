Mardi Gras. Shrove Tuesday. Pazcki Day. They all refer to the final hours of indulgence before the Christian season of Lent. But in Lancaster County, that day is first and foremost known as Fasnacht Day (sometimes spelled "fastnacht"). This year, Fasnacht Day is Tuesday, Feb. 16, with several countywide sources continuing the tradition. The one pre-pandemic exception: Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Columbia, known for making its own fasnachts, has canceled this year’s festivities due to COVID-19. Here are ten still-open spots in Lancaster County to get your fasnacht fill.

Achenbach's Pastries

Where: 375 E. Main St., Leola.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 16, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. (open 30 minutes earlier than normal business hours); fasnachts are a menu staple and can be ordered now.

Pricing and options : $11.20 per dozen; plain and powdered.

Extra tidbits: Pre-paid orders by phone are recommended for large orders and faster pickup.

For more info: 717-656-6671; achenbachs.com.

Bird-in-Hand Bakery

Where : Drive-thru tents at the bakery (2715 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand) and in the parking lot at Firestone Complete Auto Care (1530 Oregon Pike, Manheim Township).

When: Monday, Feb. 15, 3-6 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 16, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Firestone); Tuesday, Feb 16, 6-9 a.m. (bakery).

Pricing and options: $11 per dozen, $1 each; plain, powdered, sugar-coated and glazed. In-store purchases also available.

Extra tidbits: Last year, the bakery did record numbers, baking 2,500 dozen fasnachts, said Brad Stoltzfus, food service general manager. With the continuation of our socially distanced food shopping, will this year’s drive-thru tents beat that record?

For more info: 717-768-1501; bird-in-hand.com.

Byers Butterflake Bakery

Where: 44 W. Main St., Leola.

When: Tuesday, Feb.16; fasnachts will be available for a few weeks. (Open Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sat. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Pricing and options: $11.95 per dozen; powdered and cinnamon sugar. Pre-orders accepted by phone.

For more info: 717-656-7803; byersbakery.com

Holy Spirit Lutheran Church

Where: 3131 Columbia Ave., Lancaster.

When: Monday, Feb. 15, 2-7 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb 16; 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sold out).

Pricing and options: $5 per half dozen, with a choice of plain, powdered or glazed from Shady Maple Farm Market in East Earl.

Extra tidbits: This is the congregation’s 20th annual fasnacht fundraiser for youth ministries, longtime volunteer Linda Slade said in an email. Despite water and smoke damage sustained from a fire in September, the congregation decided to move ahead with their plans, with social distancing measures in place.

For more info: 717-394-6771; holyspiritlutheran.org.

Lafayette Fire Company

Where: 63 Lafayette Way, Lancaster.

When: Feb. 15, 5-7 p.m.; Feb 16, 6 a.m.-10 a.m.

Pricing and options: $13 per dozen; a mix of powdered and glazed fasnachts from Bird-in-Hand Bakery. Online pre-orders for drive-thru pickup; a limited number of fasnachts will be available for on-site purchase.

To order: lfc63.square.site; deadline is Feb. 12.

Extra tidbits : In its second year, the event is held in memory of Jan Fassnacht, a former fire company volunteer, local EMT and East Lampeter Township police officer. Proceeds benefit this volunteer fire company.

For more info:lafayettefire.com.

Oregon Dairy drive-thru

When: Tuesday, Feb. 16, 5:30 -10 a.m.

Where: 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz.

Options: Plain, powdered, glazed or sugar coated. Price wasn’t set at time of publication. Pre-orders by phone are recommended for this drive-thru pickup.

For more info: 717-686-2856; oregondairy.com.

Shady Maple Farm Market

Where: 1324 Main St., East Earl; Lancaster Central Market, 23 N. Market St., Lancaster.

When: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (regular store hours in East Earl); Tuesday, Feb. 16, 6 a..m. - 3 p.m. (Central Market).

Pricing and options: 95 cents per piece; $8.45 per dozen; plain, glazed, cinnamon sugar and powdered. Available now through Shrove Tuesday. For Central Market pickup, pre-orders are advised.

For more info: 717-354-4981 (East Earl); 717-735-6890 (Central Market); shady-maple.com.

Stauffers of Kissel Hill

Where: 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz; 301 Rohrerstown Rd., East Hempfield Township.

When: Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Options: Plain and powdered. Available now through Shrove Tuesday. The bakery is accepting pre-orders.

For more info: skh.com; 717-627-7654 (Lititz); 717-397-4719 (Rohrerstown)

Stoudts Bakery

Where: 2800 N. Reading Road, Adamstown.

When : Sunday, Feb. 14 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.and Tuesday, Feb. 16 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Pricing and options : Pricing wasn’t yet set; plain, powdered or vegan “flaxnachts” made with flaxseeds and coconut oil.

Extra tidbits: Due to limited staff and COVID-19 restrictions, fasnachts will be available on an extremely limited basis. Preorders by phone are highly recommended.

For more info: stoudts.com; 717-484-2124.

Weiser's Market

Where: 805 Main St., Akron and 680 Furnace Hills Rd., Lititz.

When: Available now through Feb. 16; Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (6 p.m. for Lititz).

Pricing and options: $7.99 per dozen; plain, powdered and cinnamon sugar. Advance ordering is recommended.

For more info: 717-859-2765 (Akron); 717-626-0271 (Lititz); weisersmarket.com.