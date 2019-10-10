SPECIAL EVENTS
ALBATWITCH DAY
Celebrate Pennsylvania’s little Bigfoot with live music, food, artists, kids’ games, guided trolley rides and a variety of lectures on the albatwitch and other phenomena. Sat. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission, some events have fees. Columbia Crossing, 41 Walnut St., Columbia. For details, visit albatwitchday.com.
AMAZING MAIZE MAZE
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm’s 24th annual 5-acre corn maze with the theme “Man on the Moon: 1969-2019” Also, more than 50 family-friendly barnyard activities, games and rides spread over 15 acres. Currently in its fall season. Through Nov. 2. Thurs. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. and Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. $14-$31. 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks. 866-546-1799. cherrycrestfarm.com.
ANTIQUE CAR SHOW
AACA National and the Hershey Region AACA host the 65th annual Eastern Fall Nationals, the largest antique car show in the world. Vintage race car demonstrations, 1,200 cars displayed, 1,000 cars for sale, 9,000 vendor spaces. Cont. through Saturday. Daily 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. The grounds and parking lots surrounding Hersheypark and the Giant Center, Hershey. hershey.aaca.com. Or email allmeet@hersheyaaca.org.
BOOK SALE
The Friends of the Lancaster Public Library’s annual Fall ReSort Book Sale featuring 25,000 varied books. Most items 50 cents to $2. (Sun. is half-price day.) Also records, CDs, DVDs, videos and audiobooks priced individually. Fri.-Sun. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. The Book ReSort Center, 225 N. Marshall St. 717-295-1950. lancasterpubliclibrary.org/library-friends.
CORN COB ACRES
Pumpkin picking, hayrides, cornfield trail, pedal kart racing, slides and more — over 40 activities — at this seasonal family-fun farm. Cont. through Nov. 3. Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last admittance is one hour before close. $15 ages 3-59, $11 seniors. $56 for a family four-pack. 191 College Ave., Mountville, 717-285-7748. corncobacres.com.
LANCASTER COUNTY WOMEN’S EXPO
More than 100 exhibitors, mini massages, wine tastings, salon treatments and more at this 8th annual event. Also onstage entertainment and a puppy hugging area. Sat 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free if you register in advance, $5 at door. Spooky Nook Sports, 2913 Spooky Nook Road, Manheim. agreatwaytospendmyday.com. 717-285-1350.
PA. NATIONAL HORSE SHOW
Multi-discipline equestrian show features 1,400 horses and riders, determines 8 national championships. Also vendors, special events and more. Opens today. Cont. through Oct. 19. Reg. admission: $12, $15 adults, $7, $10 seniors and students, $30, $40 family four pack. Some special events have additional tickets prices. See website for details. Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. panational.org.
PRIDEFEST DRAG SHOW
6th annual show sars Nina West and Peppermint. Tonight from 8-10:30. $30. Student Memorial Center, Millersville University. muticketsonline.com.
‘WINE & WHEELS’
More than 30 cars from the pre-1916 "Brass Era" of automotive history will be on display, dating from 1905 to 1916. Sun. 1:30-3 p.m. Free. Parking lot of Thorn Hill Tasting Room, Foxshire Plaza, 1945 Fruitville Pike. 717-517-7839.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Weekly dance. Beginners welcome. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. First night free. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. 717-653-1397 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave.
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Williamson Pavilion No. 11 in Lancaster County Central Park. worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS
BIERGARTENFEST
Wacker Brewing Company’s 4th annual event features German-style beer, food and entertainment. Sat. 2-6 p.m. $20 or $10 for designated drivers. Wacker Brewing Company, 417 W. Grant St. bit.ly/wackerbiergartenfest.
BOEHM'S CHAPEL APPLE FESTIVAL
32nd annual festival features crafts, children’s activities, luncheon foods and lots of apple-based yummies. Sat. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Grounds of Boehm’s Chapel, 13 W. Boehms Road, Willow Street. 717-464-4885.
GARDEN SPOT VILLAGE FALL FESTIVAL
23rd annual festival and auction with a variety of food, crafts, a silent auction, pumpkin decorating, train rides, hayrides and more. (Kicks off with an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast.) Sat. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free; charge for food. Grounds of Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, 717-355-6000. GSVFallFestival.org.
HARVEST FESTIVAL
Family festival with food, games, entertainment and children’s activities. Sat. 5-8 p.m. Free. Lancaster Bible College, 901 Eden Road. bit.ly/lbcharvestfestival.
LANDIS VALLEY HARVEST DAYS
Colonial demonstrations, exhibits, music, food, wagon rides, kids’ activities, pumpkin picking and painting and more at this annual family festival. Sat. and Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 children 6-11, free for children 5 and under. Grounds of Landis Valley, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, Route 272/Oregon Pike, 717-569-0401. landisvalleymuseum.org.
