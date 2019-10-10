BARS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS
551 WEST
Frankadelics, Fri. 9 p.m.; Lisa Thomas Band, Sat.. 9 p.m.; Dead Sunday with High Tied Side Show, Sun. 8 p.m.; Karaoke, Mon. 9 p.m.; Dr. E and the Invisible Band, Wed. 8 p.m. 551 W. King St. 717-208-3658. 551west.com.
AMERICAN BAR & GRILL
Karaoke, Wed. 1081 N. Plum St. 717-394-8021, abg-lancaster.com.
AMVETS POST 19
Karaoke, Fri. 8 p.m.-midnight.; 3rd Power, Sat. 7-11 p.m.; family karaoke, Tues. 6-9 p.m. 715 Fairview Ave. 717-393-2907. post19amvets.com.
THE BRASSERIE
Karaoke, Sat. 9 p.m. to midnight. 1679 Lincoln Highway East. 717-299-1694, lancasterbrasserie.com.
CHAMELEON CLUB
FATBOY SSE, tonight at 6:30; Bodysnatcher, Orthodox and Captured! By Robots, Fri. 5:30 p.m.; Moon Hooch, Fri. 7 p.m.; Damn Nation, Sat. 6 p.m.; Mugshot, Second Death, Katabasis, Hangdog, Mon. 6 p.m.; Birdgangs, Dinged Up, Talk Alliance, Wed. 7 p.m. 223 N. Water St. chameleonclub.net.
CHANCEY’S PUB
Casey Walton, Sat. 9:30 p.m. 6049 Main St., East Petersburg, 717-581-5407. chanceyspub.net/concert-list.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS BREWPUB
Chris Rattie & The New Rebels, Ian Carroll, Fri. 7-10 p.m.; Fire in the Glen, Sat. 7-9 p.m. 40 N. Third St., Columbia. 717-342-2374. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
COLUMBIA KETTLE WORKS 2ND GEAR TAPROOM
Scott Parmer, Fri. 8-10 p.m. 112 N. Water St., 717-533-5091. columbiakettleworks.com/events.
EDEN RESORT & SUITES
Bill Horn, Sun. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Courtyard of Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, 717-569-6444.
FIRESIDE TAVERN
Silver 63, Fri. 8:30-11:30 p.m. 1500 Historic Drive, Strasburg, 717-687-7979. dsfireside.com.
HUCKLEBERRY’S RESTAURANT
Bill Horn, tonight 6-8; Fri. and Sat. 5:30-8 p.m. Fulton Steamboat Inn, routes 30 and 896. 717-735-0803, fultonsteamboatinn.com.
LOG CABIN
Temple Avenue, Fri. 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Bryan Stevenson, Sat. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, Leola, 717-626-9999. logcabin1933.com.
MARION COURT ROOM
Home Brew Drive-Thru, Fri. 5-9 p.m. 7 Marion Court. 717-399-1970. marioncourtroom.com.
McCLEARY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Modern Day Pharaohs, Fri. 9:30 p.m.; Sat. Pub Crawl Music Festival with Midnight Moonlight, 3 p.m.; Ghost Light Radio Show, 6 p.m.; Benjamin Vo Band, 9 p.m.; Adam Blessing, Wed. 7:30 p.m. 130 W. Front St., Marietta. 717-426-2225. mcclearyspub.com.
THE PRESSROOM
Rue de la Pompe, Sun. 5 p.m.; Tom Hilliker Renewal, Wed. 7 p.m. 26-28 W. King St., 717-399-5400. pressroomrestaurant.com.
RED PIN BAR & GRILL
Tuesday Rain, Fri. 9 p.m.-midnight; Killin the Blues, Sat. 9 p.m.-midnight. 1495 Millport Road, 717-394-6162.
SHANK’S TAVERN
Electric open mic jam with Bob Noble & Blue Voodoo, tonight at 8; Leo DiSanto, Fri. 8 p.m.; Annual Marietta Blues Fest & Pub Crawl, Sat. 3-9 p.m.; countryacoustic open mic with Grant Bryan, Tues. 7:30 p.m. 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta. 717-426-1205. shankstavern.com.
STONER GRILLE
Mike Steele hosts an open mic, tonight from 7:30-10; Little Leroys, Fri. 7:30-10 p.m.; Screamin’ Daisys, Sat. 7:30-10 p.m. 605 Granite Run Drive. 717-208-6623, stonercommons.com.
TELLUS360
The Willie Marble Experience, tonight at 8; Muscle Tough, Peter Errich, Blake Allen, Fri. 8 p.m.; Irish session with Rich Dodson, Sat. 2 p.m.; Oktoberfest, Sat. 4 p.m. Here Inside, Sat. 7:30 p.m.; FR Shawan and the Wonton, Greg Hoy, Mark DeRose, Sat. 8 p.m.; Corty Byron jam session, Sun. 2 p.m.; Oktoberfest with Ein Prosit, Sun. 4 p.m.; Footwerk, Jackie Venson, Myke Bogan, Sun. 7 p.m.; Bjorn acoustic open mic, Mon. 8 p.m.; folk/blues jam session with Pete DeVitry, Tues. 7 p.m. 24 E. King St. 717-393-1660. tellus360.com.
