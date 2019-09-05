EL Music calendar logo
Buy Now

SPECIAL EVENTS

FIRST FRIDAY COMPLINE

Thirty-minute service of monastic vocal music by candlelight closes out every First Friday. Sung by a small choir, unaccompanied. Fri. 9 p.m. Free. St. James Episcopal Church, Duke and Orange streets.

FIRST FRIDAY ORGAN SERIES

First Friday “Organic Reflections” series of 30-minute organ concerts on the church’s vintage 1958 analog Allen organ continues with a performance by Larry Hershey. Fri. 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7:30 p.m.) Free. First Reformed Church UCC, 40 E. Orange St. firstreformedlancaster.org.


BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS

551 WEST

Wild Llama, Fri. 9 p.m.; Drew and the Blue, Sat. 9 p.m.; Dead Sunday with the High Tied Side Show, Sun. 8 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.

AMERICAN BAR & GRILL

Karaoke, Wed. 1081 N. Plum St. 717-394-8021, abg-lancaster.com.

AMVETS POST 19

Karaoke, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.

ANNIE BAILEY’S

Traditional Irish music session, Sun. 2 p.m. 28-30 E. King St., 717-393-4000. anniebaileys.com.

THE BRASSERIE

Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.

CHAMELEON CLUB

Eyehategod, tonight at 7; 10 Years, tonight at 7; Samsara, Sat. 6 p.m.; Defiant, Sat. 7 p.m.; Cold, Sat. 7 p.m.; Lucy Dacus, Tues. 6 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.

COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB

Charity Metal Night, with music and visual art, Sat. 4-9 p.m. $10 minimum donation requested. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.

COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM

Dillweed, Fri. 8-10 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.

EDEN RESORT & SUITES

Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.

FIRESIDE TAVERN

Silver 63, Fri. 8-11 p.m. 1500 Historic Drive, Strasburg, 717-687-7979. dsfireside.com.

HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT

Bill Horn, tonight 6-8; Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803, fultonsteamboatinn.com.

MARION COURT ROOM

Pop Scotch, Fri. 5-9 p.m. 7 Marion Court. 717-399-1970. marioncourtroom.com.

McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE

Snapsquatch, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Justus Band, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Sporting Hill Ramblers, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.

THE PRESSROOM

Rue de la Pompe, Sun. 5 p.m.; Temple Avenue, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.

SHANK’S TAVERN

Electric open mic jam with Bob Noble & Blue Voodoo, tonight at 8; Jeff Myers, Fri. 8 p.m.; acoustic open mic with Mark Boyd, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.

STONER GRILLE

C.J. Flak hosts an open mic, tonight from 7-10; Blues on the Loose, Fri. 7:30-10 p.m.; Steven Courtney, Sat. 7:30-10 p.m.; Mark Lentz, Wed. 7:30-9 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.

TELLUS360

Temple Avenue presents “Kiss ‘Em Goodbye!’’ for everyone who has ever been a jilted lover, tonight at 8; Summer Series with Matt from Steelpan, Fri. 6 p.m.; Two Brothers, Monica DeVitry and Jordan Rast, Fri. 8 p.m.; Bohemian Groove, Fri. 10 p.m.; jam session with Matt Hostetter, Sat. 2 p.m.; One Too Many, Sat. 6 p.m.; Moonroof, Denny Zinger, Phase Materia, Sat. 8 p.m.; Ms Jessica Smith, Sat. 8 p.m.; Corty Byron Jam Session, Sun. 2 p.m.; Big Boy Brass, Sun. 6 p.m.; Bjorn Acoustic Open Mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; Jam session with Joe Weitzel, Tues. 7 p.m.; XPN welcomes Caroline Rose, Great Time, Nielsen Family Band, Tues. 7:30 p.m.. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.

THE VINEYARD AT GRANDVIEW

All Weather Band, Fri. 6-8:30 p.m. 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, 717-653-4825. thevineyardatgrandview.com.

WEATHERED VINEYARDS

Mike Moniodis, Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Any Given Thursday, Sat. 5-8 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.


CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES

EMMAUS ROAD CAFE

Performance by David Wilson. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672, emmausroadcafe.org.


CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES

LANCASTER COMMUNITY CONCERT ASSOCIATION SERIES

Series kicks off with a performance by Dublin born Ciarán Sheehan, actor, singer and voice healer. Wed.. 7:30 p.m. $30 adults, $20 students with ID. Lancaster Mennonite School’s High Fine Arts Center, 2176 Lincoln Highway East, 717-392-8423. lccapa.com.

LANCASTER SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Lancaster Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 73rd season with a performance titled “Musical Milestones.’’ Guest artist is violinist Sirena Huang. Sat. 3 and 8 p.m. $27.50-$63.50. Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St. 717-291-4420. lancastersymphony.org.

THE PIANO GUYS

YouTube sensations perform their pop/classical blend of music. Tonight at 7:30. $87-$105. (Tickets nearly sold out at press time.) American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.

WITF MUSIC: STORYTELLER SESSIONS

WITF and country station I-105 team up for this special show featuring live performances by regional musicans and insights into performers’ processes, plus a sneak peak at the upcoming PBS series “Country Music: A Film by Ken Burns.’’ Sun. 6 p.m. $12. (VIP, $75) American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.


MUSIC FESTIVALS

GYPSY MOON BLUES FESTIVAL

9th annual outdoor festival features music by Little Buddy Band, Bluestime, Tattar, Tucker, Moog and Jackson, Blues on the Loose, Moe Blues, Mystic Alpacas, The Rose Hudson Band, Buzzard Luck and Rockett 88. All-player blues jam closes the festival. Food available. Bring chair or blanket. Sat. 3-8 p.m. Free. Amphitheater, East Petersburg Community Park, 6051 Pine St., East Petersburg. gypsymoonbluesfest.com.

LATIN MUSIC FEST

Live music, art, culture, pop-up zumba, salsa dancing, food, children’s activities and more. Sat. 2-9 p.m. Free. Binns Park, 120 N. Queen St.

OPERA

PENN SQUARE MUSIC FESTIVAL CONCERT SERIES

Series provides performance opportunities for young artists, and professional performances of opera and musical theater. Continues with “Sopranos and Spritzers.’’ Sat. 6 p.m. $10 includes one drink. Holiday Inn Lancaster, 26 E. Chestnut St. pennsquaremusicfestival.com.

THE REST OF THE MUSIC

MUSIC EXPO

Keystone Record Collectors’ monthly event featuring vinyl, cassettes, CDs, picture sleeves, jukebox items and much more. Buy, sell, trade or just enjoy. Sun. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. Spooky Nook Sports Lanco (formerly Lanco Fieldhouse), 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg. 610-932-7852. recordcollectors.org.