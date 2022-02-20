'We have a vision for Ephrata': New Brossman building owners hope to be catalysts for a vibrant downtown

When Kris Kaufman and his business partner Dan Gotwalt invested in an East King Street building a few doors down from Penn Square in 2018, they were riding a wave of commercial investment in downtown Lancaster. With their recent purchase of the Brossman Business Complex in Ephrata Borough, they’re looking to be the catalysts this time.
“I would say we have a vision for Ephrata,” Kaufman told LNP | LancasterOnline.
That vision is a more active downtown Ephrata with residents who live, eat and work in the district anchored by Main Street.
Looking to make their vision a reality, Firm Foundations, the company Kaufman and Gotwalt founded in 2015, recently bought the six-story Brossman office building in the heart of the borough’s downtown for $3.5 million. The purchase included a neighboring property, a data center for Arkansas-based internet and telephone company Windstream, at 130 E. Main St.
In a separate deal, Firm Foundations paid $900,000 for the former Ray H. Good Business Center, located adjacent to the Brossman building at 114 E. Main St.
“I think there's some potential for that, similar to what’s happened to Lancaster,” Kaufman said. “It’s got an awesome downtown. Main Street is laid out perfectly for parking.”
Last year, Kaufman and Gotwalt announced a $5 million project to revitalize Place Marie Mall at 50-54 N. Queen St. in Lancaster city. The plan involves restoring long-vacant upper floors.
While Firm Foundations could prove to be a spark for Ephrata’s downtown, it follows other growth in the area, said Liz Ackerman, executive director at the Northern Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce.
“What we're seeing is the continued expansion of new residents coming into northern Lancaster County,” Ackerman said. “We have new businesses coming in, but in addition we have established businesses expanding or established businesses looking to relocate here.”
Census data shows Ephrata Borough’s population increased from 13,394 to 13,794, or 3%, from 2010 to 2020. The median household income in the borough is $51,954, according to the 2020 census.
The Brossman Business Complex was an important investment in the borough when it opened in October 1993, Ackerman said.
The $12 million, 73,000-square-foot complex at 124 E. Main St. featured a unique mix of tenants. While it served as headquarters for the former Denver & Ephrata Telephone & Telegraph Co., it also included a movie theater and a live-stage theater, a 120-seat restaurant, a 200-seat banquet facility, a video-conferencing center, two floors of commercial office space and two floors of expansion space for D&E.
“This complex will have a significant economic impact for downtown Ephrata and the county overall while … bringing to Ephrata a center for performing arts and the cinema,” then D&E spokesperson Garth Sprecher said in a Lancaster New Era story published Oct. 30, 1993, the day the building opened.
A welcome development
Like many downtown communities across the country, Ephrata’s Main Street features stately but underused storefronts and buildings. They're a reminder of an era before the rise of big-box stores and suburban sprawl.
Before Ephrata was incorporated into a borough in 1891, it was home to several cigar factories. And the town grew to include hardware stores, retail shops, restaurants, a movie theater, a phone company and a namesake bank.
“The unfortunate thing is over the years, those businesses were bought out and those jobs left,” Ephrata Mayor Ralph Mowen said in a 2018 story about the borough that was part of LNP | LancasterOnline’s “Our Town” series. “Right now, we don’t have a lot of industry in the borough.
“We’ve struggled downtown to get the right mix of businesses in,” said Mowen, who was elected mayor just days after the Brossman Business Complex opened in 1993.
In January, Mowen told LNP | LancasterOnline that it has been a struggle for some small businesses to survive downtown because they don't have the capital to weather downturns or other difficulties when they inevitably arise.
Though he didn’t know many details about new plans for the Brossman building, Mowen said it’s a welcome development.
“Just about anything they do is going to be a benefit to downtown,” Mowen said of Firm Foundations. ”I'd love to see the restaurant with a bar, because I think that would beneficial.”
The second floor of the Brossman building was always intended for a restaurant space, Ackerman said, and the two-screen movie theater is also original, meant to replace the historic Main Theatre that was there until it closed in 1990.
The original Art Deco theater from 1938 seated about 800. It had badly deteriorated by the time it closed, but many of its components were incorporated in the new theater.
Penn Ketchum, an owner of Penn Cinemas theaters, and his wife, Aimee, took over operations of the cinema in 2017 and renamed it the New Main.
Since the pandemic, the theater has stayed open with limited hours. Kaufman said Firm Foundations definitely want to work with Ketchum to keep the theater open.
‘A bit of speculation’
Despite the signs of growth in the area, success of the Brossman building isn’t inevitable, according to Kaufman. At the end of the day, it’s a major investment in an office building two years after the coronavirus pandemic pushed many white-collar workers to operate from home.
“There’s definitely a little bit of speculation here in what we’re doing,” Kaufman said.
At least in the near-term, Firm Foundations will maintain the building’s use as primarily for office space, along with the second-floor restaurant space and Main Theater cinema at ground level.
Firm Foundations will need to attract more tenants to fill the building. Windstream will now lease space at one of the properties, and the Northern Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce’s staff of two will stay in the Brossman building, where Ephrata National Bank also maintains offices.
The revenue from Windstream’s lease has allowed Firm Foundations to invest in some improvements to the building, Kaufman said.
But what could be an engine for activity in the area is Kaufman’s and Gotwalt’s commitment to revitalizing the building’s restaurant space, which housed Lily’s on Main until 2017, when it closed after nearly 20 years.
Kaufman wants to attract a family-style bar and grill-type restaurant, he said.
Firm Foundations is planning to bring a gas line into the building, Kaufman said, a change that could play a large role in attracting a restauranteur to come in and stay, according to Mowen. The borough has only in the last few years installed gas lines close enough for Main Street buildings to access, he said.
“That was one of the reasons we had issues of a full-size restaurant coming in (downtown),” Mowen said. Many restaurant owners wanted access to gas to build proper kitchens, the mayor said.
The Brossman building’s exterior will largely stay the same, Kaufman said.
“I don’t know that we’ll do a whole lot since it’s such an iconic staple for Ephrata,” Kaufman said.
One hidden gem of the building that a new tenant may get to enjoy is an upscale office designed for D&E executives, Ackerman said. The space includes outdoor patios with sweeping views of the area, she said.
“It is really very fancy,” Ackerman said.