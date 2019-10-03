SPECIAL EVENTS
AFRICAN AMERICAN HERITAGE WALKING TOURS
Historic downtown Lancaster walking tours that focus on African American heritage. Tours last up to 90 minutes. Sat. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. $10 adults, $8 seniors, $5 ages 6 to 18, free for children under 6. (Cash only. Reservations not required.) Depart from the Lancaster City Visitor Center, 38 Penn Square. aahsscpa.org.
AMAZING MAIZE MAZE
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm’s 24th annual 5-acre corn maze with the theme “Man on the Moon: 1969-2019” Also, more than 50 family-friendly barnyard activities, games and rides spread over 15 acres. Currently in its fall season. Through Nov. 2. Thurs. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. and Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. $14-$31. 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks. 866-546-1799. cherrycrestfarm.com.
ANTIQUE CAR SHOW
AACA National and the Hershey Region AACA host the 65th annual Eastern Fall Nationals, the largest antique car show in the world. Vintage race car demonstrations, 1,200 cars displayed, 1,000 cars for sale, 9,000 vendor spaces. Opens Wed. Cont. through Saturday, Oct. 12. Daily 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. The grounds and parking lots surrounding Hersheypark and the Giant Center, Hershey. hershey.aaca.com. Or email allmeet@hersheyaaca.org.
BUY THE BOOK FUNDRAISER
Sample hors d’oeuvres and drinks and enjoy music while perusing books you can choose to buy to add to the library’s collections. Fri. 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive. RSVP to 717-509-4604 ext. 320 or message@mtpl.info. mtpl.info.
CORN COB ACRES
Pumpkin picking, hayrides, cornfield trail, pedal kart racing, slides and more — over 40 activities — at this seasonal family-fun farm. Cont. through Nov. 3. Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last admittance is one hour before close. $15 ages 3-59, $11 seniors. $56 for a family four-pack. 191 College Ave., Mountville, 717-285-7748. corncobacres.com.
MACK TRUCK SHOW
Show, sponsored by the Central Chapter of the Antique Truck Club of America, features a display of antique trucks. Food available. Sat. begining at 8 a.m. Free admission. Grounds of Gerhart Machinery, 910 Brunnerville Road, Lititz.
MODEL RAILROAD CLUB OPEN HOUSE
G-gauge, O-gauge, S-gauge, HO-gauge, N-gauge, Z-gauge and standard gauge trains and trolleys laid on 1,600 feet of track depict the railroads of yesterday and today, at this Masonic Village and Elizabethtown Model Railroad Club open house. Sat. noon-4 p.m. (free gift for every child on Saturday); Sun. 2-4 p.m. Free, donations appreciated. Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, 717-367-1121 ext. 33253. mvemodelrrclub.com or facebook.com/MasonicvillageMRRC.
DANCES/DANCE LESSONS
BEGINNER SQUARE DANCING
Last chance this year to join the Do-Pas-O Square Dance Club’s progressive program. Mon. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $6. St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St, Millersville, parking behind the church. 717-394-4719 for info.
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
Weekly dance. Beginners welcome. Tues. 7-9 p.m. $4. First night free. Manheim Train Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. 717-653-1397 for info.
SQUARE DANCE
Do-Pas-O square plus-level dance, with caller Doren McBroom and cuer Linda Prosser. Visitors welcome to watch. Sat. 7:30-10 p.m. $9. St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St, Millersville, parking behind the church. 717-394-4719 for info.
SWING DANCE
Lancaster Swing Dance Club dance. Sat. lesson from 7-8 p.m.; dance from 8-11 p.m. $5 adults, $4 students. Living Hope Community Church gymnasium, 2823 Columbia Ave
WORLD DANCE/INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE
Traditional ethnic dances from many cultures for all ages and abilities. Second and fourth Mon. (all instruction, beginners welcome) 7-8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $7 students. Open/request dancing, Thurs. 7-9 p.m. $7 adults, $5 students. Union Meeting House (parking at Susquehanna Waldorf School, 15 Walnut St., Marietta.) worlddancelancaster.com, 717-951-5152 or email zita.angelo712@gmail.com.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS
BREW-CHANAN FEST
3rd annual event features unlimited samples of over 100 local and regional beers, wines, ciders and meads. 21 and over only on grounds. Proceeds benefit Angels Among Us Animal Sanctuary. Sat. 1-5 p.m. $45. ($12 designated driver.) Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave. espnradio927.com/brewchananfest/.
