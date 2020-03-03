West Lampeter Township Police Officer David Covey was recently honored with the Red, White and Blue Award by Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic School in Ephrata at its annual ceremony recognizing community leaders and civil servants.
Invited guests included veterans and members of the armed forces, elected officials, firefighters, police officers and first responders. Students entertained the gathering with patriotic songs.
Covey, who has 20 years of experience in law enforcement, was named the first school resource officer at Lampeter-Strasburg School District in 2019.
At Our Mother of Perpetual Help, he has assisted with school safety and security initiatives and presented internet safety sessions for both students and parents. In the community, he volunteers with the Toys for Tots and Shop With a Cop programs.
— Walter Zaleskie was recently adopted as the grandfather of Our Mother of Perpetual Help students.
He and his family were recognized for their support of the Ephrata school through their time, talent and financial gifts. They provided air conditioning to classrooms in the school’s main building and were benefactors of the Treasure Island Auction fundraiser, according to a news release.
Their support made possible the LabLearner Science program that included an upgrade to the science lab and a program giving a Chromebook to all students in grades five through eight.
Through their family business, Cliffside Industries, the Zaleskies have provided scholarship funds to the Diocese of Harrisburg Neumann Scholarship Foundation with a designation to Our Mother of Perpetual Help that provides tuition assistance to families through Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit program.