SPECIAL EVENTS/EXHIBITS
MYRTLE TREMBLAY RETROSPECTIVE EXHIBIT
Two-fold exhibit of works by the late Myrtle Tremblay: “The Myrtle You Knew,’’ 16 recent works; and “Unseen Works of Myrtle Tremblay,’’ earlier works. Cont. through Sept. Reg. hours: Thurs.-Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. New Holland Historical Society Museum, 207 E. Main St., New Holland. nhhistorical.com.
STATION CASES EXHIBIT
Lancaster Public Art’s rotating exhibit of works installed in the Lancaster Amtrak Station, continues with an exhibit by Russian-born metal sculptor Dmitrii Volkov. Cont. through Dec. 27. 53 McGovern Ave.
FIRST FRIDAY
A celebration of the arts with special exhibits, open houses, performances and surprises. Fri. 5-9 p.m. (and later). Downtown Lancaster. visitlancastercity.com.
FIRST FRIDAY SPECIAL EVENTS
BENJAMIN ROBERTS LTD. OFFICE INTERIORS
Celebration of alcohol inks and watercolors by artist Eunice Warfel. Also works by Friendship Heart Gallery artists. Meet the artist reception with demonstrations and refreshments, Fri. 6-9 p.m. Free. 240 N. Prince St.
COALITION FOR SMART GROWTH
Two parking spaces turn into a small park with children’s activities and graphic display on themes of growing responsibly. Fri. 5-9 p.m. Free. 100 block of North Prince St.
COMPLINE
Thirty-minute service of monastic vocal music by candlelight closes out every First Friday. Sung by a small choir, unaccompanied. Fri. 9 p.m. Free. St. James Episcopal Church, Duke and Orange streets.
PA. GUILD OF CRAFTSMEN
Demonstrations by a variety of guild emerging artists, including Bill Ingram, woodturning; Karen Sensenig, pottery; Ilene Schenkel, flameworking; Jill Snyder, glass mosaic; Beckie Hynes, fiber; Carrie Varner, fiber; Marie Maurio, fiber. Fri. 6-8 p.m. Free. 335 N. Queen St. 717-431-8706. pacrafts.org.
PENN STONE
Customer appreciation cookout with live music and more. Fri. 4-8 p.m. 190 W. Ross St.
THE WARE CENTER
First Friday Season Launch Party for the Ware Center. Patrons can explore the coming season of music, theater, dance, film, family fun and more. Live music by Reji Woods and Company. Refreshments served. Season discounts offered. Fri. 6-8 p.m. Free. 42 N. Prince St., 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
GALLERIES/ART SPACES
Opening...
ART SPACE AT LANCASTER HACC
“Other Worlds/Future Worlds: Digital Works on Paper and Canvas’’ by Mitchell Davidson Bentley. Opens Mon. Artist reception, Wed. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Exhibit cont. through Oct. 23. Mon.-Thurs. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. East Building, HACC Lancaster Campus, 1641 Old Philadelphia Pike. 424-200-0070. hacc.edu.
CITYFOLK GALLERY
“A Contemporary Approach to Watercolor,” solo exhibit by Cheryl Elmo. Opening reception, Fri. 5-9 p.m. Artist talk, Sat. Sept. 14, 2 p.m. Exhibit cont. through Sept. 28. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; later on First Fridays. Free. 146 N. Prince St., 717-393-8807. cityfolkgallery.com.
DAVID LYALL HOME & DESIGN
“Jennifer Quigley: Red Tape & Rock n Roll,’’ mixed media works exploring the influence of music on modern culture. First Friday reception, Fri. 5-8 p.m. Cont. through Sept. 13. Tues.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 241 N. Prince St. 717-690-8477. davidlyalldesign.com.
THE GALLERY AT GARTH
“Liquid Assets Art Show,’’ a vast collection of art including duck stamps, wildlife, coastal and wood carvings. Opening reception, Fri. 6-9 p.m. Cont. through Sept. 21. Tues.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. 22 S. Second St., olumbia, 717-847-1718. garthart.co.
MULBERRY ART STUDIOS
“The Salon des Refuses,” an exhibit by veteran artists Robert Bitts, Bill Christensen, Scott Spangler, Frederick D. Swarr, Ken Vieth and Lynne Yancha. Opening reception, Fri. 5-9 p.m. Cont. through Sept. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Evenings and weekends by appt. Free. 21 N. Mulberry St. 717-295-1949, mulberryartstudios.com.
PARROT GALLERY
“Earth Requiem,’’ 10th anniversary exhibit featuring the works of 22 artists and musicians. Opening reception, Fri. 5-8 p.m. Exhibit cont. through Oct. 27. First Fridays 5-8 p.m. and other times by appt. Free. Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, 328 W. Orange St. 717-392-7567, communitymennonite.org.
RED RAVEN ART COMPANY
“Breathing Space” by Susan Gottlieb. Highlight artist: Jeff Schaller. Opening artist reception and book signing, Fri. 5-8 p.m. Exhibit cont. through Sept. 28. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 138 N. Prince St. 717-299-4400. redravenartcompany.com.
THE SHOPPE AT AK INTERIORS
Reception for artist and author Kelly Pederson. Live music by Barlee Red. Reception Fri. 6-9 p.m. Free. Cont. through Sept. Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. 246 W. Orange St. akinteriorsllc.com.
