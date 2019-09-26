SPECIAL EVENTS
AMAZING MAIZE MAZE
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm’s 24th annual 5-acre corn maze with the theme “Man on the Moon: 1969-2019” Also, more than 50 family-friendly barnyard activities, games and rides spread over 15 acres. Currently in its fall season. Through Nov. 2. Thurs. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. and Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. $14-$31. 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks. 866-546-1799. cherrycrestfarm.com.
CORN COB ACRES
Pumpkin picking, hayrides, cornfield trail, pedal kart racing, slides and more — over 40 activities — at this seasonal family-fun farm. Cont. through Nov. 3. Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last admittance is one hour before close. $15 ages 3-59, $11 seniors. $56 for a family four-pack. 191 College Ave., Mountville, 717-285-7748. corncobacres.com.
ESCAPE LANDIS VALLEY
The ultimate escape room, is actually an historic escape from an entire complex. The Red Coats are coming. Can you figure out the clues to help save the Revolution? Sat. departure times at 10 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. $35 adults, $25 children. Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, 717-569-0401. landisvalleymuseum.org
MOUNT JOY FOURTH FRIDAY
Monthly event features special entertainment, vendors and retail specials. This month’s theme: Blues, Brews & BBQs. Fri. 5-8 p.m. Free. Main Street between New Haven and Jacob sts., Mount Joy. Mainstreetmountjoy.com.
QUILT SHOW AND ARTISAN MARKET
The Lancaster Modern Quilt Guild presents this event featuring a large display of modern quilts, plus a variety of artisan stands, food and more. Sat. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $5. Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road. facebook.com/LancasterMQG/.
VELOCITY
Celebrate the city with performances, art, fashion show and more at this annual event. Tonight from 5-9 $25-$75. Tellus360, 24 E. King St. velocitylancaster.com.
CHILDREN’S EVENTS
FAMILY FUN FEST SERIES
Maria Del Rey: Love in Action!, brings children, songs, and visuals on how to be supportive and empathetic toward communities that may feel marginalized or misunderstood. Sat. 1 p.m. Pre-show activities at noon. $10 adults, $5 children. Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., 871-7600. artsmu.com.
MATH DAY
A day of math-related activities, demonstrations, games and other fun designed to spark the interest of pre-schoolers through eighth graders. Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Ave., 717-509-6363. lancastersciencefactory.org.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Weekly dance. Beginners welcome. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. First night free. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. 717-653-1397 for info.
SQUARE DANCE INTRODUCTION
Do-Pas-O’s intro to square dancing. No experience necessary. Mon. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $5. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville. 717-394-4719, dopaso.org.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Williamson Pavilion No. 11 in Lancaster County Central Park. worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS
EPHRATA FAIR
The largest street fair in Pa. features traditional fair fun, with agricultural exhibits, animals and fair food, plus a large midway and Tent City at Grater Community Park. Cont. through Sat. Midway opens daily at 10 a.m. Downtown Ephrata. 717-733-4451, ephratafair.org.
FALL HARVEST FEST
Annual event features craft demonstrations, children’s activities, live music and more. Sat. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sun. noon to 4 p.m. Free, but donations appreciated. Grounds of the Conestoga Area Historical Society, Ehrlich Park, 51 Kendig Road, Conestoga. 717-872-1699, pennmanorhistory.org.
LITITZ STORYTELLING FESTIVAL
Two-days, four tellers, multiple performances, plus storytelling workshops. Performances Fri. 7 p.m. $20. General Sutter Inn and Sat. 7 p.m. $20. Warwick High School, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz. Variety of daytime performances also. $10 adults, $5 students. Call or visit for details. 717-201-2615. lititzsf.org.
NEW HOLLAND FARMERS FAIR
Large street fair includes a midway with rides, lots of food and agricultural and hometown exhibits. Opens Wed. Cont. through Oct. 5 Daily 11 a.m (midway opens).-10 p.m. Free. 100 blocks of E. and W. Main Sts., Roberts Ave. and E. Franklin St., New Holland. GPS users: 101 W. Franklin St., New Holland. newhollandfair.org.
WEST LAMPETER COMMUNITY FAIR
A traditional fair with agricultural exhibits, livestock, tractors, a petting zoo, contests, even a horse show. And lots of food. Cont. today and Fri. Grounds open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free. Lampeter Fairgrounds, 851 Village Road, Lampeter. WestLampeterFair.com.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
LONGWOOD GARDENS FESTIVAL OF FOUNTAINS
It’s the season for spectacular illuminated fountains shows and family entertainment programs. Cont. through Sept. 29. Sun.-Wed. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. $23 adults, $20 seniors and students, $12 children 5-18, free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road (U.S. Route 1), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.
HOLIDAYS - HALLOWEEN
FIELD OF SCREAMS
Halloween attraction featuring a newly revamped Haunted Hayride, a Den of Darkness, a Frightmare Asylum and a Nocturnal Wasteland haunted trail. Cont. through Nov. 9 (plus the extreme blackout experience on Nov. 15.) This weekend’s admission hours: Fri. 7-10 p.m.; Sat. 6-10 p.m. $16-$35, depending on package chosen. 191 College Ave., Mountville. 717-285-7748, fieldofscreams.com.
JASON’S WOODS
Halloween attraction with many ways to be scared: Horrifying Hayride, Chamber of Horrors, Lost in Jason’s Woods, Carnival of Fear and Zombie Apocalypse. Opens Fri. Cont. through Nov. 2. Admission hours: Fri. and Sat. 7-10 p.m.; Sun. 7-9 p.m. 3-show combo, $25 (VIP, $35); 5-show grand slam, $40; (VIP, $50.) 99 Stehman Road. 717-872-5768. jasonswoods.com.
LANCASTER GHOST TOUR
Bone-chilling tales of haunted mansions, eerie cemeteries and spirits that roam the night are part of this candlelight walking tour of downtown Lancaster. Departs nightly through Nov. 3. $18 adults, $12 children 4-12. (Advance tickets required.) Tours depart from the Soldiers and Sailors Monument at Penn Square, King and Queen streets. 717-687-6687. ghosttour.com..
STRASBURG GHOST TOUR
Eerie candlelight walking tour revisits some of Strasburg’s lesser-known history. Cont. through Nov. 2. Sat. 7:30 p.m. $18 adults, $12 children 4-12. Reservations required. Tours depart from Main and Decatur streets, Strasburg. 717-687-6687 or ghosttour.com.