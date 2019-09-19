SPECIAL EVENTS/EXHIBITS
ARTISANS IN THE VINEYARDS
Shop a variety of artisan stands while sipping wine. Sat. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Nissley Vineyards Winery and Estate, 140 Vintage Drive, Bainbridge. nissleywine.com/event/artisans-in-the-vineyards/.
MYRTLE TREMBLAY RETROSPECTIVE EXHIBIT
Two-fold exhibit of works by the late Myrtle Tremblay: “The Myrtle You Knew,’’ 16 recent works; and “Unseen Works of Myrtle Tremblay,’’ earlier works. Cont. through Sept. Reg. hours: Thurs.-Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. New Holland Historical Society Museum, 207 E. Main St., New Holland. nhhistorical.com.
STATION CASES EXHIBIT
Lancaster Public Art’s rotating exhibit of works installed in the Lancaster Amtrak Station, continues with an exhibit by Russian-born metal sculptor Dmitrii Volkov. Cont. through Dec. 27. 53 McGovern Ave.
VOICES FROM THE HEARTLAND
“Voices from the Heartland: Safety, Justice and Community in Small and Rural America,” an immersive exhibit on the criminal justice system curated and co-created by artist and Lancaster native Jesse Krimes. Includes a corn maze, communally created textiles and music. This weekend: special speakers and exhibit, Sat. 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Free. Concert by Terri Clark at nearby Cherry Crest Farm, Sat. 6 p.m. Exhibit on view Sept. 28 from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Coleman Temple Farm, 180 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks. cherrycrestfarm.com. Register at bit.ly/MazeOfInjusticeLNP.
GALLERIES/ART SPACES
Opening...
CROSSINGS ART GALLERY AT LANDIS HOMES
Exhibit by painter Frank Morone. Opening reception, tonight from 6-8. Cont. through Oct. Daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. Calvin G. and Janet C. High Learning & Wellness Center at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz. 717-509-5490. landishomes.org.
ECKERT ART GALLERY
“RIFFS ... on Color and Space,’’ paintings by Barbara Grossman. Opening reception, tonight from 5:30-7. Artist gallery talk, tonight at 6. Exhibit cont. through Oct. 17. Reg. hours: Tues.-Thurs. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Thurs. 5-8 p.m. Free. Winter Visual and Performing Arts Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville. 717-872-3304, 717-871-4633. mville.us/eckertgallery.
KEVIN LEHMAN’S POTTERY
2019 Strictly Functional Pottery National exhibit presented by Market House Craft Center. Opening reception, Fri. 6-9 p.m. $15 (includes refreshments, music, a lecture and gallery walk/talk with juror Malcolm Mobutu Smith. Exhibit cont. through Oct. 26. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. noon-4 p.m. Free. 560 S. Prince St., 717-509-7547. strictlyfunctionalpottery.net.
Continuing...
ART SPACE AT LANCASTER HACC
“Other Worlds/Future Worlds: Digital Works on Paper and Canvas’’ by Mitchell Davidson Bentley. Exhibit cont. through Oct. 23. Mon.-Thurs. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. East Building, HACC Lancaster Campus, 1641 Old Philadelphia Pike. 424-200-0070. hacc.edu.
CHRISTIANE DAVID GALLERY
Works by Christiane David. Mon.-Thurs. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fri. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 112 N. Prince St., 717-293-0809. christianedavid.com.
CITYFOLK GALLERY
“A Contemporary Approach to Watercolor,” solo exhibit by Cheryl Elmo. Artist talk, Sat. Sept. 14, 2 p.m. Exhibit cont. through Sept. 28. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; later on First Fridays. Free. 146 N. Prince St., 717-393-8807. cityfolkgallery.com.
FREIMAN STOLTZFUS GALLERY
Works by Freiman Stoltzfus. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 142 N. Prince St., 717-435-9591. freimanstoltzfus.com.
THE GALLERY AT GARTH
“Liquid Assets Art Show,’’ a vast collection of art including duck stamps, wildlife, coastal and wood carvings. Cont. through Sept. 21. Tues.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. 22 S. Second St., Columbia, 717-847-1718. garthart.co.
JULIA SWARTZ GALLERY
Works by Julia Swartz. Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appt. 3518 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, 717-723-8099. juliaswartz.com.
LANCASTER CITY VISITOR CENTER GALLERY
“Guglielmo Botter: An Italian Artist in Lancaster,’’ featuring sketches of Lancaster city’s notable, historic buildings. Cont. through Sept. Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (First and third Fridays until 8 p.m.) 38 Penn Square, 717-517-5718. guglielmobotter.com.
LANCASTER COUNTY ART ASSOCIATION
Fall Membership Show, Kauffman Gallery; “Seniors on View,’’ Steinmetz Gallery. Cont. through Oct. 10. Thurs.-Sat. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun. 1-4 p.m. Free. 149 Precision Ave. Strasburg. 717-687-7061. lcaaonline.org.
