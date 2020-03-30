Students at Ephrata Intermediate and Middle schools recently participated in annual school geography bees.
Ephrata Intermediate winner was fifth grader Ian Ellis; runner-up was sixth grader Sophie Burkey.
Eighth grader Christopher Timasonravichkit was the middle school champ; runner-up was seventh grader Nicholas Ryan.
As top finishers, the students qualified to advance in competition.
However, because of developments in the coronavirus pandemic, the National Geographic GeoBee and GeoChallenge competitions have been canceled at regional, state and national levels this year.
According to NationalGeographic.org, these were “proactive steps to avoid any unnecessary health risks associated with group gatherings.’’