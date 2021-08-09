The Ephrata building that was heavily damaged by fire Sunday had recently been bought by Good Samaritan Services to be turned into affordable housing — a plan the agency still hopes can be realized.
The fire at 120 E. Locust St. displaced about a dozen people in three units in the building: 120, 118 and an attached apartment in the rear. The Red Cross and Good Samaritan Services are helping them and they are in temporary housing.
The fire’s cause has not been determined. One tenant was treated for a minor burn and a firefighter had minor eye injury.
Shadoe Caprell, Good Samaritan Services’ development and community relations specialist, said the tenants had all been renting and were to move out when their leases expired, which are at different times. As the tenants moved out Good Samaritan Services planned to renovate their space and begin making the space and make it available as affordable housing.
Caprell said the agency hopes that can still happen, but for now, 118 and 120 are condemned.
“We’re very hopeful that it will be salvageable. But we don’t know exactly what it will take to renovate it and bring it up to code for our next tenants to move in,” Caprell said. Major renovations will be needed, she said. The building, which the agency bought in June for $365,000, was insured.
The fire destroyed the second and third floors of 120 and it and 118 have significant water damage; the rear apartment unit sustained only smoke damage.
Good Samaritan Services had initially hoped to start moving some new people in by last September, but the agency did not have any prospective people lined up. The agency hoped to provide housing for nine adults, plus children.