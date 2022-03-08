An Ephrata-based economic development organization under new leadership hopes two special state designations for the borough’s downtown and surrounding neighborhoods will help mark a new chapter for the nonprofit and direct new investment into borough’s historic Main Street.
The designations, called Keystone Main Street and Keystone Elm Street, are part of a five-year program from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development that gives municipalities or local organizations grants, planning help and additional resources to attract and retain new businesses and jobs in their downtown areas.
Mainspring of Ephrata began in earnest this year to pursue the designations and hopes to receive it by the end of the summer, according to Joy Ashley, the nonprofit’s executive director.
“The responsibilities and reporting work to receive and maintain designation are significant,” Ashley said. “But it will keep us focused and results-driven.”
The move comes as the developer group Firm Foundations in January bought the Brossman building at 124 E. Main St. for $3.5 million. Firm Foundations co-owners Kris Koffman and Dan Gotwalt partnered with D. Ott Construction owner Dan Ott to buy the Brossman property, Koffman told LNP | LancasterOnline.
The group plans to maintain the building’s office space and recruit a new tenant for the restaurant space formerly occupied by Lily’s on Main.
It could take about six months for DCED officials to review and approve at least one of the designations, Ashley said.
If accepted, Ephrata would become the only Lancaster County municipality participating in the program, according to the DCED website. Lebanon is currently designated as a Keystone Main Street.
The move marks a new chapter for Mainspring of Ephrata, a local economic development organization focused on improving commerce and activity in the borough’s downtown, as well as neighborhood-based-initiatives.
Ashley became executive director in December. She said she has already begun work with the nonprofit’s board to come up with new strategies for its work and increase public awareness of Mainspring in Ephrata.
“We needed a restart,” Ashley said. “We were losing sight of our purpose, our identity. Everyone wanted a healthy, vibrant town, but we needed to regroup, reassess and refocus the organization to be in a better place to achieve that.”
That included an organizational restructuring to focus on three core functions: business development, redeveloping buildings in the borough and community programming.
Mainspring is now in the midst of recruiting volunteers to work on committees and task forces to help steer those efforts, Ashley said.
The nonprofit also hopes to improve its communication with residents and perceptions of Ephrata.
“The image of our town I think overall needs improvement, and so that's a huge part of what we want to accomplish this year, and it's going to require a lot of community communication,” Ashley said.
Mainspring of Ephrata formed 2018 when three previous nonprofits, Downtown Ephrata Inc., Ephrata Alliance and the Ephrata Economic Development Corp., consolidated.