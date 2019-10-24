SPECIAL EVENTS
AMAZING MAIZE MAZE
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm’s 24th annual 5-acre corn maze with the theme “Man on the Moon: 1969-2019” Also, more than 50 family-friendly barnyard activities, games and rides spread over 15 acres. Currently in its fall season. Through Nov. 2. Thurs. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. and Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. $14-$31. 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks. 866-546-1799. cherrycrestfarm.com.
CORN COB ACRES
Pumpkin picking, hayrides, cornfield trail, pedal kart racing, slides and more — over 40 activities — at this seasonal family-fun farm. Cont. through Nov. 3. Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last admittance is one hour before close. $15 ages 3-59, $11 seniors. $56 for a family four-pack. 191 College Ave., Mountville, 717-285-7748. corncobacres.com.
MILLERSVILLE COMMUNITY-UNIVERSITY PARADE
23rd annual parade includes more than 2,000 participants, including 23 bands, 140 vehicles, live animals, large inflatable characters, floats and more, along a 2-mile route. This year’s theme: A Halloween Monster Mash, with a costume contest for all age groups. Sat. 9 a.m. begins at Penn Manor High School, off Cottage Ave. and ends on James Street, adjacent to Gordinier Hall, Millersville. parade.millersville.edu.
A TASTE OF SCIENCE
5th annual event features an array of tasting stations from area eateries, live and silent auctions, interactive science-related exhibits and games, all with a Halloween theme. Costumes encouraged. Fri. 7-10 p.m. $90. Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Ave., 717-509-6363. lancastersciencefactory.org.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Weekly dance. Beginners welcome. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. First night free. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. 717-653-1397 for info.
SQUARE DANCE
Do-Pas-O square plus-level dance, with caller Henry Ferree and cuers Ellen McCabe and Tom Denniston. Visitors welcome to watch. Sun. 2-5 p.m. $10. Salem UCC Church, 2312 Marietta Ave. 717-394-4719 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Union Meeting House, 60 N. Waterford Ave., Marietta. (Parking available at Susquehanna Waldorf School, 15 W. Walnut St., Marietta.) worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
BONSAI EXHIBIT
"Bonsai: Living Art of the Susquehanna Bonsai Club." Cont. through Nov. 3. Daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Included with garden admission. $13.50 adults, $12 seniors, $9.50 ages 3-12. Hershey Gardens, 170 Hotel Road, Hershey, 534-3492. hersheygardens.org.
LONGWOOD GARDENS BLOOMS & BAMBOO
“Chrysanthemum and Ikebana Sogetsu Artistry,” a new display featuring masterworks of Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging, showcased within the annual display of thousands of chrysanthemums trained to resemble clouds, balls, spirals and more. Cont. through Nov. 17. Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Advance timed tickets required.) $25 adults, $22 seniors and college students with student ID, $13 for youth 5-18. Longwood Gardens, US Route 1, (1001 Longwood Road), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org/blooms-bamboo.
HOLIDAYS - HALLOWEEN
COLUMBIA HAUNTED LANTERN TOUR
Hour-long tour with 25-30 period costumed actors, explores this river town’s haunted lore with the theme “Urban Spirits.’’ Reservations required. Fri. and Sat. Tours every half hour from 6:30-9:30 p.m. $18. Tour begins at The Loyal Order of the Moose, 223 Locust St., Columbia. 717-517-2442 for tickets.
FIELD OF SCREAMS
Halloween attraction featuring a newly revamped Haunted Hayride, a Den of Darkness, a Frightmare Asylum and a Nocturnal Wasteland haunted trail. Cont. through Nov. 9 (plus the extreme blackout experience on Nov. 15.) This weekend’s admission hours: Fri. 6-11 p.m.; Sat. 5-11 p.m.; Sun. 6-10 p.m. $16-$35, depending on package chosen. 191 College Ave., Mountville. 717-285-7748, fieldofscreams.com.
HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR
First-time event celebrates fall and the Halloween season with special guests Thomas the Tank Engine and his friend Mavis. Pumpkin decorating, fall-themed games, costume contests and other fun, plus rides on trains pulled by Thomas, Mavis and Strasburg’s regular steam locomotives. Trains depart every half hour. Fri. and Sun. 10:15 a.m.-1:45 p.m.; Sat. 9:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m. $23-$36 depending on package chosen. Strasburg Rail Road, 301 Gap Road, Ronks (Route 741, Strasburg.) 717-687-7522. 866-725-9666. strasburgrailroad.com.
