BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
Cavern Club, Fri. 9 p.m.; Native Maze, Sat. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN BAR & GRILL
Karaoke, Wed. 1081 N. Plum St. 717-394-8021, abg-lancaster.com.
AMVETS POST 19
Karaoke, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight; Ghost Light Radio Show, Sat. 7-11 p.m. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
C.W. Stoneking (solo), tonight at 7; Saved By the 90s, Fri. 8 p.m.; If Not For Me, Sat. 6 p.m.; Blessthefall and Escape The Fate, Sat. 6 p.m.; PIG, Sat. 7 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
CHANCEY’S PUB
Duane Slaymaker, Sat. 9:30 p.m. 6049 Main St., East Petersburg, 717-581-5407. chanceyspub.net/concert-list.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
Cavern Club, Sat. 7-9 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM
Swing Street, Fri. 8-10 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
FIRESIDE TAVERN
John Rodden, Fri. 8:30-11:30 p.m. 1500 Historic Drive, Strasburg, 717-687-7979. dsfireside.com.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, tonight 6-8; Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803, fultonsteamboatinn.com.
LOG CABIN
Swing Street, Sat. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, 717-626-9999. logcabin1933.com.
MARION COURT ROOM
Screamin’ Daiseys, Fri. 5-9 p.m. 7 Marion Court. 717-399-1970. marioncourtroom.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Jimmy the Whale, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; The Wild Hymns, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Hunter Root, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Dave Wilson, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
RED PIN BAR & GRILL
Randy Z, Fri. 8-11 p.m.; Roof Rockers, Sat. 9 p.m.-midnight. 1495 Millport Road, 717-394-6162.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with The Picaros, tonight at 8; Vince, Fri. 8 p.m.; Shanktoberfest, with German food and beer, music by Michelle Corbin, Sat. 1-6 p.m.; acoustic open mic with Justin Angelo, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
John Brown Band hosts an open mic, tonight from 7:30-10; Blue Voodoo, Fri. 7:30-10 p.m.; Moe Blues, Sat. 7:30-10 p.m.; Adam Blessing, Wed. 7-9:30 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
Velocity 2019, tonight at 5; Ben Brandt Trio, Haint Blue, Fri. 8 p.m.; Whiskey Before Breakfast Irish Session, Sat. 2 p.m.; One Too Many, Sat. 6 p.m.; Lancaster Ladies of Rock N Roll: Wooly Mamas, Theatre for Transformation, Sat. 8 p.m.; Swing to Blues, Sun. 6:30 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; Revelo Reveal Party, Tues. 6 p.m.; Old time jam, Tues. 7 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
THE VINEYARD AT GRANDVIEW
Corty Byron, Fri. 6-8:30 p.m. 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, 717-653-4825. thevineyardatgrandview.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Ryan Conroy, Fri. 5-8 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
CABARETS
SMILE!
A Cabaret with Broadway’s Rob McClure. Mon. 7:30 p.m. $25. Steinman Hall, The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES
EMMAUS ROAD CAFE
Singer songwriter Caitlin Jane. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672, emmausroadcafe.org.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
ALLEGRO ORCHESTRA
The orchestra presents “Celebrating Women Composers,’’ a concert in two different formats, this weekend. Music in the Round, Sat. reception at 7 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m. $35; traditional full-length Core Concert is Sun. 3 p.m. $25 adults, $5 college students, free for children under 18 with a paying adult. The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. 717-871-7600. artsmu.com or allegrolancaster.org.
CLASSICAL GUITAR CONCERT
Performance by internationally known classical guitarist Simon Powis. Sat. 5-6:30 p.m. $10. First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St. simonpowis.com.
EARLY MUSIC AT ST. JAMES
Season opens with a performance by harpsichordist Leon Schelhase. Fri. 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) $25 adults, $10 students and children. St. James Episcopal Church, Duke and Orange streets, 717-397-4858. saintjameslancaster.org/early-music.
FALL DOO WOP CAVALCADE
Jay & The Americans, Dennis Tufano, the voice of The Buckinghams, The Chiffons, The Classics, Joey Dee, and Johnnie Farina. Sat. 2 and 7:30 p.m. $48. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
SUSQUEHANNA FOLK MUSIC SOCIETY SERIES
Series continues with a Lancaster performance by Quebec-based Celtic band Genticorum. Fri. 7:30 p.m. $25 adults, $5 students. Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. 717-871-7600. artsmu.com. 717-745-6577. sfmsfolk.org.
THREE DOG NIGHT
‘70s rock band in concert. Guest Charlie Farren. Sun. 7 p.m. $56. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
OUTDOOR CONCERTS/SERIES
WOLF MUSEUM LAWN CONCERT SERIES
Monthly series concludes with Down in The Flood, Bob Dylan's Desire Album and other Dylan favorites. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Sun. 3-5 p.m. $10 suggested donation includes beer, wine and Rijuice. On museum grounds, 423 W. Chestnut St. wolfmuseum.net.