MANHEIM COMMUNITY FARM SHOW
Fair season winds down in the county with this traditional celebration of agriculture and community. Cont. through Fri. Grounds open at 9 a.m. Free. Manheim Farm Show Grounds, Adele Ave., Manheim. 717-665-4782. manheimfarmshow.org.
FILM SERIES/MOVIES
LANCASTER INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM FESTIVAL
Annual event features 69 short films in all genres over 3 days. Films from all over the world and from right here in Lancaster County. Tonight-Sat. Various times for screenings. Individual screenings, $10. Day passes, $15 today, $20 Fri., $30 Sat. Full festival pass, $50. Elks Lodge, 219 N. Duke St. For details, visit LancasterShortFilmFest.com.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
BONSAI EXHIBIT
"Bonsai: Living Art of the Susquehanna Bonsai Club." Opens Fri. Cont. through Nov. 3. Daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Included with garden admission. $13.50 adults, $12 seniors, $9.50 ages 3-12. Hershey Gardens, 170 Hotel Road, Hershey, 534-3492. hersheygardens.org.
LONGWOOD GARDENS BLOOMS & BAMBOO
“Chrysanthemum and Ikebana Sogetsu Artistry,” a new display featuring masterworks of Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging, showcased within the annual display of thousands of chrysanthemums trained to resemble clouds, balls, spirals and more. Cont. through Nov. 17. Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Advance timed tickets required.) $25 adults, $22 seniors and college students with student ID, $13 for youth 5-18. Longwood Gardens, US Route 1, (1001 Longwood Road), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org/blooms-bamboo.
HISTORIC
CIVIL WAR ENCAMPMENT
Visitors can chat with Union soldiers in their tents, as they cook over the fire, as well as civilians who discuss home life during the war. Event also features mail and pay call demonstrations, rifled musket drilling, a torchlight tour of the camp led by re-enactors (Saturday night), a period church service (Sun. 11 a.m.) and more. Sat. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (torchlight tour 6-8 p.m.); Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Grounds of LancasterHistory.org, 230 N President Ave. 392-4633. lancasterhistory.org.
HOLIDAYS - HALLOWEEN
FIELD OF SCREAMS
Halloween attraction featuring a newly revamped Haunted Hayride, a Den of Darkness, a Frightmare Asylum and a Nocturnal Wasteland haunted trail. Cont. through Nov. 9 (plus the extreme blackout experience on Nov. 15.) This weekend’s admission hours: Fri. 6-11 p.m.; Sat. 5-11 p.m.; Sun. 6-10 p.m. $16-$35, depending on package chosen. 191 College Ave., Mountville. 717-285-7748, fieldofscreams.com.
JASON’S WOODS
Halloween attraction with many ways to be scared: Horrifying Hayride, Chamber of Horrors, Lost in Jason’s Woods, Carnival of Fear and Zombie Apocalypse. Cont. through Nov. 2. Admission hours: Fri. and Sat. 7-10 p.m.; Sun. 7-9 p.m. 3-show combo, $25 (VIP, $35); 5-show grand slam, $40; (VIP, $50.) 99 Stehman Road. 717-872-5768. jasonswoods.com.
LANCASTER GHOST TOUR
Bone-chilling tales of haunted mansions, eerie cemeteries and spirits that roam the night are part of this candlelight walking tour of downtown Lancaster. Departs nightly through Nov. 3. $18 adults, $12 children 4-12. (Advance tickets required.) Tours depart from the Soldiers and Sailors Monument at Penn Square, King and Queen streets. 717-687-6687. ghosttour.com..
STRASBURG GHOST TOUR
Eerie candlelight walking tour revisits some of Strasburg’s lesser-known history. Cont. through Nov. 2. Sat. 7:30 p.m. $18 adults, $12 children 4-12. Reservations required. Tours depart from Main and Decatur streets, Strasburg. 717-687-6687 or ghosttour.com.
TAILWAGGER’S TRICK OR TREAT
A family-fun fall festival with live music, costume contests (pets and people), food, spooky storytelling, crafts, vendors and more. Hosted by the Humane League of Lancaster County. Leashed pets only. Sat. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. (Optional beer and wine garden for 21 and over, $20.) Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave. humanepa.org/events/tailwaggers-trick-or-treat.
OUTDOORS
WALK TO END EPILEPSY
Stadium walk, plus children’s activites, vendors and refreshments. Sat. registration begins at 9 a.m., walk at 10 a.m. Free, but fundraising is encouraged. Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St. EpilepsyWalkPA.org or 17-449-1872.