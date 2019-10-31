SPECIAL EVENTS
MAGIC LANTERN HALLOWEEN SHOW
“Theater of Fear,’’ allow your imagination to complete the terrifying journey this show takes you on, in a special performance using live actors. Ages 13 and up only. Cont. through Nov. 2. Tues.-Sat. 8 p.m. $19.95 adults, $13.95 children 4-12. Amish Experience, on grounds of Plain and Fancy Farm, 3121 Old Philadelphia Pike. 800-555-2303 or 717-768-8400. magiclanterntheater.com.
STORYTELLING EVENT
Philip Gulley, Indiana storyteller, Quaker pastor and author. Sat. 7 p.m. Free; Sun. 10:45 a.m. Free (followed by optional $15 lunch). Otterbein United Methodist Church, 20 E. Clay St., 717-394-3755. otterbeinlancpa.net.
CHILDREN’S THEATER
DISNEY JUNIOR HOLIDAY PARTY! ON TOUR
Interactive family show features Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and a variety of other Disney Junior characters dancing to holiday classics. Wed. 6 p.m. Tickets start at $32.35. Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, 717-534-3405. hersheyentertainment.com.
LANCASTER MARIONETTE THEATRE
A marionette production of “Sleeping Beauty.’’ Suitable for children who can sit quietly for 35 minutes. Reservations strongly recommended. Opens Sat. Cont. through Nov. 23. Sat. 11 a.m. $20. Backstage tours included, available 20 minutes before curtain. 126 N. Water St. 717-394-8398. lancastermarionette.org. For tickets: lmt.yapsody.com.
COLLEGE THEATER
“A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM”
Millersville University Theatre presents this adaptation of Shakespeare’s popular comedy. Opens Fri. Cont. through Nov. 10. Wed.-Sat. 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students and seniors. Rafters Theater, Dutcher Hall, Millersville University, 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
“ROMEO AND JULIET’’
The classic tale of forbidden love. Tonight-Sat. 8 p.m. (Cont. Nov. 7, 8 at 8 p.m and Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.) $7. Tempest Theatre, Elizabethtown College. 717-361-1170. etown.edu.
COMEDY CLUBS/SHOWS
JEFF ALLEN
Family friendly comic on his “I Grew Up in America’’ tour. Sat. 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m.. $15-$30. The Junction Center-Landis Hall, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim, 717-459-3701. thejunctioncenter.com.
THEATER
Opening...
AMT CHRISTMAS SHOW: “JOY TO THE WORLD’’
AMT’s original holiday production features a nostalgic theme, set in a Christmas-decorated small-town square — and lots of music! Opens Fri. Cont. through Dec. 30. Shows various days and times. $46 adults, $23 children 3-17. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., 800-648-4102. amtshows.com.
“A BRONX TALE”
Broadway show set in the Bronx in the 1960s, where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25. Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, 717-534-3405. hersheyentertainment.com.
“THE MATCHMAKER”
Theater of the Seventh Sister presents "The Matchmaker: A Tale Drawn from 'Emma' by Jane Austen,” a one-act play adapted from the classic novel by Rock Ford director Sam Slaymaker. Opens Fri. Cont. through Nov. 22. Thurs. 6:30 and 8 p.m.; Fri. 7 and 8:30 p.m. $20. Reservations required, many shows already sold out. Rock Ford Plantation, 881 Rockford Road, Lancaster County Central Park. rockfordplantation.org.
“MIRACLE OF CHRISTMAS”
Travel back in time to Bethlehem in this unfolding of the Christmas story with live animals and state-of-the-art sets. Opens Fri. Cont. through Dec. 28. Various days and times. $59-$79 adults, $26-$36 children 3-12. Sight & Sound Millennium Theatre, 300 Hartman Bridge Road (Route 896), Ronks. 717-687-7800, 800-377-1277, sight-sound.com.
Continuing...
“A CHRISTMAS TO REMEMBER’’
Quirky but heartwarming holiday story in which a couple facing challenges find the spirit of Christmas. Cont. through Dec. 28. Various times. Variety of options, including show only, $38 adults, $17 children 4-12; breakfast and show, $48 and $24; lunch and show, $53 and $27; or dinner and show, Mon.-Thurs. $56 and $30, and Fri. and Sat. $58 and $30. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, 717-768-1568, 800-790-4069. bird-in-hand.com/stage/.
“THE CRUCIBLE”
Arthur Miller’s allegorical play about the Salem witch trials. Cont. through Nov. 3. Thurs.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $25 adults, $20 students. Susquehanna Stage Co., 264 W. Market St., Marietta, 717-426-1277. susquehannastageco.com.
“LAST WRITES”
A comedy-mystery dinner theater production by Third Space Theatre. Shows various days and at various locations. Check website for details. 717-808-1312 for reservations. thirdspacetheatre.com.
“NEWSIES”
EPAC presents this Tony Award-winning show, based on Disney's first live-action musical movie from 1992. Cont. through Nov. 3. Thurs. 7:30 p.m.; Fri. and Sat. 8 p.m. $15-$32. Sharadin Bigler Theatre, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata. 717-733-7966, ext. 1. ephrataperformingartscenter.com.
“THE WILL ROGERS FOLLIES”
Ziegfield Follies-style revue about America’s favorite folksy humorist. Cont. through Nov. 9. Tues.-Sun. various times. $58-$67 adults; $30 ages 13-18; $25 children under 12. Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, 717-898-1900. dutchapple.com.