SPECIAL EVENTS
50PLUS EXPO
Event co-hosted by the Lancaster County Office of Aging and OLP Events features entertainment, seminars and information on housing, medical services, nutrition, home improvements, finances and more. Wed. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Spooky Nook Sports, 2913 Spooky Nook Road, Manheim. 717-285-1350. 50plusexpopa.com.
AMAZING MAIZE MAZE
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm’s 24th annual 5-acre corn maze with the theme “Man on the Moon: 1969-2019” Also, more than 50 family-friendly barnyard activities, games and rides spread over 15 acres. Final summer season day: Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Reg. at gate admission: $19-$35. (Discounts online.) 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks. 866-546-1799. cherrycrestfarm.com.
BOOK SALE
Annual Manheim Township Public Library Book Sale. Thousands of books, most at $2 or less. Cont. today (half-price day) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Overlook Activities Center, 301 Golf Drive. 717-560-6441. mtpl.info.
CORN COB ACRES
Pumpkin picking, hayrides, cornfield trail, pedal kart racing, slides and more — over 40 activities — at this seasonal family-fun farm. Cont. through Nov. 3. Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last admittance is one hour before close. $15 ages 3-59, $11 seniors. $56 for a family four-pack. 191 College Ave., Mountville, 717-285-7748. corncobacres.com.
LANDIS HOMES FELLOWSHIP DAY
Annual event features a silent and live auction (including art, quilts, antiques and more), a marketplace and yard sale, a car show, children’s games and activities (9 a.m.-noon), food (including chicken barbecue) and more. Sat. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission. Grounds of Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, 717-569-3271. landishomes.org.
LITITZ SECOND FRIDAY
Monthly evening of music, art, special events and merchant promotions. Fri. 5-9 p.m. Free. Main and Broad sts., Lititz. lititzpa.com.
WOOL FROLIC
Annual family-friendly event featuring hands-on demonstrations, vendors, sheep and other farm animals, exhibits and a yarn sale. Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 children 3-11. Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, 717-569-0401. landisvalleymuseum.org.
CHILDREN’S EVENTS
DAY OUT WITH THOMAS
Thomas the Tank Engine is back in town on his “The Steam Team Tour 2019.’’ Also Thomas-themed activities. Opens Sat. Cont through Sept. 22. Thomas trains depart every 30 minutes. Sat. 9:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.; Sun. 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m.; Mon.-Fri. 10:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m. $21. Strasburg Rail Road, 301 Gap Road, Ronks, 866-725-9666. strasburgrailroad.com. thomasandfriends.com.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Weekly dance. Beginners welcome. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. First night free. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. 717-653-1397 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Williamson Pavilion No. 11 in Lancaster County Central Park. worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS
DENVER FAIR
Annual fair with rides, a parade, animals, exhibits, talent show, contests, pet show, family entertainment, food, fireworks and more. Cont. today and Fri. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free admission. Denver Memorial Park, 800 Main St., Denver. 717-336-4072. thedenverfair.com.
EAST PETERSBURG DAYS
Annual carnival featuring rides, games, a parade, a 5K run, live music and other entertainment, contests and a fireworks finale. Tonight and Fri. 6-10 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for festival, kids run at 8:30 a.m., 5K at 9 a.m., parade at 10 a.m. Free admission, fee for rides and games. East Petersburg Community Park, 6051 Pine St., East Petersburg. eastpetersburgday.com.
SATURDAY IN THE PARK
Carnival games, children’s activities, food, community organization displays, plus live entertainment by Ryan the Bug Man and juggler Chris Ivey. Sat. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Freedom Memorial Park, 9 Shertzer Lane, Millersville. millersvillebiz.com.
SOLANCO FAIR
70th annual traditional fair in southern Lancaster County with agricultural displays, animals, exhibits and food. Opens Wed. Cont. through Fri., Sept. 20. Grounds open at 9 a.m. Free. Solanco Fairgrounds, 172 S. Lime St., Quarryville. 717-786-1661, solancofair.com.
STRAWBERRY STREET FESTIVAL
Local vendors, food, crafts, games and activities, music and fun at this 2nd annual event hosted by Strawberry Street Worship. Sat. 4-7 p.m. Free. First block of West Strawberry Street, between Lafayette and High streets. bit.ly/strawberrystreetfestival.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
LONGWOOD GARDENS FESTIVAL OF FOUNTAINS
It’s the season for spectacular illuminated fountains shows and family entertainment programs. Cont. through Sept. 29. Sun.-Wed. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. $23 adults, $20 seniors and students, $12 children 5-18, free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road (U.S. Route 1), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.
HISTORIC
GREAT DEPRESSION EXHIBIT
Visitors can get a glimpse of 1930s Elizabethtown through photographs, recorded memories, written information and interactive exhibits. Cont. through Sept. 20. Wed.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Closing reception, Sept. 20 from 6-8 p.m.). Winters Heritage House Museum, 47 E. High St., Elizabethtown, 717-367-4672. elizabethtownhistory.org.
HOLIDAYS - HALLOWEEN
FIELD OF SCREAMS
Halloween attraction featuring a newly revamped Haunted Hayride, a Den of Darkness, a Frightmare Asylum and a Nocturnal Wasteland haunted trail. Opens Fri. Cont. through Nov. 9 (plus the extreme blackout experience on Nov. 15.) This weekend’s admission hours: Fri. and Sat. 6-10 p.m. $16-$35, depending on package chosen. 191 College Ave., Mountville. 717-285-7748, fieldofscreams.com.
OUTDOORS
EAST PETE 5K AND KIDS FUN RUN
’80s-themed 5K and fun run for kids. ‘80s attire encouraged. Sat. fun run begins at 8:30 a.m., 5K at 9 a.m. East Petersburg Community Park, 6051 Pine St., East Petersburg. eastpetersburgday.com.