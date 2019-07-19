Today is the first of a three-day heat wave in Lancaster County, with temperatures in the high 90s and an excessive heat warning in place.

Today's high is 96 with 100% humidity.

The heat index will around 107 today, according to the excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service in State College.

The heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The hottest temps will be this afternoon, but it will still be very warm "and the air oppressively muggy" in the evenings, the warning says. "The excessive heat may quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke."

7/19/2019: 6AM: Today marks the beginning of a heat wave through the weekend. Maximum heat indexes will range from the upper 90s through the elevated regions to 106 through the Southeast. Along with the heat and humidity will be a marginal risk of severe storms this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/x8k0E5p0M1 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 19, 2019

Forecast temperatures are 10-15 degrees above average temps for July, according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

Heat index values will increase this weekend with higher temps on Saturday and Sunday.

Both days will be around 97 degrees, with the heat index estimated to be at 113, according to the National Weather Service.

There's a 20% chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday, with thunderstorms and temps in the 80s expected tomorrow.