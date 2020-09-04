Soaring fees
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is increasing immigration fees next month. Here are five fees that will increase dramatically beginning Oct. 2.
• N-400 Application for naturalization:
People use this application to apply to become a U.S. citizen through naturalization.
Current fee — $640
New fees — $1,160 for online filing, and $1,170 for paper filing
Increases — 81% and 83%, respectfully
• N-470 Application to preserve residence for naturalization purposes:
Permanent residents, or people granted permission to live and work in the U.S. on a permanent basis, use this application if they must leave the U.S. for at least a year for certain work and they want to preserve their status as an immigrant to pursue naturalization.
Current fee — $355
New fee — $1,585
Increase — 346%
• I-193 Application for waiver of passport and/or visa:
Legal immigrant residents of the U.S. use this form to reenter the country without their passport and/or visa.
Current fee — $585
New fee — $2,790
Increase — 377%
• N-300 Application to file declaration of intention:
Permanent residents use this if they want to declare their intent to become U.S. citizens.
Current fee — $270
New fee — $1,305
Increase — 383%
• I-929 Petition for qualifying family member of a U-1 nonimmigrant:
People use this form to request immigration benefits on behalf of a family member who never held U nonimmigration status, which is set aside for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation of prosecution of criminal activity.
Current fee — $230
New fee — $1,485
Increase — 546%
Source: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services