MAIZE AND SNITZ FEST
Celebration of the life and culture of Native Americans and Colonial Americans with demonstrations, food, games, hit-or-miss engines, displays and more. Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $12 adults, $6 children 7-12, free for children 6 and under. Hans Herr House & Museum and the Lancaster Longhouse, 1849 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street, 717-464-4438. hansherr.org.
MANHEIM COMMUNITY FARM SHOW
Fair season winds down in the county with this traditional celebration of agriculture and community. Opens Mon. Cont. through Fri., Oct. 11. Grounds open at 9 a.m. Free. Manheim Farm Show Grounds, Adele Ave., Manheim. 717-665-4782. manheimfarmshow.org.
NEW HOLLAND FARMERS FAIR
Large street fair includes a midway with rides, lots of food and agricultural and hometown exhibits. Cont. through Sat. Daily 11 a.m (midway opens).-10 p.m. Free. 100 blocks of E. and W. Main Sts., Roberts Ave. and E. Franklin St., New Holland. GPS users: 101 W. Franklin St., New Holland. newhollandfair.org.
GARDENS/GARDENING EVENTS
GARDEN RAILWAYS TOUR
13th annual event features 10 private garden railways in and around Lancaster, Manheim, Lititz, Coatesville and Wrightsville. Sun. 1-5 p.m. $10 for ages 6 and over. Tickets available at all Stauffers of Kissel Hill Garden Centers or at the Railroad Museum of Pennysylvania, Route 741, 300 Gap Road, Strasburg, 717-687-8628, rrmuseumpa.org. For online tickets: bit.ly/gardenrailwaytixlnp.
LONGWOOD GARDENS BLOOMS & BAMBOO
“Chrysanthemum and Ikebana Sogetsu Artistry,” a new display featuring masterworks of Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging, showcased within the annual display of thousands of chrysanthemums trained to resemble clouds, balls, spirals and more. Opens today. Cont. through Nov. 17. Included with regular garden admission. (Advance tickets strongly suggested.) Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $23 adults, $20 seniors and college students with student ID, $12 for youth 5-18. Longwood Gardens, US Route 1, (1001 Longwood Road), Kennett Square, 610-388-1000. longwoodgardens.org/blooms-bamboo.
HOLIDAYS - HALLOWEEN
FIELD OF SCREAMS
Halloween attraction featuring a newly revamped Haunted Hayride, a Den of Darkness, a Frightmare Asylum and a Nocturnal Wasteland haunted trail. Cont. through Nov. 9 (plus the extreme blackout experience on Nov. 15.) This weekend’s admission hours: Fri. 6-11 p.m.; Sat. 5-11 p.m.; Sun. 6-10 p.m. $16-$35, depending on package chosen. 191 College Ave., Mountville. 717-285-7748, fieldofscreams.com.
JASON’S WOODS
Halloween attraction with many ways to be scared: Horrifying Hayride, Chamber of Horrors, Lost in Jason’s Woods, Carnival of Fear and Zombie Apocalypse. Cont. through Nov. 2. Admission hours: Fri. and Sat. 7-10 p.m.; Sun. 7-9 p.m. 3-show combo, $25 (VIP, $35); 5-show grand slam, $40; (VIP, $50.) 99 Stehman Road. 717-872-5768. jasonswoods.com.
LANCASTER GHOST TOUR
Bone-chilling tales of haunted mansions, eerie cemeteries and spirits that roam the night are part of this candlelight walking tour of downtown Lancaster. Departs nightly through Nov. 3. $18 adults, $12 children 4-12. (Advance tickets required.) Tours depart from the Soldiers and Sailors Monument at Penn Square, King and Queen streets. 717-687-6687. ghosttour.com..
STRASBURG GHOST TOUR
Eerie candlelight walking tour revisits some of Strasburg’s lesser-known history. Cont. through Nov. 2. Sat. 7:30 p.m. $18 adults, $12 children 4-12. Reservations required. Tours depart from Main and Decatur streets, Strasburg. 717-687-6687 or ghosttour.com.