BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
Gigspots presents Willow Hill, Fri. 9 p.m.; Blues on the Loose, Sat. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN BAR & GRILL
Karaoke, Wed. 1081 N. Plum St. 717-394-8021, abg-lancaster.com.
AMVETS POST 19
Karaoke, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight; Matches Funk on Fire, Sat. 7-11 p.m. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
This Wild Life, Fri. 6:30 p.m.; Eximious, Fri. 7 p.m.; Them Coulee Boys, Sat. 7 p.m.; The Weeks, Sat. 7 p.m.; VISTA, Sun. 6 p.m.; God of Nothing, Wed. 6 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
CHANCEY’S PUB
Times Two, Sat. 9:30 p.m. 6049 Main St., East Petersburg, 717-581-5407. chanceyspub.net/concert-list.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
Indian Summer Jars, Sat. 7-9 p.m.; Jim Rhoads One Man Band, Sun. 2-4 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM
Two Pints Shy, Fri. 8-10 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, tonight 6-8; Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803, fultonsteamboatinn.com.
MARION COURT ROOM
Maxwell Project, Fri. 5-9 p.m. 7 Marion Court. 717-399-1970. marioncourtroom.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Boot Hill Getaway, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Killin the Blues, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Turn the Page, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Ben & Joe, Sat. 10 p.m.; Mark Huber, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
RED PIN BAR & GRILL
3rd Power, Fri. 9 p.m.-midnight. 1495 Millport Road, 717-394-6162.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with Buzzard Luck, tonight at 8; Minivan, Fri. 8 p.m.; country music open mic with Grant Bryan, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
Blue Voodoo hosts an open mic, tonight from 8-10; Steele Radiance, Fri. 7:30-10 p.m.; Love Haters, Sat. 7:30-10 p.m.; Mike Steele, Wed. 7:30-9 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
The National Reserve, tonight at 8; Summer Series with Matt from Steelpan, Fri. 6 p.m.; Sun Not Yellow, Far Trio, Fri. 8 p.m.; Mephiskapheles, Fri. 8 p.m.; Hadassah Edith and Friends Session, Sat. 2 p.m.; One Too Many, Sat. 6 p.m.; Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, Tim Vitullo, Sat. 8 p.m.; Irish Session with Dave Pedrick, Sun. 2 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; Jam Session with Leo DiSanto, Tues. 7 p.m.; Consider the Source, Therapy Barn, Wed. 7 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
THE VINEYARD AT GRANDVIEW
Mockingbird Duo, Fri. 6-8:30 p.m. 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, 717-653-4825. thevineyardatgrandview.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Quentin Jones, Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Dan Jamison, Sat. 5-8 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
CABARETS
FALL YOUNG ARTIST CABARET
Annual showcase of young talent in the community, titled “We Got the Beat,’’ a journey of rock musicals. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m. $20. Ephrata Performing Arts Center at the Sharadin Bigler Theatre, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata Community Park, Ephrata. 717-733-7966, ext. 1., ephrataperformingartscenter.com.
CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES
EMMAUS ROAD CAFE
Folk singer/songwriter Matt Tarka. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672, emmausroadcafe.org.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
DAVID LEONARD
Christian singer/songwriter performs. Sat. 6 p.m. (doors at 5 p.m.) $15-$25 advance, $25 at door. The Junction Center - Landis Hall, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim. 717-459-3701. thejunctioncenter.com
JAKE SHIMABUKURO
Ukulele playing like you’ve never heard before. Tonight at 7:30. $28 adults, $17 students. Steinman Hall, Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
JOHN MICHAEL TALBOT
Grammy Award-winning contemporary Christian singer brings his “Lifetime of Music and Ministry’’ tour to town. Tonight at 7. (doors at 6 p.m.) $30, $40 advance; $35 at door. The Junction Center - Landis Hall, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim. 717-459-3701. thejunctioncenter.com.
THE LEROY VAN DYKE COUNTRY GOLD TOUR
Classic country by Leroy Van Dyke and his band, Leona Williams, Mandy Barnett and others. Sat. 3 p.m. $59. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
REBECCA ST. JAMES
Christian singer in concert. Fri. 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.) $20-$30 in advance; $27 at door. The Junction Center - Landis Hall, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim. 717-459-3701. thejunctioncenter.com
SUSQUEHANNA FOLK MUSIC SOCIETY SERIES
Series continues with a Lancaster performance by Quebec-based Celtic band Genticorum. Fri. 7:30 p.m. $25 adults, $5 students. Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. 717-871-7600. artsmu.com. 717-745-6577. sfmsfolk.org.
THREE DOG NIGHT
‘70s rock band in concert. Guest Charlie Farren. Sun. 7 p.m. $56. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
MUSIC FESTIVALS
FESTIVAL LATINOAMERICANO 2019
A celebration of Latin music. Sat. noon-9 p.m. Free. Long’s Park, Route 30 and Harrisburg Pike. latinamera.com.
MUSIC FRIDAY
Monthly celebration of music at a variety of downtown Lancaster locations. Fri. Most events 6-9 p.m. and most events free. This month’s Signature Concert: Young musicians’ showcase. Food trucks, beer and wine available. Fri. 6-8:30 p.m. Free. Binns Park, 100 N. Queen St. For full schedule, go to visitlancastercity.com.