Around Aug. 1, I received a letter by mail from a local orchard/fruit market. It was informing me that as of Jan. 1, 2020, it will no longer offer frozen food lockers for rent. I stored about 150 pounds of frozen food there.
This news was totally unexpected since this service has been provided to the community for 75 years. I’m sure many others who received these letters are scrambling about, searching for a new space to rent.
But I had to think, this is nothing compared to the news the residents received on Plum Street (“Officials condemn set of 7 houses,” Aug. 9). Apparently there was practically no prior knowledge of change coming. Moving is a major event in which six months’ to a year’s notice would be helpful.
The farm market explained in detail why the changes were happening and you understood they were sorry for any inconvenience. It makes a disruption easier when it is presented with concern and caring.
Hopefully there are agencies, charities and individuals who will be supporting these unfortunate families from Plum Street.
Anna Lois Lehman
Salisbury Township