SPECIAL EVENTS
AFRICAN AMERICAN HERITAGE WALKING TOURS
Historic downtown Lancaster walking tours that focus on African American heritage. Tours last up to 90 minutes. Sat. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. $10 adults, $8 seniors, $5 ages 6 to 18, free for children under 6. Depart from the Lancaster City Visitor Center, 38 Penn Square. aahsscpa.org.
BOOK SALE
Annual Manheim Township Public Library Book Sale. Thousands of books, most at $2 or less. Tues. and Wed. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 (half-price day) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Overlook Activities Center, 301 Golf Drive. 717-560-6441. mtpl.info.
LANCASTER PRINT CRAWL
Third annual event features eight print shops within a 3/4-mile radius in downtown Lancaster. Participans visit each shop to accrue sections of a locally designed, hand-printed poster, leaving with a finished piece of art. Fri. 5-9 p.m. Free, but donations welcome. Participating locations: Typothecary Letterpress, Steadfast Screen Printing Co., Force Pkg., Heritage Press Museum, Rebecca Blosser at PCA&D, Foxduck, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology at Realm And Reason Shop, Frankie Kirchgessner at The Common Wheel. For details, visit bit.ly/LancasterPrintCrawl.
RAILROAD HERITAGE DAYS
Two days of presentations, demonstrations and exhibits, including a presentation and book signing by Scott Mingus, author of “Targeted Tracks: The Cumberland Valley Railroad in the Civil War, 1861-1865,’’ blacksmith demonstrations, educational displays, operating train layouts and more. Sat. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. Included with reg. admission of $10 adults, $9 seniors, $8 children 3-11, free for children 2 and under. Railroad Museum of Pa., Route 741, 300 Gap Road, Strasburg, 717-687-8628. rrmuseumpa.org.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Weekly dance. Beginners welcome. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. First night free. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. 717-653-1397 for info.
SQUARE DANCE
Do-Pas-O square plus-level dance, with caller Cameron Harnish and cuer Linda Prosser, casual dress. Visitors welcome to watch. Sat. 7:30-10 p.m. $9. St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St, Millersville, parking behind the church. 717-394-4719 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Williamson Pavilion No. 11 in Lancaster County Central Park. worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS
DENVER FAIR
Annual fair with rides, a parade, animals, exhibits, talent show, contests, pet show, family entertainment, food, fireworks and more. Opens Tues. Cont. through Sept. 14. Tues 4-10 p.m., Wed.-Fri. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Cont. today and Fri. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free admission. Denver Memorial Park, 800 Main St., Denver. 717-336-4072. thedenverfair.com.
DOBERMAN JAMBOREE
30th annual event sponsored by Doberman Pinscher Rescue of PA is a picnic for dogs and their owners with activities for both, plus a live auction, vendors, dog parade, demonstrations and more. All breeds welcome. Must be on a leash. Main dish and beverages supplied. Guests asked to bring a side dish or dessert. (Lawn chair optional.) Reservations requested for food prep, not required for admission. Sat. 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. $20 per family. Pavilion 1, 1050 Rockford Road, Lancaster County Central Park. Reserve by email at treasurer@dprpa.org or call 610-255-0623.
LANCASTER HOT AIR BALLOON FESTIVAL
Annual event held in conjunction with the Bird-in-Hand 5K and Half Marathon races, features balloon rides (tethered and nontethered), balloon glow, bonfires and other fun. Fri. 4-9 p.m.; Sat. balloon rides at 7 a.m. (half marathon race takes place), festival from 4-8 p.m.; Sun. balloon rides at 7 a.m., mass ascension at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Tethered rides are $15 adults, $10 children; regular rides start at $225. Parking is free except for Sat. afternoon, $10 per car. Field next to Bird-in-Hand Bakery, 2727 Old Phila. Pike, Bird-in-Hand. https://www.ushotairballoon.com/lancaster-balloon-festival.
RUBBER DUCKIE RACE AND FESTIVAL
The 31st annual event to benefit Schreiber Pediatric Rehab Center features a festival with food, games, infatables, pony rides, crafts and fun, along with the main event, a massive rubber duckie race on the Conestoga for prizes. Sun. festival begins at 2 p.m.; race at 5 p.m. Free admission. Purchase individual ducks for $5; three for $10; 10 for $30; or 35 for $100. (Special blue ducks for $10.) Lancaster County Central Park, off Chesapeake Street or South Duke Street. schreiberpediatric.org.
SCOTTISH FESTIVAL
Sixth annual Covenanter Scottish Festival features Celtic music and dance, highland games, athletic competitions, Scottish clans, haggis ceremony, food, exhibitors and more. Bring lawn chairs. Sat. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. $17 at gate for adults, free for children 12 and under. Grounds of Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville. covenanterscottishfestival.com.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
BUG-O-RAMA
Third annual family-friendly celebration of all things bugs is expanded this year and features insects from around the world, games, crafts, presentations on bees, butterflies and others, a puppet show and live music. Sun. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Included with garden admission. $13.50 adults, $12 seniors, $9.50 ages 3-12, free for children 2 and under. Hershey Gardens, 170 Hotel Road, Hershey, 717-534-3492. hersheygardens.org.
LONGWOOD GARDENS FESTIVAL OF FOUNTAINS
It’s the season for spectacular illuminated fountains shows and family entertainment programs. Cont. through Sept. 29. Sun.-Wed. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. $23 adults, $20 seniors and students, $12 children 5-18, free for children 4 and under. Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road (U.S. Route 1), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org.
HISTORIC
JOURNALISM EXHIBIT
“Not Too Rash; Yet Not Fearful” 225 Years of Journalism in Lancaster County, a collaborative exhibit from LNP and LancasterHistory. Cont. through Sept. 7. Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $15 adults, $13 seniors, $8 youth 11-17, free for children 10 and under. LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., 717-392-4633. lancasterhistory.org.
OUTDOORS
AMAZING MAIZE MAZE
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm’s 24th annual 5-acre corn maze with the theme “Man on the Moon: 1969-2019” Also, more than 50 family-friendly barnyard activities, games and rides spread over 15 acres. Final summer season day: Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Reg. at gate admission: $19-$35. (Discounts online.) 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks. 866-546-1799. cherrycrestfarm.com.
CORN COB ACRES
Pumpkin picking, hayrides, cornfield trail, pedal kart racing, slides and more — over 40 activities — at this seasonal family-fun farm. Cont. through Nov. 3. Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last admittance is one hour before close. $15 ages 3-59, $11 seniors. $56 for a family four-pack. 191 College Ave., Mountville, 717-285-7748. corncobacres.com.