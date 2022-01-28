A week after a house that claimed the lives Ronald D. Louthian and Donna Louthian in Fulton Township, family members remembered them as kind, generous people.
Ronald D. Louthian and Donna Louthian, both 81, died in the fire that destroyed a home in the 100 block of Little Britain Church Road. The house was just off Robert Fulton Highway (Route 222), less than half a mile from the historic Robert Fulton Birthplace.
Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified them Thursday.
Ronald Louthian was retired from the Army, having served as a drill sergeant. But he wasn’t the hardened kind so often portrayed in the movies, according to loved ones. Or at least not in retirement. Family described him as laid back with a good sense of humor.
“He had a good laugh,” his sister-in-law Karyl Louthian, of Conowingo, Md., said.
Allen Louthian, Ronald Louthian’s brother, agreed.
“He had a full life,” Allen Louthian said. “You can’t take that away from him.”
His wife of more than 20 years was described as a give-her-shirt-off-her-back generous, a woman who never met a stranger, with a love of flowers and a green thumb that could bring near-dead plants back to life.
“She could make anything grow,” said Robert Barron Jr., Donna Louthian’s son from a previous marriage.
Firefighters were dispatched to the Louthians’ home at 3:30 a.m. Jan. 17, after a passerby, noticing flames shooting out of the 172-year-old residence’s windows, had called 911. Firefighters arrived to find the home completely engulfed by flames.
The home was destroyed by the fire, which caused an estimated $300,000 in damage to the property and contents inside.
Allen Louthian told LNP | LancasterOnline Thursday that his older sibling had been renting the home from an Amish couple and that the family was unable to retrieve any personal effects before the building was demolished.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released.