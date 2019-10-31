SPECIAL EVENTS
AFRICAN AMERICAN HERITAGE WALKING TOURS
Historic downtown Lancaster walking tours that focus on African American heritage. Tours last approximately two hours. Sat. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. $10 adults, $8 seniors, $5 ages 6 to 18, free for children under 6. (Cash only. Reservations not required.) Depart from the Lancaster City Visitor Center, 38 Penn Square. aahsscpa.org.
AMAZING MAIZE MAZE
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm’s 24th annual 5-acre corn maze with the theme “Man on the Moon: 1969-2019” Also, more than 50 family-friendly barnyard activities, games and rides spread over 15 acres. Currently in its fall season. Through Nov. 2. Thurs. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. and Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. $14-$31. 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks. 866-546-1799. cherrycrestfarm.com.
CORN COB ACRES
Pumpkin picking, hayrides, cornfield trail, pedal kart racing, slides and more — over 40 activities — at this seasonal family-fun farm. Cont. through Nov. 3. Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last admittance is one hour before close. $15 ages 3-59, $11 seniors. $56 for a family four-pack. 191 College Ave., Mountville, 717-285-7748. corncobacres.com.
GREEK BAZAAR
Annual event features dinner platters and a la carte items, plus crafts, attic room, icon room, tours and more. Sat. 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. $15 platter price at door. ($13 in advance.) Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., 717-394-1735. annunciationorthodox.org.
MODEL RAILROAD CLUB OPEN HOUSE
G-gauge, O-gauge, S-gauge, HO-gauge, N-gauge, Z-gauge and standard gauge trains and trolleys laid on 1,600 feet of track depict the railroads of yesterday and today at this Masonic Village and Elizabethtown Model Railroad Club open house. Sat. and Sun. 2-4 p.m. Free, donations appreciated. Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, 717-367-1121 ext. 33253. mvemodelrrclub.com or facebook.com/MasonicvillageMRRC.
PURSENALITIES PARTY
American Heart Association’s 9th annual silent auction of designer handbags. Event includes hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar. Wed. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to RSVP and make a donation at the door. Eden Resort, 222 Eden Road. 717-730-1700. heart.org/lancasterpursenalities
TRAINS AND TROOPS WEEKEND
20th annual salute to American railroads and the United States military, with special ceremonies, music by the Lampeter-Strasburg Community Band and Lancaster Trombone Quartet, displays and exhibits of military railroad service-related vehicles, gear, uniforms and more, plus, re-enactor groups. Sat 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m. $10 adults, $9 seniors, $8 children 3-11, free for children 2 and under. Also, a 1940s Swing Dance featuring the Moonlighters big band, Sat. 7-10 p.m. $25, or $20 for active or veteran military personnel. Railroad Museum of Pa., Route 741, GPS: 300 Gap Road, Strasburg, 717-687-8628. rrmuseumpa.org.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Weekly dance. Beginners welcome. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. First night free. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. 717-653-1397 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Union Meeting House, 60 N. Waterford Ave., Marietta. (Parking available at Susquehanna Waldorf School, 15 W. Walnut St., Marietta.) worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
BONSAI EXHIBIT
"Bonsai: Living Art of the Susquehanna Bonsai Club." Cont. through Nov. 3. Daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Included with garden admission. $13.50 adults, $12 seniors, $9.50 ages 3-12. Hershey Gardens, 170 Hotel Road, Hershey, 534-3492. hersheygardens.org.
LONGWOOD GARDENS BLOOMS & BAMBOO
“Chrysanthemum and Ikebana Sogetsu Artistry,” a new display featuring masterworks of Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging, showcased within the annual display of thousands of chrysanthemums trained to resemble clouds, balls, spirals and more. Cont. through Nov. 17. Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Advance timed tickets required.) $25 adults, $22 seniors and college students with student ID, $13 for youth 5-18. Longwood Gardens, US Route 1, (1001 Longwood Road), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org/blooms-bamboo.
HOLIDAYS - HALLOWEEN
FIELD OF SCREAMS
Halloween attraction featuring a newly revamped Haunted Hayride, a Den of Darkness, a Frightmare Asylum and a Nocturnal Wasteland haunted trail. Cont. through Nov. 9 (plus the extreme blackout experience on Nov. 15.) This weekend’s admission hours: Fri. 6-11 p.m.; Sat. 5-11 p.m.; Sun. 6-10 p.m. $16-$35, depending on package chosen. 191 College Ave., Mountville. 717-285-7748. fieldofscreams.com.
HALLOWEEN AT SHREINER-CONCORD CEMETERY
Ghostly tours and Halloween treets. Tonight from 6-8. Free. Shreiner-Concord Cemetery, West Chestnut and North Mulberry sts.
HAPPY HAUNTINGS
Family friendly Halloween event with 30 themed rides and attractions, costume contests, trick-or-treating, entertainment and more in a holiday-decorated park. Continues through Nov. 3. Sat. 2-9 p.m.; Sun. 2-8 p.m. $24.99 presale price; Reg. admission: $29.99. (Free for ages 2 and under.) Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Route 30 East, 800-FUN-atDW. dutchwonderland.com.
HERSHEYPARK IN THE DARK
Seasonal celebration features more than 50 rides, plus entertainment, treats for children 12 and younger and admission to ZooAmerica with its Creatures of the Night program. Cont. through Nov. 3. Fri. 5-10 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m; Sun. noon-9 p.m. $41.95 ages 9-54, $31.95 ages 3-8 and 55 and older. (Parking is $8.) Hersheypark. 800-HERSHEY. hersheypark.com.
JASON’S WOODS
Halloween attraction with many ways to be scared: Horrifying Hayride, Chamber of Horrors, Lost in Jason’s Woods, Carnival of Fear and Zombie Apocalypse. Cont. through Nov. 2. Admission hours: Fri. and Sat. 7-10 p.m.; Sun. 7-9 p.m. 3-show combo, $25 (VIP, $35); 5-show grand slam, $40; (VIP, $50.) 99 Stehman Road. 717-872-5768. jasonswoods.com.
LANCASTER GHOST TOUR
Bone-chilling tales of haunted mansions, eerie cemeteries and spirits that roam the night are part of this candlelight walking tour of downtown Lancaster. Departs nightly through Nov. 3. $18 adults, $12 children 4-12. (Advance tickets required.) Tours depart from the Soldiers and Sailors Monument at Penn Square, King and Queen streets. 717-687-6687. ghosttour.com..
STRASBURG GHOST TOUR
Eerie candlelight walking tour revisits some of Strasburg’s lesser-known history. Cont. through Nov. 2. Sat. 7:30 p.m. $18 adults, $12 children 4-12. Reservations required. Tours depart from Main and Decatur streets, Strasburg. 717-687-6687 or ghosttour.com.