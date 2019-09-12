SPECIAL EVENTS
“DIVAS & DAMES: KISS THE HEELS GOOD-BYE’’
Musical revue for adult audiences featuring marionettes and impressions of stars by Robert Brock, including Bette Davis, Judy Garland, Mae West, Bette Midler and Carol Channing. Opens Sat. 7 p.m. Cont. Sept. 28 and Oct. 12. $30. Lancaster Marionette Theatre, 126 N. Water St., 717-394-8398. lmt.yapsody.com for tickets. hiwpuppets.org.
“MAGIC AND WONDER: IMAGINE’’
Inspired by Jules Verne, Harry Houdini, the Beatles and others, this family friendly magic show features illusionist Brett A. Myers and his cast. Cont. through Oct. 26. Various days and times. Show only: $29 adults, $14 children. Dinner/lunch and show options available. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, 800-790-4069. EnjoyBIHStage.com.
PA. RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Queen Mary I of England has died, and Princess Elizabeth Tudor is about to become the new monarch. Celebrate the past with royalty and peasants, performances, vendors, food, games and fun in this annual interactive event. Cont. through Oct. 27. Sat. and Sun. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. $31.95 adults, $12.95 children 5-11. Grounds of Mount Hope Estate, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim. 717-665-7021, parenfaire.com.
COMEDY CLUBS/SHOWS
DUTCH APPLE COMEDY SERIES
Performance by stand-up comic Dave Attell, named one of the “25 Funniest People in America” by Entertainment Weekly Magazine. Sat. 7 and 9:30 p.m. $40, $45 performance only. Drinks and appetizers available for purchase. Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, 717-898-1900. dutchapple.com
THEATER
Continuing...
AMT SUMMER SHOW: “OVATION”
Original production is an “AMT Pops Orchestra Experience,’’ which takes the audience on a musical odyssey through genres and styles over the years. Cont. through Oct. 4. Shows various days and times. $35 adults, $17.50 children 3-17. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East. 800-648-4102, amtshows.com.
“FINDING NEVERLAND”
Broadway musical follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired “Peter Pan.” Cont. through Sept. 21.Tues.-Sun. various times. $58-$67 adults; $30 ages 13-18; $25 children under 12. Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, 717-898-1900. dutchapple.com.
“JESUS”
An epic telling of the Gospel story with a cast of 45, one of the largest LED screens ever used theatrically in the world, and the largest moving set piece in Sight & Sound history. Cont. through Oct. 5. Various days and times. $59-$79 adults, $26-$36 children 3-12. Sight & Sound Millennium Theatre, 300 Hartman Bridge Road (Route 896), Ronks. 717-687-7800, 800-377-1277, sight-sound.com.
“THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER”
Comedy about a dinner guest who long overstays his welcome. Cont. through Sept. 14. Wed. 7:30 p.m.; Thurs-Sat. 8 p.m. (and Sat. Sept. 14 at 2 p.m.) $15-$32. Sharadin Bigler Theatre, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata. 717-733-7966, ext. 1. ephrataperformingartscenter.com.
“MAY YOU LIVE FOREVER”
A comedy-mystery dinner theater production by Third Space Theatre. Shows various days and at various locations. Check website for details. 717-808-1312 for reservations. thirdspacetheatre.com.
“THE MUSIC MAN”
Servant Stage Company presents its biggest show of the year — bring in the 76 trombones! Cont. through Sept. 22. Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. 3 and 7 p.m. Free, but tickets required. Lancaster Mennonite School High Fine Arts Center, 2176 Lincoln Highway East. 717-455-0255. servantstagecompany.com.
“ROALD DAHL’S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY’’
Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory to a lucky few. Popular show kicks off the Hershey Theatre’s Broadway season. Cont. tonight at 7:30; Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun. 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25. Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, 717-534-3405. hersheyentertainment.com.
“STOLEN”
A light-hearted, old-fashioned whodunit, based on author Wanda Brunstetter’s Daughters of Lancaster County series. Cont. through Oct. 23. Various times. Variety of options, including show only, $38 adults, $17 children 4-12; breakfast and show, $48 and $24; lunch and show, $53 and $27; or dinner and show, Mon.-Thurs. $56 and $30, and Fri. and Sat. $58 and $30. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, 800-790-4069. bird-in-hand.com/stage/.