THE WARE CENTER
“HI on Life,’’ photos of Hawaii by Kevin Littrell. Opening reception, Fri. 6-8 p.m. Cont. through Sept. 27. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Regitz Gallery in the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. 717-871-7600, artsmu.com.
Continuing...
CHRISTIANE DAVID GALLERY
Works by Christiane David. Mon.-Thurs. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fri. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 112 N. Prince St., 717-293-0809. christianedavid.com.
CROSSINGS ART GALLERY AT LANDIS HOMES
Art Auction Preview Exhibit, featuring an array of originals and prints from local artists, which will be auctioned on Sept. 14. Continues through Sept. 11. Auction takes place Sept. 14 at 10:45 a.m. Reg. hours: Daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. Calvin G. and Janet C. High Learning & Wellness Center at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz. 717-509-5490. landishomes.org.
FREIMAN STOLTZFUS GALLERY
Works by Freiman Stoltzfus. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 142 N. Prince St., 717-435-9591. freimanstoltzfus.com.
HEART CAFE MICRO GALLERY
“Small Landscapes Plus,” 25 paintings by Patricia Tomes. Cont. through Sept. 12. Wed.-Sun. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Free. 17 E. Market St., Marietta, 717-604-1169.
JULIA SWARTZ GALLERY
Works by Julia Swartz. Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appt. 3518 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, 717-723-8099. juliaswartz.com.
LANCASTER CITY VISITOR CENTER GALLERY
“Guglielmo Botter: An Italian Artist in Lancaster,’’ featuring sketches of Lancaster city’s notable, historic buildings. Cont. through Sept. Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (First and third Fridays until 8 p.m.) 38 Penn Square, 717-517-5718. guglielmobotter.com.
LANCASTER GALLERIES
“Drawings and Other Works,’’ by Jeff Geib, Evan Kitson, David M. Stallings and Tina Yannit. Cont. through Sept. 28. Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (until 8:30 on First Fridays); Sat. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 34 N. Water St. 717-397-5552. lancastergalleries.com.
LISA MADENSPACHER ART GALLERY
Works by local artist Lisa Madenspacher. Tues. and Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Open late most First Fridays.) Picture This Custom Framing, 222 N. Duke St. 717-471-0701.
LIZ HESS GALLERY
Works by Liz Hess. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 140 N. Prince St., 717-390-7222. lizhess.com.
PA. COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN
“Extra Mundane,’’ an exhibit by British-born artist James Brook. Cont. through Sept. 15. Artist talk Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.. Reg. hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 204 N. Prince St., 717-396-7833. pcad.edu/gallery.
MUSEUMS
Continuing...
BRANDYWINE RIVER MUSEUM OF ART
Museum of regional American art focusing on the Wyeth family. Among the current exhibitions: “N.C. Wyeth: New Perspectives,’’ the most in-depth presentation of the renowned 20th-century artist’s work to date. Cont. through Sept. 15. Daily 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. $18 adults, $15 seniors, $6 students and children 6 and up, free children 5 and under. 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, Route 1, Chadds Ford. 610-388-2700, brandywinemuseum.org.
LANCASTER MUSEUM OF ART
“Pennsylvania Watercolor Society's 40th International Juried Exhibition.’’ Artist reception, Sept. 8 from 1-4 p.m. Exhibit cont. through Oct. 26. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. noon-4 p.m. Donation. 135 N. Lime St. 717-394-3497, lmapa.org.
LANDIS VALLEY VILLAGE AND FARM MUSEUM
“Thrown, Fired, and Glazed: The Redware Tradition from Pennsylvania and Beyond.’’ Exhibit cont. through Dec. 2020. Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 children 3-11. Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, 717-569-0401. landisvalleymuseum.org.
PHILLIPS MUSEUM OF ART
Museum houses several galleries with rotating exhibits. Currently: “Stitched Stories: Women’s Narratives in Regional Textiles.’’ Reception, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Exhibit cont. through Dec. 6. Gibson Gallery; also “50 Years: A Celebration of F&M’s Alumnae Artists.’’ Reception, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Cont. through Dec. 6. Rothman Gallery; and “FRESH! The F&M Art & Art History Department Biennial.’’ Cont. through Dec. 6. Dana Gallery. Reg. museum hours: Tues., Wed. and Fri-Sun. noon to 4 p.m.; Thurs. 2-6 p.m. Free. Phillips Museum of Art, Steinman College Center, Franklin & Marshall College, 717-291-3879. fandm.edu/phillipsmuseum.
STATE MUSEUM OF PENNSYLVANIA
“Art of the State,” varied exhibition of works by artists across the commonwealth. Cont. through Sept. 8. Wed.-Sat. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children 1-11. 300 North St., Harrisburg. 717-787-6778. statemuseumpa.org.
SUSQUEHANNA ART MUSEUM
“ PICASSO: A Life in Print, 45 Years of Collecting from the John Szoke Gallery.’’ Cont. through Sept. 22. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $8 adults, $5 seniors, free for children under 12. 1401 N. 3rd St., Harrisburg, 233-8668. sqart.org.
WINTERTHUR MUSEUM, GARDEN AND LIBRARY
“Costuming THE CROWN,” exhibit of 40 costumes from the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning drama “The Crown.’’ Cont. through Jan. 5. Tues.-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $20 adults, $18 seniors and students, $6 ages 2-11. 5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52), Winterthur, Del. 800-448-3883 or 302-888-4600. winterthur.org.