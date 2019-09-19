SPECIAL EVENTS
AMAZING MAIZE MAZE
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm’s 24th annual 5-acre corn maze with the theme “Man on the Moon: 1969-2019” Also, more than 50 family-friendly barnyard activities, games and rides spread over 15 acres. Currently in its fall season. Through Nov. 2. Today 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. and Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. $14-$31. 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks. 866-546-1799. cherrycrestfarm.com.
CORN COB ACRES
Pumpkin picking, hayrides, cornfield trail, pedal kart racing, slides and more — over 40 activities — at this seasonal family-fun farm. Cont. through Nov. 3. Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last admittance is one hour before close. $15 ages 3-59, $11 seniors. $56 for a family four-pack. 191 College Ave., Mountville, 717-285-7748. corncobacres.com.
MODEL RAILROAD CLUB OPEN HOUSE
G-gauge, O-gauge, S-gauge, HO-gauge, N-gauge, Z-gauge and standard gauge trains and trolleys laid on 1,600 feet of track depict the railroads of yesterday and today, at this Masonic Village and Elizabethtown Model Railroad Club open house. Held in conjunction with Masonic Village’s free Autumn Day 2019. Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.. Free, donations appreciated. Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, 717-367-1121 ext. 33253. mvemodelrrclub.com or facebook.com/MasonicvillageMRRC.
NEFFSVILLE CAR SHOW
18th annual car show organized by the Lancaster Sunrise Rotary Club features at least 500 cars, plus music, dancing, food and a variety of vendors. Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free for spectators, $3 donation requested for parking. Manheim Township Community Park, 209 Petersburg Road. neffsvillecarshow.com.
CHILDREN’S EVENTS
DAY OUT WITH THOMAS
Thomas the Tank Engine is back in town on his “The Steam Team Tour 2019.’’ Also Thomas-themed activities. Cont through Sept. 22. Thomas trains depart every 30 minutes. Sat. 9:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.; Sun. 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m.; Mon.-Fri. 10:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m. $21. Strasburg Rail Road, 301 Gap Road, Ronks, 866-725-9666. strasburgrailroad.com. thomasandfriends.com.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
LANCASTER CONTRADANCE
Bob Nicholson calls to Sprout. Sat. New dancers’ workshop 6:15 p.m.; dance 7-10 p.m. $10 adults, $6 students, free for children 15 and under. St. John's Episcopal Church 321 W. Chestnut St. 717-951-4317. lancastercontra.org.
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Weekly dance. Beginners welcome. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. First night free. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. 717-653-1397 for info.
SQUARE DANCE INTRODUCTION
Do-Pas-O’s intro to square dancing. No experience necessary. Mon. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $5 (and get a coupon for free admission to Sept. 30 dance). St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville. 717-394-4719, dopaso.org.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Williamson Pavilion No. 11 in Lancaster County Central Park. worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS
CLOKTOBERFEST
A day of free admission, special events and activities, children’s games, food trucks and fun. Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. National Watch & Clock Museum, 514 Poplar St., Columbia, 717-684-8261, ext. 211. museumoftime.org.
EPHRATA FAIR
The largest street fair in Pa. features traditional fair fun, with agricultural exhibits, animals and fair food, plus a large midway and Tent City at Grater Community Park. Opens Tues. Cont. through Sept. 28. Midway opens daily at 10 a.m. Downtown Ephrata. 717-733-4451, ephratafair.org.
LANCASTER LIEDERKRANZ OKTOBERFEST
Traditional Bavarian-style festival featuring German food, beverages, music, song and dance. Fri. 6-11 p.m.; Sat. 1-11 p.m.; Sun. noon-6 p.m. $6 adults, $2 children 6-15, free for children 5 and under. Lancaster Liederkranz, 722 S. Chiques Road, Manheim. (Note: Free continuous shuttle parking at 1156 Four Star Drive, Mount Joy.) 717-898-8451. lancasterliederkranz.com.
LANCASTER PRINTERS FAIR
Celebration of the craft of letterpress and other forms of printing. Includes a showing of the film “Pressing On’’ (Fri. 6 p.m. at the Candy Factory) Also demonstrations and activities at Heritage Press Museum, 346 N. Queen St.; Saturday’s festival features vendors, food, printing demonstrations, children’s activities, food and more. Friday’s events 6-8:30 p.m. Free; street fair is Sat. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 300 block of North Queen Street. For details, visit printersfair.com.
SOLANCO FAIR
70th annual traditional fair in southern Lancaster County with agricultural displays, animals, exhibits and food. Cont. through Fri.. Grounds open at 9 a.m. Free. Solanco Fairgrounds, 172 S. Lime St., Quarryville. 717-786-1661, solancofair.com.
TAILGATING FESTIVAL
45th annual fall celebration kicks off tailgating season with food, contests, live music, a parade and more. Look for lots of bacon this year. Fri. and Sat. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free admission. Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, 800-732-3538 or 717-768-8261. kitchenkettle.com.
WEST LAMPETER COMMUNITY FAIR
A traditional fair with agricultural exhibits, livestock, tractors, a petting zoo, contests, even a horse show. And lots of food. Opens Wed. Cont. through Sept. 27. Grounds open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free. Lampeter Fairgrounds, 851 Village Road, Lampeter. WestLampeterFair.com.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
LONGWOOD GARDENS FESTIVAL OF FOUNTAINS
It’s the season for spectacular illuminated fountains shows and family entertainment programs. Cont. through Sept. 29. Sun.-Wed. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. $23 adults, $20 seniors and students, $12 children 5-18, free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road (U.S. Route 1), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.
HISTORIC
GREAT DEPRESSION EXHIBIT
Visitors can get a glimpse of 1930s Elizabethtown through photographs, recorded memories, written information and interactive exhibits. Cont. through Sept. 20. Wed.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Closing reception, Sept. 20 from 6-8 p.m.). Winters Heritage House Museum, 47 E. High St., Elizabethtown, 717-367-4672. elizabethtownhistory.org.
HOLIDAYS - HALLOWEEN
FIELD OF SCREAMS
Halloween attraction featuring a newly revamped Haunted Hayride, a Den of Darkness, a Frightmare Asylum and a Nocturnal Wasteland haunted trail. Cont. through Nov. 9 (plus the extreme blackout experience on Nov. 15.) This weekend’s admission hours: Fri. 7-10 p.m.; Sat. 6-10 p.m. $16-$35, depending on package chosen. 191 College Ave., Mountville. 717-285-7748, fieldofscreams.com.
JASON’S WOODS
Halloween attraction with many ways to be scared: Horrifying Hayride, Chamber of Horrors, Lost in Jason’s Woods, Carnival of Fear and Zombie Apocalypse. Opens Fri. Cont. through Nov. 2. Admission hours: Fri. and Sat. 7-10 p.m.; Sun. 7-9 p.m. 3-show combo, $25 (VIP, $35); 5-show grand slam, $40; (VIP, $50.) 99 Stehman Road. 717-872-5768. jasonswoods.com.