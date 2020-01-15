Spring 2020 Something Used Wedding Yard Sale
Sunday, March 29 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
(Early Bird tickets good for 12:00pm entry; general admission entry is at 12:30pm)
Millersville University’s Student Memorial Center, 21 S. George St., Millersville, PA
This event provides recently married brides, DIY vendors, wedding planners, and others the opportunity to make some money off of their gently used or handmade wedding items while providing brides and grooms-to-be the opportunity to create the wedding of their dreams at an affordable price.
The Something Used event will have up to 80 tables – “flea market”, former brides, small crafters, etc., and up to 10 spots for wedding-related businesses who have been encouraged to bring low-priced or discounted items or specials.
Info for Sellers:
Are you a newlywed, ready to see a return on some of the money spent for your big day? Do you have rustic, antique, or vintage items that would be perfect as wedding décor? Cake stands, candle holders, paper lanterns, vintage pie tins, chalkboards, wedding dresses, photo booth props, vases of all sizes and styles, cake plates, pillows, linens, attire, ring pillows, ribbons, or baskets. You name it, you can sell it! Our flea market is not consignment! You sell your items and get 100% profit. We had a large number of shoppers attend our last several events and numerous newlyweds sold most or all of their items before the end of the day.
We are now accepting reservations for vendor spaces and early bird tickets! To sign up, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/something-used-wedding-yard-sale-tickets-75177890093?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR0sUcmPcTviHqwfMQFq6CpJlxjNZyI_33g8YjcTc_kBkOGkaJzMZiUG-_c
- $30 to reserve a space (this fee is non-refundable) plus Eventbrite fee
- Includes 6 ft table
- $30 tables are available to private party newlyweds, "etsy", hobby/craft sellers. Brick and mortar/storefront businesses do not qualify for this rate.
- If you have a storefront or ecommerce business and want to join this event, please contact us for information one of the limited number of business tables available for the event
- You may purchase additional tables, each additional table/space $15, multiple tables will be placed together.
- No table sharing
- Please remember to bring small cash bills and coins to make change.
- Table reservations taken until sold out or through March 9th at noon.
- Vendor load in will begin at 9:00 am. You must be set up and ready to sell by 12:00 on the event day.
Admission:
$5 General Admission paid at the door (Cash only)
$20 Early Bird Admission tickets - Early Bird ticket holders can access the flea market 30 min prior to general admission entry. *Limit of 100 available to purchase.* (No refunds will be given)
Tips:
- Parking is available in the parking lot
- With this very popular event, everyone is looking for great items at great prices, so lines will form early.
- Please be patient and courteous and be prepared for a large crowd.
- We suggest coming with more than one person. If you buy items and you are parked far away, you can have your friend/family/fiancé get the car and pull up to load your vehicle.
- Due to the large number of attendees, sellers may sell out of most/all of their items before the end of the event.
- If you plan to try on gowns, we encourage you to wear leggings or something fitted so the gowns easily fit over. Also, no makeup or heavy perfumes if you are trying on gowns.
- Please remember to bring small cash bills to make sales easier.
Note: All sales/pricing/deals will be at the discretion of the sellers. The event sponsors are acting strictly as hosts, and will not be responsible for the condition of items or terms of sales. Most sellers will require cash payments. Something Used Wedding Flea Market and LNP Media Group are not responsible for bad transactions, lack of sales, poor attendance, inclement weather or any items left behind by a seller or a buyer. Please know that your personal information will never be shared with anyone outside of the business. Phone numbers are required only for the purpose of having to contact you prior to the event with questions or in the case of an emergency.
For questions, please call 717-291-8711 x5