THE VINEYARD AT GRANDVIEW
Eric Rocco, Fri. 6-8:30 p.m. 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, 717-653-4825. thevineyardatgrandview.com.
WEATHERED VINEYARDS
Dennis McCaughey, Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Maggie Spike, Sat. 5-8 p.m. 900A W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-271-7274. weatheredvineyardsephrata.com.
CAFES/COFFEEHOUSES
EMMAUS ROAD CAFE
Performance by singer/songwriter Jessica Smucker. Sat. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Free. 1886 Lincoln Highway East. 717-478-3672, emmausroadcafe.org.
CONCERTS/CONCERT SERIES
ALLEGRO NEXTGEN FALL CONCERTS
Allegretto, a youth orchestra composed of top students from across the county, performs a concert of demanding classical works. Sun. 3 p.m.; And a performance of orchestral standards by a second youth orchestra, Overture, featuring up and coming county high school musicians. Sun. 7:30 p.m. Tickets for each concert are $10 adults, $5 college students and seniors, free for children 18 and under with paying adult. Steinman Hall at the Ware Center — Millersville University, 42 N. Prince St, 717-871-7018. artsmu.com.
EICHER ARTS CENTER CONCERT SERIES
Series continues its 2019 season with a high-energy performance by the Polka Quads. Refreshments provided. Sun. 2 p.m. Free, donations welcome. Eicher Arts Center, 409 Cocalico St., Grater Community Park, Ephrata. eicherartscenter.com/events.
EPHRATA CLOISTER CHORUS
Day of music at the cloister with mini concerts by the Ephrata Cloister Chorus at 2, 3 and 4 p.m., as well as organ programs at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Day also features a talk on Pa. German Folk Music at 2:30 p.m. All events take place Sunday and are included in regular admission. $10 adults, $9 seniors, $7 youth 6-17, $5 ages 3-5. Ephrata Cloister, 632 W. Main St., Ephrata, 717-733-6600. ephratacloister.org.
GAP MALE CHORUS CONCERT SERIES
Series of performances of hymns, Southern Gospel, spirituals and more. Sun. 7 p.m. Offering. Mohler Church of the Brethren, 21 E. Mohler Church Road, Ephrata.
PETE SEEGER TRIBUTE CONCERT
Sing-along celebration of the life and work of Pete Seeger featuring musicians Magpie and Annie Patterson with special guests LaLaLuna. Sun. 7 p.m. $15, $20 suggested donation. Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, 328 W. Orange St. riseupandsing.org.
SEVEN MOUNTAINS BLUEGRASS ASSOCIATION CONCERT SERIES
Season opens with a performance by Williamson Branch. Sat. 7 p.m. (Doors and kitchen open at 5:30 p.m.) $20 adults, free for children under 12. Goodwill Firehall, 2318 S. Queen St., York. 717-395-7128 or 717-515-3324. sevenmountainsbluegrass.org.
SUSQUEHANNA FOLK MUSIC SOCIETY SERIES
Series continues with a performance by Jane Rothfield and Allan Carr. Fri. 7:30 p.m. $20 adults, $10 children and students 3-22. Fort Hunter Centennial Barn, 5300 N. Front St., Harrisburg. 717-745-6577. sfmsfolk.org.
SWITCHFOOT
SWITCHFOOT & Their Fantastic Traveling Music Show features two sets — one acoustic and one full-blown rock. Tues. 7 p.m. $37-$52. Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, 717-534-3405. hersheyentertainment.com.
“THEN SINGS MY SOUL”
LeeP Productions presents “Then Sings My Soul: Beloved Hymns & Songs Inspired by the Ministry of Billy Graham.” The concert takes place at a variety of locations in and out of the county through Dec. 1. In Lancaster this week: Fri. 7 p.m. Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road; Sun. 7 p.m. Middle Creek Church of the Brethren, 351 W. Middle Creek Road, Lititz. thensingsmysoulpa.org.
MUSIC FESTIVALS
MARIETTA MUSIC FEST AND PUB CRAWL
Live entertainment in pubs all over town, no cover. Sat. 3-9 p.m. Free. Some participants: Shank’s Tavern (Blue Voodoo Duo, Matt Wenger, Corty Byron Band); McCleary’s Public House (Midnight Moonlight, Ghost Light Radio Show, Benjamin Vo Band): Pig Iron Brewing (Sonic Tonic, Mo Blues); Perry Street Cellar, (Bob Noble & Blue Voodoo); Nick’s Bistro (Todd Umsted). Marietta.
THE REST OF THE MUSIC
MUSIC EXPO
Keystone Record Collectors’ monthly event featuring vinyl, cassettes, CDs, picture sleeves, jukebox items and much more. Buy, sell, trade or just enjoy. Sun. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. Spooky Nook Sports Lanco (formerly Lanco Fieldhouse), 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg. 610-932-7852. recordcollectors.org.