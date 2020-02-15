“The Mountaintop,” which opened Friday at Susquehanna Stage in Marietta, is a fictional account of the last night of Martin Luther King’s life, at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.
Playwright Katori Hall wants to humanize King, to let her audience know he did not sit on a pedestal, set apart from the rest of the world, but was a man with flaws and sins. At the same time, she wants us to know that King gave his life to the civil rights movement, literally on that fateful early evening on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, but also in what it took from him throughout his life.
She also wants to put his life into context by looking at his past and present, his attitude about the world around him. And she wants us to laugh.
To that end, Hall introduces Camae, a maid at the motel, who comes to bring coffee and stays to smoke cigarettes, debate and push.
This production is blessed with two fine performances.
Jeremy R. Patterson is King. He doesn’t try to imitate the man, but captures his warmth, his dedication to the movement and his ability to preach.
Patterson’s performance is not fiery or commanding. While we can see that potential, Patterson portrays King as tired, feeling defeated and questioning his life, as the play calls for. But he’s also got a touch of arrogance in him, stemming from his gender and his middle class background. It is a solid, fascinating look at a complicated man who, after more than 50 years, has become more martyr than human being to the world.
Pilisa Nicolette Mackey is the powerhouse of the two. She rants and swears up a storm of rage. She flirts, she debates, she questions. While Camae, is in awe of seeing King in the beginning, she’s soon challenging him on many issues.
Camae is a complicated woman - maybe too complicated in Hall’s writing - but Mackey carries it all without losing her human spirit.
The two have good chemistry, their flirting is fun and their debates feel real.
There is more to Camae, which is revealed about two-thirds of the way through the play. While Mackey does a fine job in the reveal, Hall’s play shifts into some silly territory, which threw me out of the drama for a time.
But we do come to realize that her pushing and her debate with King is as much for his benefit as it is for ours.
Director Jim Johnson has done a terrific job keeping the actors moving around the motel room and pacing the show.
The set, by Gary McCrady, is spot on. King did not stay in fancy hotels and the room at the Lorraine looks appropriately cheap and tired.
Jacquee Johnson’s costumes work perfectly to evoke the era and the sound and video projection by Asher Johnson is solid in its contents but not so much in its set up. I suspect that will improve as the run continues.
“The Mountaintop,” which opened Friday at Susquehanna Stage in Marietta, is a fictional account of the last night of Martin Luther King’s life. Playwright Katori Hall wants to humanize King, to let her audience know he is not a unique individual set apart from the rest of the world, but a man with flaws and sins. At the same time, she wants us to know that King gave his life to the civil rights movement, literally on that fateful early evening on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, but also in what it took from him throughout his life. She also wants to put his life into context by looking at his past and present, his attitude about the world around him. To that end, Hall introduces Camae, a maid at the motel, who comes to bring coffee and stays to smoke cigarettes, debate and push. This production is blessed with two fine performances. Jeremy R. Patterson is King. He doesn’t try to imitate the man, but captures his warmth, his dedication to the movement and his ability to preach. Patterson’s performance is not fiery or commanding. While we can see that potential, Patterson portrays King as tired, feeling defeated and questioning his life, as the play calls for. But he’s also got a touch of arrogance in him, stemming from his gender and his middle class background. It is a solid, fascinating look at a complicated man who, after more than 50 years, has become more martyr than human being to the world. Pilisa Nicolette Mackey is the powerhouse of the two. She rants and swears up a storm of rage. She flirts, she debates, she questions. While Camae, is in awe of seeing King in the beginning, she’s soon challenging him on many issues. Camae is a complicated woman - maybe too complicated in Hall’s writing - but Mackey carries it all without losing her human spirit. The two have good chemistry, their flirting is fun and knowing and their debates feel real. There is more to Camae, which is revealed about two-thirds of the way through the play. While Mackey does a fine job in the reveal, Hall’s play shifts into some silly territory, which threw me out of the drama for a time. But we do come to realize that her pushing and her debate with King is as much for his benefit as it is for ours. Director Jim Johnson has done a terrific job keeping the actors moving around the motel room and pacing the show. The set, by Gary McCrady, is spot on. King did not stay in fancy hotels and the room at the Lorraine looks appropriately cheap and tired. Jacquee Johnson’s costumes work perfectly to evoke the era and the sound and video projection by Asher Johnson is solid in its contents but not so much in its set up. I suspect that will improve as the run continues.