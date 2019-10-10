SPECIAL EVENTS
“DIVAS & DAMES: KISS THE HEELS GOOD-BYE’’
Musical revue for adult audiences featuring marionettes and impressions of stars by Robert Brock, including Bette Davis, Judy Garland, Mae West, Bette Midler and Carol Channing. Cont. Sat. 7 p.m. $30. Lancaster Marionette Theatre, 126 N. Water St., 717-394-8398. lmt.yapsody.com for tickets. hiwpuppets.org.
FULTON THEATRE STUDIO SERIES
Series continues with a performance of the thriller “Wait Until Dark.’’ Opens tonight. Cont. through Oct. 27. Shows various times Tues.-Sun. $35. 4th Floor Studio Theater, Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., 717-397-7425. thefulton.org.
“MAGIC AND WONDER: IMAGINE’’
Inspired by Jules Verne, Harry Houdini, the Beatles and others, this family friendly magic show features illusionist Brett A. Myers and his cast. Cont. through Oct. 26. Various days and times. Show only: $29 adults, $14 children. Dinner/lunch and show options available. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, 800-790-4069. EnjoyBIHStage.com.
PA. RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Queen Mary I of England has died, and Princess Elizabeth Tudor is about to become the new monarch. Celebrate the past with royalty and peasants, performances, vendors, food, games and fun in this annual interactive event. Cont. through Oct. 27. Sat. and Sun. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. $31.95 adults, $12.95 children 5-11. Grounds of Mount Hope Estate, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim. 717-665-7021, parenfaire.com.
“SHERLOCK HOLMES’’
Marionette production geared for older children and adults, based on two short stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Cont. Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. $20. Lancaster Marionette Theatre, 126 N. Water St., 717-394-8398. lancastermarionette.org. For tickets: lmt.yapsody.com.
THEATER
Opening...
“TRANSYLVANIA ROCK’’
A murder mystery dinner theater tribute to ’80s rock, presented by Streetlamp Productions and catered by Blue Marlin catering. Sat. 6-10 p.m. $39. Britain Hill Venue and Vineyard, 790 Little Britain Road North, Quarryville, 717-799-7277. britainhillvenueandvineyard.com.
Continuing...
“EVITA”
Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical about Argentinian president Eva Peron. Cont. through Oct. 20. Tues.-Thurs. 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. through Oct. 13, plus Oct. 18-20, Fri. 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $29-$75. Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St. 717-397-7425, thefulton.org.
“JEKYLL & HYDE”
Prima Theatre presents a new take on this musical story of the good and evil in us all. Cont. through Oct. 26. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29. Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave., 717-327-5124. primalancaster.org.
“LAST WRITES”
A comedy-mystery dinner theater production by Third Space Theatre. Shows various days and at various locations. Check website for details. 717-808-1312 for reservations. thirdspacetheatre.com.
“STOLEN”
A light-hearted, old-fashioned whodunit, based on author Wanda Brunstetter’s Daughters of Lancaster County series. Cont. through Oct. 23. Various times. Variety of options, including show only, $38 adults, $17 children 4-12; breakfast and show, $48 and $24; lunch and show, $53 and $27; or dinner and show, Mon.-Thurs. $56 and $30, and Fri. and Sat. $58 and $30. Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Stage, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, 800-790-4069. bird-in-hand.com/stage/.
“THE WILL ROGERS FOLLIES”
Ziegfield Follies-style revue about America’s favorite folksy humorist. Cont. through Nov. 9. Tues.-Sun. various times. $58-$67 adults; $30 ages 13-18; $25 children under 12. Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, 717-898-1900. dutchapple.com.