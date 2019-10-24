SPECIAL EVENTS
FULTON THEATRE STUDIO SERIES
Series continues with a performance of the thriller “Wait Until Dark.’’ Cont. through Oct. 27. Shows various times Tues.-Sun. $35. 4th Floor Studio Theater, Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., 717-397-7425. thefulton.org.
MAGIC LANTERN HALLOWEEN SHOW
“Theater of Fear,’’ allow your imagination to complete the terrifying journey this show takes you on, in a special performance using live actors. Ages 13 and up only. Cont. through Nov. 2. Tues.-Sat. 8 p.m. $19.95 adults, $13.95 children 4-12. Amish Experience, on grounds of Plain and Fancy Farm, 3121 Old Philadelphia Pike. 800-555-2303 or 717-768-8400. magiclanterntheater.com.
“MAGIC AND WONDER: IMAGINE’’
Inspired by Jules Verne, Harry Houdini, the Beatles and others, this family friendly magic show features illusionist Brett A. Myers and his cast. Cont. through Oct. 26. Various days and times. Show only: $29 adults, $14 children. Dinner/lunch and show options available. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, 800-790-4069. EnjoyBIHStage.com.
PA. RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Queen Mary I of England has died, and Princess Elizabeth Tudor is about to become the new monarch. Celebrate the past with royalty and peasants, performances, vendors, food, games and fun in this annual interactive event. Cont. through Oct. 27. Sat. and Sun. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. $31.95 adults, $12.95 children 5-11. Grounds of Mount Hope Estate, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim. 717-665-7021, parenfaire.com.
CHILDREN’S THEATER
“THE 3 LITTLE PIGS”
Stiles and Drewe’s fun and musical take on the classic children’s tale presented by Red Accordion Studios. Reservations encouraged. Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. 3 and 7 p.m. $10 adults, $5 children. Grace Church, 501 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz. 717-537-1347. RedAccordionStudios.com.
THEATER
Opening...
“A CHRISTMAS TO REMEMBER’’
Quirky but heartwarming holiday story in which a couple facing challenges find the spirit of Christmas. Opens Wed. Cont. through Dec. 28. Various times. Variety of options, including show only, $38 adults, $17 children 4-12; breakfast and show, $48 and $24; lunch and show, $53 and $27; or dinner and show, Mon.-Thurs. $56 and $30, and Fri. and Sat. $58 and $30. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, 717-768-1568, 800-790-4069. bird-in-hand.com/stage/.
“THE CRUCIBLE”
Arthur Miller’s allegorical play about the Salem witch trials. Opens Fri. Cont. through Nov. 3. Thurs.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $25 adults, $20 students. Susquehanna Stage Co., 264 W. Market St., Marietta, 717-426-1277. susquehannastageco.com.
Continuing...
“JEKYLL & HYDE”
Prima Theatre presents a new take on this musical story of the good and evil in us all. Cont. through Oct. 26. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29. Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave., 717-327-5124. primalancaster.org.
“LAST WRITES”
A comedy-mystery dinner theater production by Third Space Theatre. Shows various days and at various locations. Check website for details. 717-808-1312 for reservations. thirdspacetheatre.com.
“NEWSIES”
EPAC presents this Tony Award-winning show, based on Disney's first live-action musical movie from 1992. Cont. through Nov. 3. Thurs. 7:30 p.m.; Fri. and Sat. 8 p.m. $15-$32. Sharadin Bigler Theatre, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata. 717-733-7966, ext. 1. ephrataperformingartscenter.com.
“THE WILL ROGERS FOLLIES”
Ziegfield Follies-style revue about America’s favorite folksy humorist. Cont. through Nov. 9. Tues.-Sun. various times. $58-$67 adults; $30 ages 13-18; $25 children under 12. Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, 717-898-1900. dutchapple.com.