LANCASTER GALLERIES
“Drawings and Other Works,’’ by Jeff Geib, Evan Kitson, David M. Stallings and Tina Yannit. Cont. through Sept. 28. Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (until 8:30 on First Fridays); Sat. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 34 N. Water St. 717-397-5552. lancastergalleries.com.
LISA MADENSPACHER ART GALLERY
Works by local artist Lisa Madenspacher. Tues. and Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Open late most First Fridays.) Picture This Custom Framing, 222 N. Duke St. 717-471-0701.
LIZ HESS GALLERY
Works by Liz Hess. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 140 N. Prince St., 717-390-7222. lizhess.com.
MULBERRY ART STUDIOS
“The Salon des Refuses,” an exhibit by veteran artists Robert Bitts, Bill Christensen, Scott Spangler, Frederick D. Swarr, Ken Vieth and Lynne Yancha. Cont. through Sept. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Evenings and weekends by appt. Free. 21 N. Mulberry St. 717-295-1949, mulberryartstudios.com.
PARROT GALLERY
“Earth Requiem,’’ 10th anniversary exhibit featuring the works of 21 artists and musicians. Exhibit cont. through Oct. 27. First Fridays 5-8 p.m. and other times by appt. Free. Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, 328 W. Orange St. 717-392-7567, communitymennonite.org.
RED RAVEN ART COMPANY
“Breathing Space” by Susan Gottlieb. Highlight artist: Jeff Schaller. Exhibit cont. through Sept. 28. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 138 N. Prince St. 717-299-4400. redravenartcompany.com.
THE SHOPPE AT AK INTERIORS
Exhibit by artist and author Kelly Pederson. Cont. through Sept. Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. 246 W. Orange St. akinteriorsllc.com.
THE WARE CENTER
“HI on Life,’’ photos of Hawaii by Kevin Littrell. Cont. through Sept. 27. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Regitz Gallery in the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. 717-871-7600, artsmu.com.
MUSEUMS
Opening...
BRANDYWINE RIVER MUSEUM OF ART
“Reality Reassembled: The Halloween Paintings of Peter Paone.” Opens Sat. Cont. through Nov. 3. Daily 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. $18 adults, $15 seniors, $6 students and children 6 and up, free children 5 and under. 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, Route 1, Chadds Ford. 610-388-2700, brandywinemuseum.org.
Continuing...
DEMUTH MUSEUM
Home and studio of modernist Charles Demuth (1883-1935). Permanent collection of Demuth’s art, plus special events and changing exhibitions. Currently: “Return of Sunnyside: Off the Wall,’’ display of the original Sunnyside Mural from 1930. Cont. through Sept. 29. Also: “Henry Libhart: Ravishing Realism.” Cont. through Nov. 10. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sun. 1-4 p.m. Admission by donation. 120 E. King St. 717-299-9940, demuth.org.
LANCASTER MUSEUM OF ART
“Pennsylvania Watercolor Society's 40th International Juried Exhibition.’’ Exhibit cont. through Oct. 26. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. noon-4 p.m. Donation. 135 N. Lime St. 717-394-3497, lmapa.org.
LANDIS VALLEY VILLAGE AND FARM MUSEUM
“Thrown, Fired, and Glazed: The Redware Tradition from Pennsylvania and Beyond.’’ Exhibit cont. through Dec. 2020. Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 children 3-11. Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, 717-569-0401. landisvalleymuseum.org.
PHILLIPS MUSEUM OF ART
Museum houses several galleries with rotating exhibits. Currently: “Stitched Stories: Women’s Narratives in Regional Textiles.’’ Reception, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Exhibit cont. through Dec. 6. Gibson Gallery; also “50 Years: A Celebration of F&M’s Alumnae Artists.’’ Reception, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Cont. through Dec. 6. Rothman Gallery; and “FRESH! The F&M Art & Art History Department Biennial.’’ Cont. through Dec. 6. Dana Gallery. Reg. museum hours: Tues., Wed. and Fri-Sun. noon to 4 p.m.; Thurs. 2-6 p.m. Free. Phillips Museum of Art, Steinman College Center, Franklin & Marshall College, 717-291-3879. fandm.edu/phillipsmuseum.
SUSQUEHANNA ART MUSEUM
“ PICASSO: A Life in Print, 45 Years of Collecting from the John Szoke Gallery.’’ Cont. through Sept. 22. Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $8 adults, $5 seniors, free for children under 12. 1401 N. 3rd St., Harrisburg, 233-8668. sqart.org.
WINTERTHUR MUSEUM, GARDEN AND LIBRARY
“Costuming THE CROWN,” exhibit of 40 costumes from the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning drama “The Crown.’’ Cont. through Jan. 5. Tues.-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $20 adults, $18 seniors and students, $6 ages 2-11. 5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52), Winterthur, Del. 800-448-3883 or 302-888-4600. winterthur.org.