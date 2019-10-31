SPECIAL EVENTS
FIRST FRIDAY ORGAN SERIES
First Friday “Organic Reflections” series of 30-minute organ concerts on the church’s vintage 1958 analog Allen organ concludes with a performance by Larry Hershey. Fri. 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7:30 p.m.) Free. First Reformed Church UCC, 40 E. Orange St. 717-397-5149. firstreformedlancaster.org.
KEYSTONE STATE NORTHERN SOUL WEEKENDER
Twenty top DJs play the best ’60s and ’70s Motown and rare soul music, plus records and other merchandise for salem record signings and of course dancing. Fri. 8 p.m.-2 a.m.; Sat. noon-6 p.m. and 8 p.m.-2 a.m.; Sunday soul brunch, noon-4 p.m. 1-day ticket, $18; 3-day ticket, $35. The Elks Lodge, 219 N Duke St. bit.ly/SoulWeekender2019LNP.
BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
March to Victory, Fri. 9 p.m.; Fierce Halloween, Sat. 9 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN BAR & GRILL
Karaoke, Wed. 1081 N. Plum St. 717-394-8021, abg-lancaster.com.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 662
Mystic Warriors, Fri. 8-11 p.m. 35 S. Hoover Ave., New Holland. newhollandlegion662.org.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
A Night for the Farm: A Fundraiser for the Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, Sat. 6 p.m.; Drew & the Blue, Sat. 7 p.m.; Girlpool, Sun. 6 p.m.; Brother Moses, Wed. 7 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
CHANCEY’S PUB
Rooster Stone, Sat. 9:30 p.m. 6049 Main St., East Petersburg, 717-581-5407. chanceyspub.net/concert-list.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
Dillweed, Sat. 7-9 p.m; Nick DiSanto, Sun. 2-4 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Ric Iannone, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
LOG CABIN
John Brubaker, Fri. 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Swing Street, Sat. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, 717-626-9999. logcabin1933.com.
MARION COURT ROOM
Pocketful O’ Soul, Fri. 5-9 p.m. 7 Marion Court. 717-399-1970. marioncourtroom.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Hydroponic Philharmonic, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Head Shot, Sat. 9:30 p.m.; Hunter Root, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Vinegar Creek Constituency, Fri. 10 p.m.; Tom Pontz Band, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with the Lisa Thomas Band, tonight at 8; Quentin Jones, Fri. 8 p.m.; acoustic open mic with Justin Angelo, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
Stephen Courtney hosts an open mic, tonight from 8-10; Stephen Courtney Band, Fri. 8-11 p.m.; Art’s Bongo Combo, Sat. 8-11 p.m.; Adam Blessing, Wed. 7-9 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
Ghost Light Radio Show, tonight at 8; Happy hour in the lounge with Tom Pontz, Fri. 6 p.m.; Shwizz, Joe Hillman, Fri. 8 p.m.; Bohemian Groove, Fri. 10 p.m.; jam session with Matt Hostetter, Sat. 2 pm.; Jeremy Pinell, Sat. 5 p.m.; Duct Tape, Sat. 8 p.m.; Sweet Ember, Lisa Thomas, Sat. 10 p.m.; Jordan Rast bluegrass session, Sun. 2 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; old time jam, Tues. 7 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
THE VINEYARD AT GRANDVIEW
Scott Parmer, Fri. 6-8:30 p.m. 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, 717-653-4825. thevineyardatgrandview.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Noah James, tonight from 6-8; Amy Lewis, Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Jason Smith, Sat. 5-8 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES
EMMAUS ROAD CAFE
Performance by Elijah Cross. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672, emmausroadcafe.org.
COLLEGE CONCERTS
MU CHORAL CONCERT
Performance titled “I Hear America Singing’’ featuring a variety of Millersville University choral ensembles. Sat. 7:30 p.m. $10. Winter Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville. 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
MU JAZZ AT THE ’VILLE
Jazz performances by Millersville University musicians. Fri. 7:30 p.m. $10 adults, free for students with ID. Winter Visual and Performing Arts Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville (Millersville University). 717-871-7600. artsmu.com.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
BLACK VIOLIN
Duo of Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste on their Impossible Tour. Sat. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30. Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St., York, 717-846-1111.
LANCASTER COMMUNITY CONCERT ASSOCIATION SERIES
Series continues with a performance by Huntertones. Fri. 7:30 p.m. $30 adults, $20 students with ID. Lancaster Mennonite School’s High Fine Arts Center, 2176 Lincoln Highway East, 717-392-8423. lccapa.com.
PIANO RECITAL
Program features works by Schubert, Beethoven and others. Refreshments follow. Sun. 3 p.m. Free. Wolf Museum of Music and Art, 423 W. Chestnut St. 717-872-7504.
REINHOLDS BLUEGRASS SERIES
Farm Country Shindig continues its bluegrass series with a performance by Bluestone. Sat. Doors at 5 p.m., concert at 6 p.m. Food available. $15 adults, $10 ages 13-17, free for children 12 and under. Reinholds Fire Company banquet hall, 138 W. Main St., Reinholds. 610-573-0797. facebook.com/FarmCountryShindig/.
SLAYER
On the last leg of the band’s Final World Tour. Wed. 6 p.m. Tickets start at $35.35. Giant Center, Hershey, 717-534-3911. hersheyentertainment.com.
SOUND HORIZONS CONCERT SERIES
Series continues with a performance by The Klezmatics. Sat. 8 p.m. $20 adults, $5 students with ID. Barshinger Center for Musical Arts, F&M College. 717-358-4858. fandm.edu/box-office.