HAPPY HAUNTINGS
Family friendly Halloween event with 30 themed rides and attractions, costume contests, trick-or-treating, entertainment and more in a holiday-decorated park. Continues through Nov. 3. Sat. 2-9 p.m.; Sun. 2-8 p.m. $24.99 presale price; Reg. admission: $29.99. (Free for ages 2 and under.) Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Route 30 East, 800-FUN-atDW. dutchwonderland.com.
HAUNTED MUSEUM
Elizabethtown College students are hosting a night of haunted museum tours for ages 10 through adult. Fri. 7-9 p.m. Free. Winters Heritage House Museum, 47 E. High St., (but tours will start at the Coble House, 33 E. High St.,) Elizabethtown, 717-367-4672. elizabethtownhistory.org.
HERSHEY GARDENS PUMPKIN GLOW
Family friendly Halloween event invites children (12 and under) to trick-or-treat along a winding path adorned with 200 illuminated jack-o’-lanterns. Bring flashlights. Children encouraged to come in costume. Cont. through Oct. 26. Fri. and Sat. 6-8:30 p.m. $13.50 adults, $12.50 seniors 62 and over, $9.50 children 3-12. Hershey Gardens, 170 Hotel Road, Hershey, 717-534-3492. hersheygardens.org.
HERSHEYPARK IN THE DARK
Seasonal celebration features more than 50 rides, plus entertainment, treats for children 12 and younger and admission to ZooAmerica with its Creatures of the Night program. Cont. through Nov. 3. Fri. 5-10 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m; Sun. noon-9 p.m. $41.95 ages 9-54, $31.95 ages 3-8 and 55 and older. (Parking is $8.) Hersheypark. 800-HERSHEY. hersheypark.com.
JASON’S WOODS
Halloween attraction with many ways to be scared: Horrifying Hayride, Chamber of Horrors, Lost in Jason’s Woods, Carnival of Fear and Zombie Apocalypse. Cont. through Nov. 2. Admission hours: Fri. and Sat. 7-10 p.m.; Sun. 7-9 p.m. 3-show combo, $25 (VIP, $35); 5-show grand slam, $40; (VIP, $50.) 99 Stehman Road. 717-872-5768. jasonswoods.com.
LANCASTER CEMETERY TWILIGHT TOURS
Drop in for some s’mores and tours during this seasonal event. Sat. tours depart every half hour from 5-8:30 p.m. $5. Lancaster Cemetery, 205 E. Lemon St. events.lancastercemetery.org/twilighttour2019.
LANCASTER GHOST TOUR
Bone-chilling tales of haunted mansions, eerie cemeteries and spirits that roam the night are part of this candlelight walking tour of downtown Lancaster. Departs nightly through Nov. 3. $18 adults, $12 children 4-12. (Advance tickets required.) Tours depart from the Soldiers and Sailors Monument at Penn Square, King and Queen streets. 717-687-6687. ghosttour.com..
NORTH MUSEUM HALLOWEEN
Two events for the season: Kids can come in costume and trick or treat their way through the museum with spooky science-themed experiments, demonstrations and hands-on activities. Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Later, older kids can enjoy a haunted mansion (6-9 p.m.) Sat. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Each event is $9 adults, $8 seniors and children 3-17, free for children 2 and under. North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave., 717-358-3941. northmuseum.org /events/halloween for reservations.
ROCK LITITZ’S SHOCK THE BLOCK
A night of treats and family friendly Halloween thrills with a haunted house, hayrides, roasting marshmallows over outdoor firepits, games, pumpkin decorating and more. Also, a scarier area for older kids. Tonight from 5:30-8 p.m. $8 in advance, $12 at door. Pod 2 at Rock Lititz, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz. 717-626-0338. bit.ly/shocktheblocktix.
STRASBURG GHOST TOUR
Eerie candlelight walking tour revisits some of Strasburg’s lesser-known history. Cont. through Nov. 2. Sat. 7:30 p.m. $18 adults, $12 children 4-12. Reservations required. Tours depart from Main and Decatur streets, Strasburg. 717-687-6687 or ghosttour.com.
WEST EARL LIONS CLUB HALLOWEEN PARADE
Parade celebrates the scary season. Come in costume if desired. Tonight at 7. (Participants must be registered by 6:15 p.m.) Starts at West Earl Community Park, 189 S. State St., Leola. Ends at West Earl Fire Hall, 14 School Lane Ave., Brownstown. westearllions.org. 717-859-4921