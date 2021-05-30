Evan Johns, 33, Lancaster
Service: Johns, a 2005 Lancaster Christian School graduate, enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2010 at 25. He had found his previous job as an X-ray technician unfulfilling and said he felt drawn to military service and wanted to serve his country.
Johns was deployed to Afghanistan in April 2012. On May 23, 2012, he was driving a mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicle, or MRAP. About halfway between Kandahar and Kabul and about 10 minutes into the mission, the truck hit a roadside bomb.
He suffered cracked vertebrae and his upper lip and part of the right side of his nose was torn from his face. He was treated in Afghanistan then flown home for additional care.
Johns and the other two soldiers were presented the Purple Heart by a British general the day of the blast.
He is medically retired because of his injuries and PTSD.
“I think that a lot of us, pretty much all of us, especially if you saw combat, everybody has it. I think it’s something that we need to not be shy or ashamed about.”
The PTSD symptoms got worse after he changed jobs and had to drive to York County.
“Driving was really a trigger point. I was leaving an hour to two before I had to because it was so difficult to go to. That just pretty much led to me having a breakdown … Luckily, I had friends and family. They got me into a program, and I took a serious look at what happened.”
He ended up receiving outpatient treatment at WellSpan Philhaven.
“They took excellent care of me,” he said. “I would say that a lot of guys out there are still probably struggling, and I want them to know it’s still OK and a lot of us have been through it and it’s OK to get help.”
What he would like people to think about on Memorial Day: “I’d like them to just remember that we were in this for so very long that I can understand people get exhausted by it. Even I did. Guys are still over there, there’s still fighting going on. The fallen, always consider them on Memorial Day.
“But reach out to the veterans that you know. Some of us are so hard-headed that we don’t always seek help. But invite them to the table. They may not respond, but just reach out to them. You never know when there’s a guy who needs help.”
Currently: Johns is “just trying to enjoy life” working on a comic book with friends about a bouncer at a superhero bar.