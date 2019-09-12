SPECIAL EVENTS
HYMN SING
Musicians from the Lancaster Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will accompany audience singing of hymns, both preselected and audience requests. Sun. 6:30 p.m. Free. Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 W. Main St., Mount Joy.
BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
Octavia Blues Band, Fri. 9 p.m.; Grand opening block party with Point Blank, Sat. 4-9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band (inside) Sat. 9 p.m.; Good Stew, Sun. 4-7 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN BAR & GRILL
Karaoke, Wed. 1081 N. Plum St. 717-394-8021, abg-lancaster.com.
AMVETS POST 19
Karaoke, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight; Syrplus, Sat. 7-11 p.m. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
Sugar Candy Mountain, tonight at 7; One Too Many, No Bad Days, The Pof, THE, Fri. 7 p.m.; Music for Paws and Claws, Sat. 6 p.m.; Sad & Boujee, Trap & Emo dance party, Sat. 8 p.m.; Caludio Simonetti’s Goblin performs Deep Red, Profondo Rosso, Wed. 7 p.m. $25-$40; The Toasters, Wed. 7 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
The Other Favorites, tonight at 8; Woody & Sunshine, Sun. 2-4 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM
Aaron Abercrombie, Fri. 8-10 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, tonight 6-8; Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803, fultonsteamboatinn.com.
MARION COURT ROOM
Pocketful O’ Soul, Fri. 5-9 p.m. 7 Marion Court. 717-399-1970. marioncourtroom.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Shawan and the Wonton, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Last Shot Band, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Adam Blessing, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Tom Pontz, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
RED PIN BAR & GRILL
Heroes 4 Ransom, Fri. 9 p.m.-midnight; Love Haters, Sat. 9 p.m.-midnight. 1495 Millport Road, 717-394-6162.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with Bob Noble & Blue Voodoo, tonight at 8; Half Way to St. Patrick’s Day Party with music by Down By the Glenside, Fri. 8 p.m.; acoustic open mic with Jack Roberts, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
Mike Steele hosts an open mic, tonight from 8-10; Party of Five, Fri. 7:30-10 p.m.; Hydroponic Philharmonic, Sat. 7:30-10 p.m.; Mike Steele, Wed. 7:30-9 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
The Willie Marble Experience, tonight at 8; One for the Foxes, tonight at 8; Happy Hour Jazz with Tom Pontz on the roof, Fri. 6 p.m.; Lancaster Music Fest Pre Party, Fri. 8 p.m.; Irish session with Rich Dodson, Sat. 2 p.m.; One Too Many, Sat. 6 p.m.; Meg Williams, Sat. 10 p.m.; Andy Mowatt Jam Session, Sun. 2 p.m.; Big Boy Brass, Sun. 6 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; Folk/blues jam session with Pete DeVitry, Tues. 7 p.m.; Rockaoke, Tues. 8 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
THE VINEYARD AT GRANDVIEW
The Cavern Club, Fri. 6-8:30 p.m.; Anniversary Bash and Benefit, Sat. noon-8 p.m. 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, 717-653-4825. thevineyardatgrandview.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Eric Rocco, Fri. 5-8 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES
EMMAUS ROAD CAFE
SongSmith, Lynn and Steve Davis. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672, emmausroadcafe.org.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
BACKSTREET BOYS
Rescheduled DNA World Tour concert. Mon. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19.50. Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, 717-534-3911. hersheyentertainment.com.
ST. PETER’S MUSICAL ARTS CONCERT SERIES
Season opens with a performance by flute player Jocelyn Crosby with piano accompanist Doug Wimer. Sat. 7 p.m. Offering. St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, 717-569-9211. stpeterslutheran.org.
THE SPRINGSTEEN EXPERIENCE
Theatrical prodcution re-creates some of the most memorable moments of Srpingsteen and E Street concert history. Fri. 8 p.m. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700. amtshows.com.
MUSIC FESTIVALS
HEMPFIELD BAND FESTIVAL
27th annual Marching Knight Band Festival featuring performances by top regional high school marching bands, as well as a finale by The Pride of the Valley Marching Band, from Lebanon Valley College. Sat. 4 p.m. $10 adults, $8 students and seniors. Stadium at Hempfield High School, 200 Stanley Ave., Landisville. 717-690-1079.
LANCASTER MUSICFEST
Outdoor music festival to benefit Children’s Miracle Network and Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership. Performers include Little Buddy, Adrian Garcia Band, Lavacave, Dreadnought Brigade, Hydroponic Philharmonic, the bandalow, and headliner, Kelly Bell Band. Also food, craft beer, street performers and more. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Sat. noon-8 p.m. $20 general admission. $75 VIP. Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave. lancastermusicfest.com.