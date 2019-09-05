SPECIAL EVENTS
FIRST FRIDAY COMPLINE
Thirty-minute service of monastic vocal music by candlelight closes out every First Friday. Sung by a small choir, unaccompanied. Fri. 9 p.m. Free. St. James Episcopal Church, Duke and Orange streets.
FIRST FRIDAY ORGAN SERIES
First Friday “Organic Reflections” series of 30-minute organ concerts on the church’s vintage 1958 analog Allen organ continues with a performance by Larry Hershey. Fri. 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7:30 p.m.) Free. First Reformed Church UCC, 40 E. Orange St. firstreformedlancaster.org.
BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
Wild Llama, Fri. 9 p.m.; Drew and the Blue, Sat. 9 p.m.; Dead Sunday with the High Tied Side Show, Sun. 8 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN BAR & GRILL
Karaoke, Wed. 1081 N. Plum St. 717-394-8021, abg-lancaster.com.
AMVETS POST 19
Karaoke, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.
ANNIE BAILEY’S
Traditional Irish music session, Sun. 2 p.m. 28-30 E. King St., 717-393-4000. anniebaileys.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
Eyehategod, tonight at 7; 10 Years, tonight at 7; Samsara, Sat. 6 p.m.; Defiant, Sat. 7 p.m.; Cold, Sat. 7 p.m.; Lucy Dacus, Tues. 6 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
Charity Metal Night, with music and visual art, Sat. 4-9 p.m. $10 minimum donation requested. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM
Dillweed, Fri. 8-10 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
FIRESIDE TAVERN
Silver 63, Fri. 8-11 p.m. 1500 Historic Drive, Strasburg, 717-687-7979. dsfireside.com.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, tonight 6-8; Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803, fultonsteamboatinn.com.
MARION COURT ROOM
Pop Scotch, Fri. 5-9 p.m. 7 Marion Court. 717-399-1970. marioncourtroom.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Snapsquatch, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Justus Band, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Sporting Hill Ramblers, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Rue de la Pompe, Sun. 5 p.m.; Temple Avenue, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with Bob Noble & Blue Voodoo, tonight at 8; Jeff Myers, Fri. 8 p.m.; acoustic open mic with Mark Boyd, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
C.J. Flak hosts an open mic, tonight from 7-10; Blues on the Loose, Fri. 7:30-10 p.m.; Steven Courtney, Sat. 7:30-10 p.m.; Mark Lentz, Wed. 7:30-9 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
Temple Avenue presents “Kiss ‘Em Goodbye!’’ for everyone who has ever been a jilted lover, tonight at 8; Summer Series with Matt from Steelpan, Fri. 6 p.m.; Two Brothers, Monica DeVitry and Jordan Rast, Fri. 8 p.m.; Bohemian Groove, Fri. 10 p.m.; jam session with Matt Hostetter, Sat. 2 p.m.; One Too Many, Sat. 6 p.m.; Moonroof, Denny Zinger, Phase Materia, Sat. 8 p.m.; Ms Jessica Smith, Sat. 8 p.m.; Corty Byron Jam Session, Sun. 2 p.m.; Big Boy Brass, Sun. 6 p.m.; Bjorn Acoustic Open Mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; Jam session with Joe Weitzel, Tues. 7 p.m.; XPN welcomes Caroline Rose, Great Time, Nielsen Family Band, Tues. 7:30 p.m.. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
THE VINEYARD AT GRANDVIEW
All Weather Band, Fri. 6-8:30 p.m. 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, 717-653-4825. thevineyardatgrandview.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Mike Moniodis, Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Any Given Thursday, Sat. 5-8 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES
EMMAUS ROAD CAFE
Performance by David Wilson. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672, emmausroadcafe.org.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
LANCASTER COMMUNITY CONCERT ASSOCIATION SERIES
Series kicks off with a performance by Dublin born Ciarán Sheehan, actor, singer and voice healer. Wed.. 7:30 p.m. $30 adults, $20 students with ID. Lancaster Mennonite School’s High Fine Arts Center, 2176 Lincoln Highway East, 717-392-8423. lccapa.com.
LANCASTER SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Lancaster Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 73rd season with a performance titled “Musical Milestones.’’ Guest artist is violinist Sirena Huang. Sat. 3 and 8 p.m. $27.50-$63.50. Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St. 717-291-4420. lancastersymphony.org.
THE PIANO GUYS
YouTube sensations perform their pop/classical blend of music. Tonight at 7:30. $87-$105. (Tickets nearly sold out at press time.) American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
WITF MUSIC: STORYTELLER SESSIONS
WITF and country station I-105 team up for this special show featuring live performances by regional musicans and insights into performers’ processes, plus a sneak peak at the upcoming PBS series “Country Music: A Film by Ken Burns.’’ Sun. 6 p.m. $12. (VIP, $75) American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
MUSIC FESTIVALS
GYPSY MOON BLUES FESTIVAL
9th annual outdoor festival features music by Little Buddy Band, Bluestime, Tattar, Tucker, Moog and Jackson, Blues on the Loose, Moe Blues, Mystic Alpacas, The Rose Hudson Band, Buzzard Luck and Rockett 88. All-player blues jam closes the festival. Food available. Bring chair or blanket. Sat. 3-8 p.m. Free. Amphitheater, East Petersburg Community Park, 6051 Pine St., East Petersburg. gypsymoonbluesfest.com.
LATIN MUSIC FEST
Live music, art, culture, pop-up zumba, salsa dancing, food, children’s activities and more. Sat. 2-9 p.m. Free. Binns Park, 120 N. Queen St.
OPERA
PENN SQUARE MUSIC FESTIVAL CONCERT SERIES
Series provides performance opportunities for young artists, and professional performances of opera and musical theater. Continues with “Sopranos and Spritzers.’’ Sat. 6 p.m. $10 includes one drink. Holiday Inn Lancaster, 26 E. Chestnut St. pennsquaremusicfestival.com.
THE REST OF THE MUSIC
MUSIC EXPO
Keystone Record Collectors’ monthly event featuring vinyl, cassettes, CDs, picture sleeves, jukebox items and much more. Buy, sell, trade or just enjoy. Sun. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. Spooky Nook Sports Lanco (formerly Lanco Fieldhouse), 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg. 610-932-7852. recordcollectors.org.