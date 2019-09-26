SPECIAL EVENTS
“DIVAS & DAMES: KISS THE HEELS GOOD-BYE’’
Musical revue for adult audiences featuring marionettes and impressions of stars by Robert Brock, including Bette Davis, Judy Garland, Mae West, Bette Midler and Carol Channing. Cont. Sept. 28 and Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. $30. Lancaster Marionette Theatre, 126 N. Water St., 717-394-8398. lmt.yapsody.com for tickets. hiwpuppets.org.
“MAGIC AND WONDER: IMAGINE’’
Inspired by Jules Verne, Harry Houdini, the Beatles and others, this family friendly magic show features illusionist Brett A. Myers and his cast. Cont. through Oct. 26. Various days and times. Show only: $29 adults, $14 children. Dinner/lunch and show options available. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, 800-790-4069. EnjoyBIHStage.com.
“A NIGHT WITH THE QUEENS’’
Drag show presented by Vixenn Productions. Fri. 7 p.m. $12 advance, $15 at door. Zoetropolis, 112 N. Water St. zoetropolis.com.
PA. RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Queen Mary I of England has died, and Princess Elizabeth Tudor is about to become the new monarch. Celebrate the past with royalty and peasants, performances, vendors, food, games and fun in this annual interactive event. Cont. through Oct. 27. Sat. and Sun. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. $31.95 adults, $12.95 children 5-11. Grounds of Mount Hope Estate, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim. 717-665-7021, parenfaire.com.
“THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE”
Interactive stage show based on the popular television show. Tonight at 7:30. Tickets start at $41.85. Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, 717-534-3405. hersheyentertainment.com.
THEATER
Opening...
“TRADITION!”
Lancaster Bible College celebrates 10 years of musical theater with a dinner/show revue of highlights. from the last decade. Fri. dinner at 6 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.; Sat. dinner at noon, show at 1:30 p.m.; show only Sat. at 7:30 p.m. $35 dinner and show; $10 show only. Good Shepherd Chapel, Lancaster Bible College, 901 Eden Road. lbc.edu/events.
“THE WILL ROGERS FOLLIES”
Ziegfield Follies-style revue about America’s favorite folksy humorist. Opens tonight. Cont. through Nov. 9. Tues.-Sun. various times. $58-$67 adults; $30 ages 13-18; $25 children under 12. Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, 717-898-1900. dutchapple.com.
Continuing...
AMT SUMMER SHOW: “OVATION”
Original production is an “AMT Pops Orchestra Experience,’’ which takes the audience on a musical odyssey through genres and styles over the years. Cont. through Oct. 4. Shows various days and times. $35 adults, $17.50 children 3-17. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East. 800-648-4102, amtshows.com.
“EVITA”
Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical about Argentinian president Eva Peron. Cont. through Oct. 20. Tues.-Thurs. 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.; Oct. 18-20: Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $29-$75. Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St. 717-397-7425, thefulton.org.
“JESUS”
An epic telling of the Gospel story with a cast of 45, one of the largest LED screens ever used theatrically in the world, and the largest moving set piece in Sight & Sound history. Cont. through Oct. 5. Various days and times. $59-$79 adults, $26-$36 children 3-12. Sight & Sound Millennium Theatre, 300 Hartman Bridge Road (Route 896), Ronks. 717-687-7800, 800-377-1277, sight-sound.com.
“LAST WRITES”
A comedy-mystery dinner theater production by Third Space Theatre. Shows various days and at various locations. Coming up: Fri. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $55. Shady Maple Smorgasbord, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl. Check website for details. 717-808-1312 for reservations. thirdspacetheatre.com.
“THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE’’
Gilbert and Sullivan’s farce about Frederic (a misplaced pirate apprentice), who reminds the pirate king that his obligation to the gang is soon over. Cont. through Sept. 29. Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 7 p.m.; Sun. 4 p.m. $17, $25 adults ($19 at door), $12 students. Cavod Academy, 665 W. Main St., New Holland, 717-354-3355. cavodacademy.com.
“STOLEN”
A light-hearted, old-fashioned whodunit, based on author Wanda Brunstetter’s Daughters of Lancaster County series. Cont. through Oct. 23. Various times. Variety of options, including show only, $38 adults, $17 children 4-12; breakfast and show, $48 and $24; lunch and show, $53 and $27; or dinner and show, Mon.-Thurs. $56 and $30, and Fri. and Sat. $58 and $30. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, 800-790-4069. bird-in-hand.com/stage/.