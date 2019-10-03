SPECIAL EVENTS
24-HOUR PLAYS
Six writers, six directors, 25 actors and a production team create six 10-minute plays in 24 hours, culminating with a performance. Presented by Creative Works of Lancaster. Performance Sat. 7 p.m. Pay what you decide pricing. Reservations strongly suggested. The Stone Independent School, 480 New Holland Ave. creativelancaster.org.
“DIVAS & DAMES: KISS THE HEELS GOOD-BYE’’
Musical revue for adult audiences featuring marionettes and impressions of stars by Robert Brock, including Bette Davis, Judy Garland, Mae West, Bette Midler and Carol Channing. Cont. Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. $30. Lancaster Marionette Theatre, 126 N. Water St., 717-394-8398. lmt.yapsody.com for tickets. hiwpuppets.org.
“MAGIC AND WONDER: IMAGINE’’
Inspired by Jules Verne, Harry Houdini, the Beatles and others, this family friendly magic show features illusionist Brett A. Myers and his cast. Cont. through Oct. 26. Various days and times. Show only: $29 adults, $14 children. Dinner/lunch and show options available. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, 800-790-4069. EnjoyBIHStage.com.
PA. RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Queen Mary I of England has died, and Princess Elizabeth Tudor is about to become the new monarch. Celebrate the past with royalty and peasants, performances, vendors, food, games and fun in this annual interactive event. Cont. through Oct. 27. Sat. and Sun. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. $31.95 adults, $12.95 children 5-11. Grounds of Mount Hope Estate, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim. 717-665-7021, parenfaire.com.
“SHERLOCK HOLMES’’
Marionette production geared for older children and adults, based on two short stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Cont. Sat. 7 p.m. (And Oct. 19). $20. Lancaster Marionette Theatre, 126 N. Water St., 717-394-8398. lancastermarionette.org. For tickets: lmt.yapsody.com.
STAGED READING
Teatro Paloma, formerly known as Paloma Players, presents a staged reading of “The Hispanick Zone,’’ a comedy written by Guillermo Reyes. Tonight at 7:30. Suggested donation, $10. Tellus360, 24 E. King St. palomaplayers.com.
COMEDY CLUBS/SHOWS
MATT BRAUNGER
Stand-up comic performs with guest, local radio personality Earl David Reed. Fri. 8 p.m. $19.95, $27.95. Sunoco Performance Theater, Whitaker Center, 222 Market St., Harrisburg, 717-214-2787. whitakercenter.org.
THEATER
Opening...
“JEKYLL & HYDE”
Prima Theatre presents a new take on this musical story of the good and evil in us all. Opens Fri. Cont. through Oct. 26. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m.Tickets start at $29. Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave., 717-327-5124. primalancaster.org.
“THE OFFICE: A MUSICAL PARODY’’
All the awkwardness and ‘that’s what she said’ jokes of the small screen come to the stage. Sun. 7 p.m. $39. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, 717-397-7700.
Continuing...
AMT SUMMER SHOW: “OVATION”
Original production is an “AMT Pops Orchestra Experience,’’ which takes the audience on a musical odyssey through genres and styles over the years. Cont. through Oct. 4. Shows various days and times. $35 adults, $17.50 children 3-17. American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East. 800-648-4102, amtshows.com.
“EVITA”
Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical about Argentinian president Eva Peron. Cont. through Oct. 20. Tues.-Thurs. 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. through Oct. 13, plus Oct. 18-20, Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $29-$75. Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St. 717-397-7425, thefulton.org.
“JESUS”
An epic telling of the Gospel story with a cast of 45, one of the largest LED screens ever used theatrically in the world, and the largest moving set piece in Sight & Sound history. Cont. through Oct. 5. Various days and times. $59-$79 adults, $26-$36 children 3-12. Sight & Sound Millennium Theatre, 300 Hartman Bridge Road (Route 896), Ronks. 717-687-7800, 800-377-1277, sight-sound.com.
“LAST WRITES”
A comedy-mystery dinner theater production by Third Space Theatre. Shows various days and at various locations. Check website for details. 717-808-1312 for reservations. thirdspacetheatre.com.
“STOLEN”
A light-hearted, old-fashioned whodunit, based on author Wanda Brunstetter’s Daughters of Lancaster County series. Cont. through Oct. 23. Various times. Variety of options, including show only, $38 adults, $17 children 4-12; breakfast and show, $48 and $24; lunch and show, $53 and $27; or dinner and show, Mon.-Thurs. $56 and $30, and Fri. and Sat. $58 and $30. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, 800-790-4069. bird-in-hand.com/stage/.
“THE WILL ROGERS FOLLIES”
Ziegfield Follies-style revue about America’s favorite folksy humorist. Cont. through Nov. 9. Tues.-Sun. various times. $58-$67 adults; $30 ages 13-18; $25 children under 12. Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, 717-898-1900. dutchapple.com.